The Meat Up Grill

From our insanely tasty burgers and fried chicken sandwiches to the ultimate truffle honey grilled cheese and bbq rib egg rolls. We've got you covered! We also have a full line of vegan salad bowls and a hands-on milkshakes.

HAMBURGERS

165 Beach 116th Street

Avg 4.2 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

THE CHIP WRECK$10.00
Loaded Large Fries + Cheese Sauce + Smoked Bacon + French Onion Sauce + Scallions + Cotija Cheese
BBQ RIB EGG ROLL$8.00
Slow Cooked Boneless Baby Back Ribs + Pulled w/ Hoisin BBQ + Cole Slaw Inside
BISTRO ONION RINGS$7.00
Side of Tangy Horseradish Dipping Sauce
MR. CRUNCH$12.00
Crispy Chicken Breast +Smokey Red Pepper Jam + Pickles + White BBQ Sauce + Marty's Potato Bun...
COBB SALAD$13.00
Tomatoes + Avocado + Hard Cooked Egg + Bacon + Blue Cheese + Crispy Onion Straws + Ranch on the side
CHICKEN TENDRS w/ FRIES$13.00
Crispy Home Made Tenders with Crinkle Cut Fries + BBQ Sauce & Honey Mustard on the Side
CRINKLE CUT FRIES$6.00
Seasoned Crinkle Cuts
O.G.$15.00
Double 1/4lb Burger + Cheese + Bacon + Pickles + MUG Burger Sauce on Side + Marty's Potato Bun
(Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burger. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)
THE MEAT UP BURGER$8.00
Single Burger + Pickles + M.U.G. Burger Sauce on the side + Marty's Potato Bun (add Lettuce & Onion no charge)
JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX$10.00
Made with Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce on the Side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

165 Beach 116th Street

Rockaway Park NY

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

