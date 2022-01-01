Go
Olive & Mint

Come in and enjoy our fresh & eclectic menu with variety of options in Indian & American cuisines.

PIZZA

2 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (593 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Cilantro Naan$4.00
$30 Indian Meal$30.00
Vegetable Samosa$8.00
Plain Naan$4.00
Garlic Chili Naan$4.00
Tikka Masala$13.00
Butter Naan$4.00
Basmati Rice$3.00
Butter Chicken$16.00
Biryani$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2 Washington Street

Foxborough MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
