Jams American Grill

Jams, an Omaha restaurant legacy, is an American Grill that offers a melting pot of different styles and varieties of food dishes containing high-quality ingredients paired with the optional cold drink or creative cocktail.

7814 Dodge Street • $$$

White Cheddar Mac$6.00
Chicken Enchilada$20.00
grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice, chipotle black beans.
Jams Fish Tacos$20.00
blackened mahi, flour tortillas, avocado salsa, red cabbage, cumin-carrot crema, red chili rice, chipotle black beans
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Dave's Salad$19.00
grilled chicken, bacon, croutons, tomato, red onion, swiss, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette, apple pear mayo
Whiskey Steak Cobb$25.00
char grilled flat iron, avocado, chopped egg, blue cheese, cherry tomato, green onion, bacon, green beans, sherry vinaigrette, basil aioli
Midtown Meatloaf$19.00
House made meatloaf, open faced, on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, red pepper gravy
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
Coconut Chicken Salad$20.00
A Jams staple. 3 coconut chicken tenders, artichoke hearts, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato, red onion, croutons, almonds, field greens, creamy herb dressing, raspberry sauce
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
7814 Dodge Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
We are a top food truck in Omaha offering a wide variety of cuisine. During the winters we stay stationary and slang breakfast burritos on the weekends.

Ever since the first caveman decided to slap a side of mammoth over the cave fire, man (and woman) has enjoyed the flavor of food cooked over a wood fire. At Timber Wood-Fire Bistro, all of our dishes are made from scratch using the highest quality ingredients. They are then cooked either over our state-of-the-art wood burning grill or in a brick oven heated by the embers of logs.
Cooking in this way imparts a slight smokiness as it brings out the natural flavors of the food. A juicy ribeye sizzles and caramelizes, giving the tender beef a gorgeous crust. The homemade dough for our pizzas rises in the heat, and the crust gets to be the perfect combination of crisp and chewy. Vegetables share an entirely new flavor profile when cooked over wood. Even our desserts get kissed by the flames, enhancing the natural sugars in a tart cherry streusel.

