Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

1933 Public House 3844 Old Buckingham Road

review star

No reviews yet

3844 Old Buckingham Road

Powhatan, VA 23139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Public House Burger
Cobb Salad
Smoked Wings

NA Beverages

Club Soda

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Bloody Mary NA

$5.00

Mojito NA

$5.00

Village Lemonade NA

$5.00

Maple Mule NA

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Autumn Apple

$10.00

Blood Orange Mule

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire, St. Germaine Elderflower, lemon juice, brut champagne

Habanero Mule

$12.00

Ginger beer, lime juice, Belle Isle Honey Habanero

Lemon Basil Smash

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bulleit Rye, Orange Oleo, Angostura Bitters, Port Cherries

Smoked Old Fashioned

$15.00

Orange Diablo

$13.00

Jalapeno Infused Smoked Luna Azul, lime juice, blood orange syrup

Pear Collins

$12.00

Public Crush

$12.00

Pumpkin Smash

$13.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

Ruby Fizz

$12.00

Tropical Craving

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

LIT

$10.00

LIT Top Shelf

$12.00

Apple Pie on the Rocks

$12.00

Fireball, Vanilla Infused Cirrus Vodka, Showalter's Apple Cider, cinnamon honey rim

Bourbon Belle

$12.00

Ginger Mojito

$12.00

Patio Spritzer

$10.00

Spring Martini

$14.00

Roku Gin, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Orange Twist

Village Sour

$14.00

Three Crosses Noble Hounds Rye, Lemon Juice, Simple, Red Wine Float, Port Cherry, Orange Slice

Bottles & Cans

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager

$5.50

Heineken 0.0 Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$2.00

White Claw Mango

$2.00

Sparkling Bottle

Argyle Brut, Willamette Valley, OR 2017

$64.00

Laurent Perrier Brut Rose, FRA

$175.00

Laurent Perrier La Cuvee Brut, FRA

$118.00

Simonet Blanc De Blancs Brut, FRA

$28.00

White Wine Bottle

Brochard Sancerre Bottle

$64.00

Centorri Moscato Bottle

$32.00

Chanzy Bourgogne Blanc Bottle

$64.00

Curator White Blend Bottle

$14.00

Duckhorn Decoy Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$108.00

Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Nine Hats Riesling Bottle

$39.00

Oxford Landing Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Pike Road Pinot Gris Bottle

$41.00

Pikes Riesling Bottle

$36.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$90.00

Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay Bottle

$120.00

Whitehall Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00

Red Wine Bottle

Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$21.00

Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir Bottle

$80.00

Caparzo Brunello Di Montalcino Bottle

$92.00

Castellare Chianti Classico Bottle

$64.00

Catena Vista Flores Malbec Bottle

$21.00

Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$150.00

Doubleback Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$280.00

Duckhorn Merlot Bottle

$46.00

El Enemigo Malbec Bottle

$68.00

Excelsior Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$29.00Out of stock

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$120.00

Ghostrunner Red Blend Bottle

$40.00

Hahn Merlot Bottle

$40.00

La Rioja Alta Alberdi Reserva Bottle

$68.00

Locations CA Red Blend Bottle

$39.00

Matthews Blackboard Red Blend Bottle

$56.00

Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$180.00

Ridge Lytton Estate Petite Sirah Bottle

$90.00

Ridge Lytton Springs Zinfandel Bottle

$98.00

Root 1 Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$54.00

The Huntsman Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$36.00

Tramin Pinot Noir Bottle

$51.00

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$140.00

Wild Hills Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

Xaviet Monnot Bourgogne Rouge Bottle

$92.00

Shareables

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Sorghum-Sweet Potato Puree, Port Wine Gastrique

Pork & Pimento

$11.00

House Made Pimento Cheese, Cajun Dusted Pork Rinds, Bread & Butter Pickles

Public House Biscuits

$5.00

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Sorghum-Mustard Glaze, Pickled Sweet Potato, Celery

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Truffle Polenta Fries

$7.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$8.00

Olive Oil, Garlic Confit, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Pig & Fig

$10.00

Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Blue Cheese, Caramelized Shallots

Sausage & Honey

$10.00

Italian Sausage, Local Back Pepper Honey, Corto Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Blended Cheese

Wild Mushroom

$9.00

Lemon-Garlic Cream, Wild Mushrooms, Crispy Leaks, Red Chili Flakes, Blended Cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caprese

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Maldon Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Balsamic Reduction

Cobb Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$4.00

Waterman's Wedge

$17.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Italian Chicken Breast, House Marinara, Provolone, Parmesan, Capellini Pasta

Filet

$42.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fried Catfish, Cajun Fries, Brussel Slaw, Dill Tarter Sauce, Lemon

Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna

$28.00

Garlic Shrimp, Mango Jicama Slaw, Lemongrass Rice, Pea Tendrils, Sweet Chili Sauce

Pork Schnitzel

$20.00

Dijon Cream, Asparagus, Roasted Potatoes, Lemon

Public House Burger

$15.00

Local Seven Hills Double Smash Patties, White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Black Pepper Duke's, House Bread & Butter Pickles, Toasted Roll, Cajun fries, Simple Salad

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Anson Mill's Heirloom Grits, Cajun Gravy, Charred Okra

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$20.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with fries & fruit

Fish Sticks

$10.00

Fried catfish, dill tarter sauce, served with fries & fruit

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries & fruit

Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Marinara, parmesan cheese

Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Lemon Sorbet

$5.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$5.00

Plated

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Sea Salt & Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Apple Hand Pie

$7.00

Old fashioned apple hand pie, cinnamon & sugar, dulce de leche ice cream

Lemon Lavender Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter & Salted Caramel Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American cuisine & craft libations in the Village of Powhatan.

Website

Location

3844 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, VA 23139

Directions

Gallery
1933 Public House image
1933 Public House image
1933 Public House image
1933 Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Shaved Duck Restaurant - Midlothian, VA
orange star4.5 • 859
15408 Wc Commons Way Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Grille At Magnolia Green
orange starNo Reviews
7001 Awesome Drive Moseley, VA 23120
View restaurantnext
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)
orange starNo Reviews
13872 Coalfield Commons Place Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wood and Iron Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Powhatan

Fine Creek Brewing Co.
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Fine Creek Provisions - The Mill Venue
orange star5.0 • 319
2425 Robert E Lee Rd Powhatan, VA 23139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Powhatan
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston