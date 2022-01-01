Go
Toast

Marshland Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

109 Route 6A • $$

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben Online$13.67
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Russian Dressing Served on Marble Rye
Comes with French Fries
Stuffed Quahog Online$7.36
Served With Drawn Butter & Lemon Wedge
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online$12.62
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Swiss, Bacon & Our House Dressing Served with Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with French Fries
#4 Two Eggs Online$10.49
With Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Linguica. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries
Homemade Meatloaf Online$12.62
Marshlands Homemade Meatloaf Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
Build Your Own Omelette Online$8.39
Three Egg Omelette Choose From List of Ingredients. Served with Choice of Toast & Home Fries
Side of Bacon Online$3.67
Club Sandwich Online$14.73
Triple Decker with a Layer of of Bacon. Lettuce & Tomato Toasted With Mayo
Served With French Fries
Marshland Steak Tips Online$22.09
Marinated Sirloin Tips Grilled Tossed in Sauteed Peppers & Onions.
Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

109 Route 6A

Sandwich MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Belfry Inn and Bistro

No reviews yet

Soaring interior space set in a former church, with large bar and firplaced main dining room. Several private dining spaces. Well spaced interior seating and on terrace. Serving contemporary American cuisine, our seasonally evolving menu uses fresh and local Cape Cod ingredients.

The Seal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next Door Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Fabulous burgers and shakes. Full bar! Set in a Victorian home with outside dining and super fun backyard games! The kids will love it!!

The Local Tavern and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston