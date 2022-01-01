Go
OLIVIA

Open 4:30pm-9pm!

PIZZA

3601 W SWANN AVE • $$$

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

Cacio e Pepe$15.00
Black pepper spaghetti, butter, & pecorino cheese
Mini Pepperoni$14.00
Mozzarella, roasted tomato, & charred pepperoni
Honey & Ham$15.00
Truffle honey, speck ham, taleggio, & scallions
Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Parmesan, crispy prosciutto, & sea salt
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with pomodoro dipping sauce
Meatballs (3)$12.00
Served with pomodoro, parmesan, & basil
Margherita$13.00
Mozzarella, basil, & evoo... An OLIVIA favorite!
Arancini$6.00
Stuffed with quattro formaggi risotto... An OLIVIA favorite!
Mini Rigatoni$18.00
Served with ragu bolognese, parmesean, & herb ricotta... An OLIVIA favorite!
Squid Ink Casarecce$21.00
Served with Key West shrimp, lobster brodo, fresno chili, soppressata, scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Cryptocurrency

Location

3601 W SWANN AVE

Tampa FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
