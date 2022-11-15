Restaurant header imageView gallery

10K Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

2005 2nd Ave

Anoka, MN 55303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Alcoholic Beverages Off-sale

Growler

$9.00+

Crowler

$9.00

Crowler 3-Pack

$25.00

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Northern Soda 12oz

$2.00

Killiebrew Soda 16oz

$3.00

Liquid Death

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tap Water

Snacks

Von Hanson's Pretzels

$3.00

Von Hanson's Sausage Sticks

$6.00

Glassware

Growlette (750ml)

$4.00

Growler (64oz)

$5.00

Taster (5oz)

$4.00

Taster x4 (5oz)

$12.00

Goblet (13oz)

$6.00

Goblet (16oz)

$6.00

Tumbler (16oz)

$6.00

English (16oz)

$6.00

Revival Nucleated (16oz)

$8.00

Estate (12oz)

$8.00

Babe Can (16oz)

$10.00

Anokafest Stein (20z)

$15.00

Shirts/Tops

Hoodie Tie-Dye

$60.00

Tee-Shirt Babe

$25.00

Tee-Shirt Logo

$22.00

Tes-Shirt 10K DTA

$15.00

Work Shirt

$38.00

Accessories

Can Koozie

$10.00

Fanny Pack

$15.00

Sticker

$1.00

Patch

$2.00

Hats

Trucker Black/White

$25.00

Trucker Blue or Pink

$25.00

Winter Beanie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

A 3% Employee Wellness is fee added to all orders to provide staff with health benefits. Our 3% Flat Fee is not a gratuity for services provided by any employee and is not the property of any employee of 10K Brewing LLC. See Minn. Stat § 177.23, subd. 9.

Location

2005 2nd Ave, Anoka, MN 55303

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Club 300
orange star5.0 • 1
300 E Main St Anoka, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
orange star4.5 • 902
1632 S Ferry St Anoka, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Village - Anoka
orange starNo Reviews
737 W Main St Anoka, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Pour Wine Bar and Bistro
orange star4.5 • 349
12379 Champlin Dr Champlin, MN 55316
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
orange star3.4 • 185
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW COON RAPIDS, MN 55433
View restaurantnext
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh - Coon Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
3179 Northdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anoka

The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
orange star4.5 • 902
1632 S Ferry St Anoka, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Table - Ramsey, MN
orange star4.4 • 411
7533 Sunwood Dr #110 Ramsey, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Ambi Wine Bar - 2015 2nd Ave
orange star4.8 • 108
2015 2nd Ave Anoka, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Club 300
orange star5.0 • 1
300 E Main St Anoka, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anoka
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston