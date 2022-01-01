Go
Nicolas Eatery

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

22333 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Bibb Salad$16.00
Bibb Salad, butter lettuce, champagne vinaigrette
Santa Barbra Halibut$38.00
Santa Barbra Halibut, collard greens puree, citrus, caper sauce
Escargot De Bourgogne$16.00
Escargot De Bourgogne, french snail, parsley, garlic butter sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Maine Lobster Roll$36.00
Lobster Roll, main lobster claw & knuckles, Sacramento asparagus, champagne vinaigrette & mayonnaise, French fries
Artichoke Barigoule$28.00
Artichoke Barigoule, artichoke heart, fennel, leeks panisse
Rocky's farm roasted chicken$29.00
Rocky's farm roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, frisee salad, jus de poulet
Steak Frites$36.00
Steak Frites, 8oz hanger steak, French fries
French Onion Soup$14.00
French Onion Soup, Emmental cheese
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

22333 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu CA 90265

Directions

