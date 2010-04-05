Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The 1894 Lodge

634 Reviews

$

409 Main Street

New Washington, IN 47162

Popular Items

The 1894 Burger
Kids Burger
kids Chicken Strips

Appetizer

Fireman Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in a housemaid sweet and spicy sauce and served with asian slaw

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$23.00

a lot of crab, a lot of cream cheese and a lot of spiced and herbs baked with some great bread!

Egg Roll of Week

$12.00
Goat Cheese Fritters

Goat Cheese Fritters

$13.00

herb whipped goat cheese, bacon jam and. mikes hot honey

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

Soups/ Salads

The House salad

$11.00

The Wedge

$13.00

1/2 House

$6.00

1/2 Wedge

$7.00

Power Salad

$13.00

texas cactus chili

$8.00

Handhelds

Pimento Cheese, thick cut bacon, pickles, tomato, arugula and crispy onion straws! This burger is so good and reminds us of summer!

The 1894 Burger

$16.00

Cod Fish Sandwich

$18.00

H.O.W

$17.00

hand breaded pork tenderloin deep fried, topped with an onion ring, bbq sauce and pickles!

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$20.00

Main Course

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

creamy with a little heat! We make a house rosemary cajun cream mixed with cavatappi, assorted peppers and onions, thin country ham, grilled chicken and gulf shrimp!

Fish And Chips

$22.00
Korean Salmon

Korean Salmon

$26.00
Lodge Fried Chicken

Lodge Fried Chicken

$22.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.00
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Jaeger Schnitzel

$20.00

Steaks and Chops

Bone in Pork Chop

$30.00

Tomahawk Frenched Pork Chop with local vegetables, mash and bourbon gastrique

Ribeye

$45.00

Sirloin

$24.00

Sides

Beer Cheese Mac

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Sautéed Broccolini

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

kids grilled Cheese

$8.00

Dinner Special

Hoosier Hot brown

$17.00

Tomahawk

$125.00

Salisbury Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$10.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Beignets

$9.00

Churros

$8.00

Lemon/Blueberry Cheesecake

$11.00

Sauces/Dressings/Extras

1000 island

$2.25

Balsamic

$2.25

Bleu cheese

$2.25

Buffalo

$1.00

French

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$2.25

Ranch

$2.25

BBQ sauce

$1.50

beer cheese

$2.25

Extra garlic bread

$5.00

House Sauce

$2.00

Albama White

$1.00

Sweet Thai

$1.00

1 pretzel

$2.00

N/A Drinks

Tea

$3.10

Unsweet

$3.10

Coke

$3.10

Diet Coke

$3.10

Cherry Coke

$3.10

Sprite

$3.10

Coffee

$3.10

Water

Powerade

$3.10

Rootbeer

$3.10

Lemonade

$3.00

candles

Coca-Cola Candle

$25.00

Gift Candles

$20.00

Large Liquor Bottles

$50.00

Small Candle

$18.94

Square Woodwick Candle

$15.00

Wax Melts

$10.00

Wine Candle

$35.00

WinMai Candles

$20.00

Jackets

$800.00

Shirts

$18.94

Tumblerrs

$25.00

Coffee Cups

$12.00

Apparel and everything else

Long sleeve t shirts

$20.00

Jackets

$65.00

Hoodies

$30.00

Short sleeve t shirts

$18.00

Brunch cocktails

bloody mary bar

$10.00

Bloody Mary refill

$4.50

$5 mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa tower

$45.00

Kids fruit punch mocktail

$5.00

Kids Lemonade mocktial

$5.00

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

The 1894 Lodge is a common place for all to come and share great food cold drink and an atmosphere that is second to none. Come try one of out local cut steaks today!

Website

Location

409 Main Street, New Washington, IN 47162

Directions

Gallery
The 1894 Lodge image
The 1894 Lodge image
The 1894 Lodge image
The 1894 Lodge image

