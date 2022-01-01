Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American
Bars & Lounges

The Blackstone Meatball

1,511 Reviews

$$

3910 Harney St

Omaha, NE 68131

Beef Bowl
Chicken Meatball Bowl
Beef Meatball Sub

Hello Meatballers(:

Meatball Party Bucket

Bucket of 25

$62.50

Bucket of 50

$125.00

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Tortellini

$9.00

Bruschetta

$9.00Out of stock

Stuffed Mushroom Bread

$9.00

House Rings

$9.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Boudin Bites

$9.00

Jalapeno Bacon

$9.00

Chips And Salas

$3.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Wedge

$9.00

Greek Caesar

$9.00

Potato Soup

$5.00

Subs

Beef Meatball Sub

$13.00

Chicken Meatball Sub

$13.00

Pork Meatball Sub

$13.00

Vegan Meatball Sub

$13.00

Boudin Meatball Sub

$13.00

Special Meatball Sub

$13.00

Sliders

Beef Slider

$3.75

Chicken Slider

$3.75

Pork Slider

$3.75

Vegan Slider

$3.75

Special Slider

$3.75

Boudin Slider

$3.75

Bowls

Beef Bowl

$16.00

Chicken Meatball Bowl

$16.00

Pork Meatball Bowl

$16.00

Vegan Meatball Bowl

$16.00

Special Meatball Bowl

$16.00

Boudin

$16.00

Favorites

Flight

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$16.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Casserole Penne

$15.00

Casserole Gnocchi

$15.00

Casserole Tortellini

$15.00

TBM Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Balls & Sauce

Beef & Sauce

Chicken & Sauce

Pork & Sauce

Vegan & Sauce

Boudin & Sauce

Special & Sauce

$2.50

Sides

Penne

$7.00

Linguini

$7.00

Gnocchi

$7.00

Tortellini

$7.00

Brussels

$7.00

Crostini (5 Pieces)

$1.00

Zoodle

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Risotto

$7.00

Home Fries

$7.00

Cauliflower

$7.00

Mash

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Spicy Kale

$7.00

Kids

Kids Sliders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$8.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sweets

Fried Cookie Dough

$7.00

Sauces

Marinara 2 oz

$0.75

Marinara 4 oz

$1.50

Pesto 2 oz

$0.75

Traditional Pesto 4 oz

$1.50

SD Pesto 2oz

$0.75

SD Pesto 4oz

$1.50

Alfredo 2 oz

$0.75

Alfredo 4 oz

$1.50

Diablo 2 oz

$0.75

Diablo 4 oz

$1.50

Special 2 oz

$0.75

Special 4 oz

$1.50

Meat Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Meat Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra's

Fried Egg

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

OUR FOOD IS MADE FROM SCRATCH DAILY WITH THE FRESHEST INGREDIENTS 15-30 minutes for Pick Up

Website

Location

Directions

Map
