Escape the modern-day buzz and be transported into a unique dining experience in this vintage, supper-club-inspired restaurant and lounge. Savor fresh, local dishes paired with a diverse selection of signature cocktails, whiskeys, craft beers, and wine. The 1844 Table & Mash features weekly specials such as Happy Hour, Friday Fish Fry, Saturday Prime Rib Dinner, and a delicious All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch Buffet. Located in The Stella Hotel & Ballroom in Downtown Kenosha.

