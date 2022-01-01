Bars & Lounges
American
DJ's Dugout Aksarben
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Full service bar and restaurant in the Omaha metro area. We provide the best sports viewing around. Our friendly energetic staff is excited to take great care of you. We are family friendly and locally owned. Come by and see us soon!
South 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68117
