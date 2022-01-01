Go
NEW Sinful Burger

Come in and enjoy!

4005 Twin Creek Drive

Popular Items

(2) Philly Rolls$6.50
Envy$12.99
1/2 lb burger, topped with 2 onion rings bacon, cheddar and bbq sauce
Greed$12.99
1/2 lb burger, topped with 2 mozzarella sticks, covered with a generous helping of our homemade chili
Fried Oreos
Pride$12.99
1/2 lb burger, topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, and spicy mustard
Wrath$11.99
This 1/2 lb burger is spicy!! It is covered in pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and chipotle mayo
K Cheeseburger$5.99
Lust$11.99
1/2 lb burger, smothered in blue cheese crumbles, basil pesto and accented with our homemade spicy mustard
1/2 LB Burger$9.99
A 1/2 lb of our signature beef, grilled over a flame. (served without cheese) choice of cheese can be added
Sinful$10.99
A molten, oozing core of American cheese tucked inside a 1/2 lb of our signature beef.
4005 Twin Creek Drive

Bellevue NE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
