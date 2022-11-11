- Home
Jams American Grill West Dodge
219 Reviews
$$$
7814 Dodge Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
1\2 Onion Ring
Bruschetta
Chef's Calamari
Chef's Lahvosh
Crab Cakes Appetizer
Crispy Ravioli
Lobster Bisque
Hand Cut Frites
Hoisin Chicken Tenders
Jams Nachos
Lettuce Wraps
Spinach Tortellini
Meatballs
Onion Rings
Portobella Appetizer
Pot Stickers
Rangoon Egg Rolls
Butternut Squash
Buffalo Wings 9
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Coconut Chicken Salad
A Jams staple. 3 coconut chicken tenders, artichoke hearts, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato, red onion, croutons, almonds, field greens, creamy herb dressing, raspberry sauce
Coconut Chicken Salad NOM
Crab Cake NOM
Crab Cake Salad
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Dave's NOM
Dave's Salad
grilled chicken, bacon, croutons, tomato, red onion, swiss, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette, apple pear mayo
Field Salad
Power Salad
Texas Chopped Salad
Veggie Salad
Whiskey Steak Cobb
char grilled flat iron, avocado, chopped egg, blue cheese, cherry tomato, green onion, bacon, green beans, sherry vinaigrette, basil aioli
Whiskey Cobb NOM
Todd Smith Salad
Todd Smith Salad NOM
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Scallop Salad
OLE! OLE! OLE!
Carnitas Enchilada
slow roasted pork, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice, chipotle black beans.
Chicken Enchilada
grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice, chipotle black beans.
Jams Fish Tacos
blackened mahi, flour tortillas, avocado salsa, red cabbage, cumin-carrot crema, red chili rice, chipotle black beans
Short Rib Tacos
smoked chili jam, crema, red cabbage, jack cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac
Shrimp Tostada
CLASSICS
Bucatini
Buccatini noodles, meatballs, tomato basil sauce, arugula, parmesan, parmesan bread
Chicken and Veggies
Fish & Chips
Jams Mac & Cheese
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
Mahi And Veggies
Midtown Meatloaf
House made meatloaf, open faced, on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, red pepper gravy
Rico's Hot Turkey
open faced on toasted sourdough, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, red pepper gravy, green beans
Salmon and Veggies
Salmon with a side of rice and green beans
Steak Frites
9 ounce whiskey marinated flat iron, served with a side of house cut frites, herb butter, and peppercorn aioli