Go
Toast

Niran's Kitchen And Sushi Bar Laos & Asian Cuisine

Authentic Homestyle Laos and Asian Cuisine's and sushi Bar

61 South Federal Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ice Cream$5.95
Two scoops of ice cream of choice, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles
See full menu

Location

61 South Federal Highway

Deerfield Beach FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Jefe Luchador

No reviews yet

Hardcore Mexican Street Food with a chef-driven flair.

Anchors Aweigh Dive Bar

No reviews yet

Drop your anchor at the door and stay awhile!

Burrito Social - Deerfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Song

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston