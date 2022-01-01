Go
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub

Started in 2005 McCarthy’s quickly became one of Port Clinton’s Historic Downtown iconic establishments. Serving Irish dishes as well as American classics.
Here at McCarthy's we strive to provide an enjoyable experience for the families that dine here by offering a clean, cozy, inviting dining experience along with the atmosphere of an Irish Pub and Irish theme and with a staff that is professional, friendly and helpful.
We strive to go over and above for every customer that walks in our doors.

101 Madison Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.50
Hot. Cool. Balanced. We coat our chicken tenders in buffalo sauce and roll them up with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and ranch
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Fried Cheese Curds$10.50
Grilled Celtic Reuben$15.00
You've tried the rest. Now taste the best!
Succulent corned beef slowly cooked in Smithwick's beer and whiskey topped with Swiss cheese, kraut and thousand island on marble rye.
RANCH$0.50
The Full Mickey$18.00
Our best seller! American, Swiss, provolone and cheddar cheeses. Rasher bacon, Harp grilled onions, portabella mushrooms and smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce.
Fried Pickles$9.50
Blarney Cheese Burger$14.00
Farmhouse Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded Monterey jack cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
Wings$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 Madison Street

Port Clinton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

