Mariachi Restaurant

Wonderful authentic food from Latin countries. Come experience a warm welcoming atmosphere with outdoor dining and great menu selection. A two level restaurant with something for everyone to enjoy!

14 Wilmington Ave

Popular Items

Sopa de Lima$7.00
A native yucatan soup made with rich chicken broth, shredded chicken & lime
Seafood Fajita$36.00
Lobster tail, Shrimp, and Scallops
Steak Fajitas$24.00
Guacamole Dip$11.00
Fresh Avocado with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos peppers, and cilantro.
Chicken Fajitas$24.00
14 Wilmington Ave

Dewey Beach DE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
