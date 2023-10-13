35 North
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
11321 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Water into Wine, Bistro & Lounge
No Reviews
607 N Campbell Station Rd Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop of Turkey Creek
No Reviews
11525 Parkside Dr Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurant
Pin Thai Restaurant - 723 North Campbell Station Road
No Reviews
723 North Campbell Station Road Farragut, TN 37934
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek
No Reviews
11525 Parkside Dr Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurant