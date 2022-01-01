Mosaic Bistro
Located in a renovated millhouse, Mosaic Café & Bistro offers a culinary experience that is quintessentially Carrboro. We believe in food that embodies our community’s values: creativity, harmony, and sustainability through simplicity.
The concept of Mosaic—in art and in our cuisine—is that diverse and distinct pieces come together to form a new, beautiful whole. These pieces retain their natural character and beauty, but they work with one another to become something more: something that tells a story. At Mosaic, a world of culinary traditions joins ingredients from down the street and across the world to tell the story of a global community right here in Carrboro—a story we’re excited to share.
203 West Weaver Street
Location
Carrboro NC
|Sunday
|1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
