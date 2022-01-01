Maxim's 22

Go
You’re always welcome here. High or low. For lunch, dinner, or a drink at the end of a long day.
There’s brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and 22 seats at the bar. 22 taps too. We’re relaxed here, and that means
you can come in shorts, or a suit. A dress or sneakers. We want you to be comfortable, whether you’re
having a Kobe beef hot dog, or a dry aged steak.
322 Northampton St

Caeser$11.00
Salmon$32.00
Steak Frites$28.00
Steak Tartar$15.00
Macaroni Au Gratin$8.00
Chicken$28.00
Onion Soup Gratinee$10.00
Filet Bordelaise$38.00
322 Northampton St

Forks Township PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
