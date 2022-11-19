Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Backlot Taphouse

230 Reviews

$$

2110 S 67th Street

108

Omaha, NE 68106

Order Again

Popular Items

Detroit Classic
Four Cheese
Combo

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Romano Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Greens, Tomatoes, Croutons, Backlot Cheese Blend, Citrus Vinaigrette

Apple Pecan Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

$10.00

Greens, Apples, Candied Pecans, Cranberries, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Detroit Style Pizza

Detroit Classic

Detroit Classic

$13.00

Double Pepperoni, Classic Red Sauce

Combo

Combo

$13.00

Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Classic Red Sauce

Mac & Beer Cheese

Mac & Beer Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Smoked Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Green Onion

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, Muenster, Romano, Smoked Cheddar, Classic Red Sauce

Meatball

Meatball

$13.00

Meatballs, Classic Red Sauce

Taphouse

Taphouse

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Green Onion, Beer Cheese

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Gorgonzola, Green Onion, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

BYO

$11.00
Uptown

Uptown

$17.00

Prosciutto, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction

Veggie Medley

Veggie Medley

$12.00

Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Classic Red Sauce

Aksarben Steak

Aksarben Steak

$17.00

Flank Steak, Smoked Cheddar, Red Onion, Creamy Steak Sauce

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Mash

$16.00

Breakfast All Day. Backlot Signature Cheese Blend, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Red Onion, and Topped with Country Gravy.

Fries

Bleu Buffalo Fries

Bleu Buffalo Fries

$7.00

Beer Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Green Onion, Buffalo Sauce

Just Fries

$4.00

You Know, Fries. Try With Beer Cheese On The Side!

OG Fries

OG Fries

$5.00

Boom Boom Sauce, Green Onion, Seasoned Pork Cracklins

Yakuza Fries

Yakuza Fries

$7.00

Korean BBQ, Beer Cheese, Green Onion, Seasoned Pork Cracklins

Stix

Cheesy Stix

Cheesy Stix

$8.00

Served with Classic Red Sauce

Bacon Cheddar Stix

Bacon Cheddar Stix

$9.00

Served with Classic Red Sauce

Snax

Backlot BONELESS Wings

$7.00

Backlot REGULAR Wings

$8.00
Meatball Snax

Meatball Snax

$4.00

Served With Classic Red Sauce

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side of Classic Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Boom Boom

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Boom Boom

$1.00

Side Korean

Side Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Side Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side Bourbon Bbq

TO-GO Soda

20oz Coke

$1.75

20oz Diet Coke

$1.75

20oz Sprite

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Pibb

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Detroit Style Pizza and Taphouse located in Aksarben Village

Website

Location

2110 S 67th Street, 108, Omaha, NE 68106

Directions

