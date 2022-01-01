Go
Toast

Mosaic Bistro

Located in a renovated millhouse, Mosaic Café & Bistro offers a culinary experience that is quintessentially Carrboro. We believe in food that embodies our community’s values: creativity, harmony, and sustainability through simplicity.
The concept of Mosaic—in art and in our cuisine—is that diverse and distinct pieces come together to form a new, beautiful whole. These pieces retain their natural character and beauty, but they work with one another to become something more: something that tells a story. At Mosaic, a world of culinary traditions joins ingredients from down the street and across the world to tell the story of a global community right here in Carrboro—a story we’re excited to share.

203 West Weaver Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mosaic Churrasco$35.00
marinated skirt steak served with crispy yukon golds, pickled red onions, and herb chimichurri (GF)*
Basque Cod Confit$28.00
evoo-poached cod, confit peppers, onions, capers, and olives (GF)
Hand-Cut Fries$9.00
seasoned with black garlic and preserved lemon salt, served with garlic aioli (V+/GF)
Dark Chocolate Orange Torte$10.00
made with grand marnier and a salted almond crust (V/GF)
French Onion Soup$11.00
three-onion soup with croutons and a blend of fontina, parmesan, and gruyère (AGF)
Daily Bruschetta$8.00
chef's ever-changing seasonal bruschetta. tonight's preparation: duck confit jam with whipped mascarpone, pickled red onions, and local microgreens (AGF)
Mosaic Salad$8.00
mixed greens, tomato, crispy fried shallots, pickled cucumber and radish, vidalia peppercorn dressing (V/GF)
Roasted Beets$9.00
chilled gold and red beets, shaved fennel, dill, crumbled chèvre, and lemon-cumin vinaigrette (V+/GF)
Wild Mushroom Roast$16.00
seared and roasted haw river farms mushrooms, garlic, rosemary, and evoo (V+/GF)
See full menu

Location

203 West Weaver Street

Carrboro NC

Sunday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Monday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Food for the People!

Grata Cafe

No reviews yet

A quaint and inviting Cafe serving fresh made dishes with an Italian twist.

Thai Station Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Vecino Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Vecino Brewing Co. Taproom & Kitchen offers and eclectic mix of our Chef's take on various pub classics. There is a little something for everyone!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston