ONE WORLD

Serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner all day! Missing your favorite? Call the restaurant to place your carryout with our full menu

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1245 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.69
Spinach, artichokes & a blend of spices in a creamy cheese dip. Baked & served with toasted baguette slices.
Hell of a Burger$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Hummus - Single$6.99
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Impossible Burger$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
Add Utensils
Double Hummus$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Chicken Tender Platter$16.19
Crispy chicken breast tenders served with 2 sides and choice of dipping sauce.
Create Your Own Pizza$10.99
Cuban Pork$12.69
Pulled pork topped with caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese & chipotle BBQ mayo on toasted ciabatta roll. Includes extra 2 oz side of BBQ mayo.
Gyros Platter$13.69
Thin and crispy gyros on pita topped with onions and tomato, and served with
homemade tzatziki sauce & one side
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1245 W Main St

Peoria IL

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
