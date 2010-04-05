Bars & Lounges
American
The 1894 Lodge
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
The 1894 Lodge is a common place for all to come and share great food cold drink and an atmosphere that is second to none. Come try one of out local cut steaks today!
Location
409 Main Street, New Washington, IN 47162
