OLIVIA
Open 4:30pm-9pm!
PIZZA
3601 W SWANN AVE • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3601 W SWANN AVE
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Little Leon
Come in and enjoy!
Shells Seafood Restaurants
Real Florida Seafood!
The Patio
Come in and enjoy!
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
Come in and enjoy!