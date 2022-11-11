Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
American

Jams American Grill West Dodge

219 Reviews

$$$

7814 Dodge Street

Omaha, NE 68114

Side Of Fries
1\2 Onion Ring
Caesar Salad

APPETIZERS

1\2 Onion Ring

$6.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Chef's Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Chef's Lahvosh

$14.00

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$14.00

Crispy Ravioli

$15.00

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Hand Cut Frites

$9.00

Hoisin Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Jams Nachos

$15.00

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Spinach Tortellini

$6.00+Out of stock

Meatballs

$14.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Portobella Appetizer

$12.00

Pot Stickers

$14.00

Rangoon Egg Rolls

$16.00

Butternut Squash

$6.00+

Buffalo Wings 9

$8.00+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$15.00+

Coconut Chicken Salad

$20.00+

A Jams staple. 3 coconut chicken tenders, artichoke hearts, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato, red onion, croutons, almonds, field greens, creamy herb dressing, raspberry sauce

Coconut Chicken Salad NOM

$16.00+

Crab Cake NOM

$17.00+

Crab Cake Salad

$25.00+

two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,

Dave's NOM

$15.00+

Dave's Salad

$19.00+

grilled chicken, bacon, croutons, tomato, red onion, swiss, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette, apple pear mayo

Field Salad

$12.00+

Power Salad

$16.00+

Texas Chopped Salad

$16.00+

Veggie Salad

$18.00+

Whiskey Steak Cobb

$25.00+

char grilled flat iron, avocado, chopped egg, blue cheese, cherry tomato, green onion, bacon, green beans, sherry vinaigrette, basil aioli

Whiskey Cobb NOM

$17.00+

Todd Smith Salad

$22.00+

Todd Smith Salad NOM

$13.00

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$19.00

Scallop Salad

$18.00

OLE! OLE! OLE!

Carnitas Enchilada

$21.00

slow roasted pork, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice, chipotle black beans.

Chicken Enchilada

$20.00

grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice, chipotle black beans.

Jams Fish Tacos

$20.00

blackened mahi, flour tortillas, avocado salsa, red cabbage, cumin-carrot crema, red chili rice, chipotle black beans

Short Rib Tacos

$19.00

smoked chili jam, crema, red cabbage, jack cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac

Shrimp Tostada

$20.00

CLASSICS

Bucatini

$20.00

Buccatini noodles, meatballs, tomato basil sauce, arugula, parmesan, parmesan bread

Chicken and Veggies

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Jams Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs

Mahi And Veggies

$20.00

Midtown Meatloaf

$19.00

House made meatloaf, open faced, on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, red pepper gravy

Rico's Hot Turkey

$19.00

open faced on toasted sourdough, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, red pepper gravy, green beans

Salmon and Veggies

$20.00

Salmon with a side of rice and green beans

Steak Frites

$34.00

9 ounce whiskey marinated flat iron, served with a side of house cut frites, herb butter, and peppercorn aioli

SANDWICHES

Crab Cake Burger

$19.00

Jams Burger

$15.00

house blend of brisket and chuck

Parmesan Chicken

$17.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Skyscraper Vegetable

$16.00

Sourdough Turkey

$16.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Patty Melt