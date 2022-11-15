10K Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
A 3% Employee Wellness is fee added to all orders to provide staff with health benefits. Our 3% Flat Fee is not a gratuity for services provided by any employee and is not the property of any employee of 10K Brewing LLC. See Minn. Stat § 177.23, subd. 9.
Location
2005 2nd Ave, Anoka, MN 55303
Gallery