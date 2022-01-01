Go
Toast

Mickey's Restaurant & Lounge

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

26 Riley Avenue • $$

Avg 3.9 (92 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

26 Riley Avenue

Plattsburgh NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lake City Brewing

No reviews yet

No current description

Arnie's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Shore Acres Inn & Restaurant / Bravo Zulu

No reviews yet

Hidden and private, Shore Acres is located in the heart of Lake Champlain islands. With each and every room providing guests with an incomparable panoramic view of Green Mountains and glistening waters, your stay is sure to be one you will never forget.
Our newly renovated kitchen and brand new dining room features stunning and undisturbed views of shimmering Lake Champlain. Whether holding events at our specialty venue, visiting to relax, or dreaming of a paradise getaway – we are eagerly awaiting your visit.

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston