Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

DJ's Dugout Aksarben

review star

No reviews yet

South 67th Street

Omaha, NE 68117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 DOZ WINGS
CHEESEBURGER
BONELESS WINGS

APPETIZERS

1 DOZ WINGS

1 DOZ WINGS

$13.99

Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.

1/2 DOZ WINGS

1/2 DOZ WINGS

$8.99

Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.

SUPERBOWL NACHOS

SUPERBOWL NACHOS

$15.99

(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP APPETIZER

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP APPETIZER

$10.99

Breaded shrimp tossed in our firecracker dressing. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.99

Basket of fries.

CHEDDAR JACK FRIES

$9.99

HABANERO CURDS

$10.99
GARLIC CURDS

GARLIC CURDS

$10.99

Garlic cheese curds produced in Larchwood, IA, at Stensland Family Farms Creamery and shipped fresh to us. Served with a side of homemade ranch.

PICKLE CHIPS

PICKLE CHIPS

$9.99

Dill pickle chips, spices, golden cornmeal breading. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$9.99

Served with cheese sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$8.99

Basket of Onion Rings.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.99
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$6.99

BASKET OF FRESH VEGGIES

$5.99
WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.99

Served with cheese sauce.

SHRIMP APPETIZER

SHRIMP APPETIZER

$10.99

BURGERS

All our 1/2 lb. burgers are served with fries, tater tots, coleslaw, baked or mashed potatoes, and come with pickles. You may substitute the fries, tater tots, coleslaw, baked or mashed potatoes that come with your burger for any item from our upgrade list for 1.99. Substitute a Turkey or Veggie Burger for no additional charge.
2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$10.59

2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

BACK YARD BURGER

BACK YARD BURGER

$13.49

Mushrooms, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

CAROLINA BURGER

CAROLINA BURGER

$13.99

Pulled pork, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried onion straws, Carolina Tangy Gold BBQ Sauce

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$11.59

Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese

HANGOVER BURGER

HANGOVER BURGER

$13.49

Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$10.99

Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American cheese

SMOKEHOUSE BBQ BURGER

$13.29
SOUTHWEST MELT

SOUTHWEST MELT

$12.99

Thick cut wheat berry bread, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, sautéed jalapeños, chipotle sauce

SPICY HANGOVER BURGER

SPICY HANGOVER BURGER

$13.99

Fried egg, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions

WESTERN BBQ BRGR

WESTERN BBQ BRGR

$12.79

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato

SANDWICHES

AVO CHICKEN WRAP

AVO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, tomato basil wrap.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.29

Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap. Served with homemade ranch.

BAJA CHICKEN WRAP

BAJA CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap. Served with homemade ranch.

CALI WRAP

CALI WRAP

$12.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, tomato basil wrap, spicy homemade ranch sauce

BUFFALO CHKN SAND

BUFFALO CHKN SAND

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

CHICKEN PHILLY

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.99

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese.

PHILLY SANDWICH

PHILLY SANDWICH

$12.99

Grilled shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese.

HONEY MSRD TRKY

HONEY MSRD TRKY

$10.99

Turkey breast, honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread.

TENDERLOIN SAND

TENDERLOIN SAND

$11.99

Deep-fried pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, bun.

REUBEN SAND

REUBEN SAND

$13.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.

PRIME RIB MELT

PRIME RIB MELT

$10.99

Slow-cooked shaved prime rib, grilled white sourdough bread, Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.99

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.

BEEF TACO SALAD

BEEF TACO SALAD

$11.99

Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.

CHIX TACO SALAD

CHIX TACO SALAD

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$13.99

Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP SALAD

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP SALAD

$13.99

Shrimp tossed in firecracker dressing, shredded lettuce, green onions, jalapeños, tomatoes.

MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, croutons.

ENTREE

DBL PLAY BEEF

DBL PLAY BEEF

$11.99

Two large flour shelled tacos, beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa.

DBL PLAY CHIX

DBL PLAY CHIX

$11.99

Two large flour shelled tacos, chicken, lettuce, tomato, salsa.

DBL PLAY PORK

DBL PLAY PORK

$11.99

Two large flour shelled tacos, beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa.

DBL PLAY COMBO

$11.99

One beef and one chicken taco. Two large flour shelled tacos, beef, and chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa.

CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

$10.99

Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.

CHIX QUESADILLA

CHIX QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled Tortilla, chicken, onions, cheddar, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa.

PHILLY STEAK QUESADILLA

PHILLY STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled Tortilla, chicken, onions, cheddar, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa.

PORK QUESADILLA

PORK QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled Tortilla, chicken, onions, cheddar, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa.

NEW YORK STEAK

NEW YORK STEAK

$14.99

New York strip, choice of potato, steamed vegetables, garlic bread, salad.

THUR NEW YORK STEAK

THUR NEW YORK STEAK

$14.99
CHIX FRIED CHKN

CHIX FRIED CHKN

$12.99

Boneless breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn.

CHICKEN BOWL

$12.99
SHRIMP AND FRIES

SHRIMP AND FRIES

$11.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS SLIDER

KIDS SLIDER

$6.99
KIDS CHIX NUGGET

KIDS CHIX NUGGET

$6.99
KIDS CHX STRIPS

KIDS CHX STRIPS

$6.99
KIDS GRILL CHEESE

KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS DRINKS

SOUP

BOWL CHIX NOODLE

$3.99

BOWL VEG BEEF

$3.99

BOWL CHILI

$3.99

BOWL TOMATO BASIL

$3.99

CUP CHIX NOODLE

$2.99

CUP VEG BEEF

$2.99

CUP CHILI

$2.99

CUP TOMATO BASIL

$2.99

DESSERT

ICECREAM BROWNIE

ICECREAM BROWNIE

$9.99

A 1/4 pound fudge brownie, served hot with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, cool whipped cream, and topped with maraschino cherries

STENSLAND CHOCOLATE CUP

$2.99

STENSLAND COOKIES & CREAM CUP

$2.99

STENSLAND COTTON CANDY

$2.99

STENSLAND SALTED CARAMEL

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service bar and restaurant in the Omaha metro area. We provide the best sports viewing around. Our friendly energetic staff is excited to take great care of you. We are family friendly and locally owned. Come by and see us soon!

Location

South 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68117

Directions

Gallery
DJ's Dugout image
DJ's Dugout image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backlot Taphouse
orange star4.6 • 230
2110 S 67th Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
orange starNo Reviews
3821 Center St Omaha, NE 68105
View restaurantnext
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
orange star4.0 • 219
7814 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurantnext
Azul Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 280
5132 L St Omaha, NE 68117
View restaurantnext
The Blackstone Meatball
orange starNo Reviews
3910 Harney St Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
Ansel's
orange starNo Reviews
3618 Farnam Street, Suite C Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Omaha

Backlot Taphouse
orange star4.6 • 230
2110 S 67th Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
Maharani Indian Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 104
1911 South 67th Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
Ela's Creamery
orange star4.0 • 104
1911 South 67th Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
The Bahn Mi Shop
orange star4.0 • 104
1911 South 67th Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
The Backstretch Bar
orange star4.0 • 104
1911 South 67th Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
Nori Sushi
orange star4.0 • 104
1911 South 67th Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
Blackstone
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Benson
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
South Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
West Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Old Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Millard
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston