Mr. Whiskers

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

4195 Malvern Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (2299 reviews)

Popular Items

#2 Catfish$10.99
2 pc Catfish & 2 sides
#4 Catfish$15.39
4 pc Catfish & 2 sides
Half Rack$16.79
& 2 sides
#3 Catfish$13.19
3 pc Catfish & 2 sides
#10 Chicken Tenders (5)$10.29
5 Tenders & 2 sides
#11 (1) Cat (2) Tend$10.29
& 2 sides
#9 Chicken Tenders (3)$8.39
3 Tenders & 2 sides
#14 (2) Cat (4) Shrimp$14.99
& 2 sides
Add Shrimp$1.59
Combo Burger$10.99
Side & Drink
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4195 Malvern Ave

Hot Springs AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
