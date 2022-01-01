Mr. Burro Café

Yummies

No reviews yet

Yummies Food Stand serves Sandwiches & More including Gluten Free & Vegan options! Walk up to order or online & receive a Text or Email when ready!



Located at Even in The End Liquor Store, Fairplay, CO 80440.

Michael Paul Davis & Leslie Sherwood will bring you the same food & more from Namast'ay Here or There Delivery voted The Flume's 2021 People's Choice for Best Curbside Takeout Service or Delivery Service.

