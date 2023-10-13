Food

Appetizers

35 Nachos

$8.00

Burrata Bruschetta

$11.00

Burrata Cheese With Tomato, Cilantro, And Red Onion. Balsamic Drizzle. Served W/ Crostinis

Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Fried Deviled Eggs

$9.00

W/ Pickle Relish, Jalapeno, Cayenne, And Candied Bacon

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Hot Honey Cheese Bites

$9.00

Hummus Trio

$10.00

Smashed Brussels

$10.00

Burgers

Black and Bleu

$14.00

Classic

$13.00

Cowboy

$15.00

Impossible

$15.00

Korean BBQ

$15.00

Pub 35

$15.00

Veggie

$14.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Flat

$12.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Flat

$12.00Out of stock

Philly flat

$14.00Out of stock

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Deep Fried Avocado Tacos

$12.00

Grouper Po Boy

$16.00

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Mains

Grouper

$21.00

Pork Belly w/ Kimchi Fried Rice

$17.00

Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

Steak and Gnocchi

$19.00

Zucchini Pasta

$15.00

Salads

BLT wedge

$11.00

Ceaser

$6.00+

Chop

$12.00

House

$6.00+

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Grits

$5.00

Heirloom Carrots

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Summer Squash Medley

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Eruption

$8.00

Churros

$7.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Flatbread

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Drink

*N/A Beverages

Alert

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Crush Orange

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea-Sweet

$3.00

Iced Tea-Unsweet

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Lemonade-Flavored

$4.00

Iced Tea-Flavored

$4.00

Beer

Bottle Ace Pear Cider

Out of stock

Bottle Ayinger Dunkel

Out of stock

Bottle Bud Light

$4.25

Bottle Budweiser

$4.25

Bottle Corona

$4.50

Bottle Duck Rabbit Milk Stout

Out of stock

Bottle High Noon

Out of stock

Bottle King Fisher

Out of stock

Bottle Linderman's Framboise

Out of stock

Bottle Mich Ultra

$4.25

Bottle Miller High Life

$4.25

Bottle PBR

$4.50Out of stock

Bottle Rodenbach Grand Cru

Bottle Stiegl Radler

Bottle Taj Mahal

Bottle White Claw

$5.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$5.50

Gypsy Circus Jack Tails Pumpkin Cider

$5.50

Gypsy Circus Vaudevillain

$5.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$5.00

Schulz Brau Munich Helles

$5.50

Sweetwater Blue

$5.50

Sweetwater Orange

$5.50

TN Brew Works Hippies and Cowboys IPA

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$6.50

Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down

$5.50

Xul PB&J Mixtape

$6.50

Xul Rhymes Like Dimes Hazy IPA

$6.00

Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale

$5.50

Yee Haw Dunkel

$5.50

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boulvardier

$9.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Corpse Reviver No 2

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin Fizz

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Last Word

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$7.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$12.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vodka Collins

$7.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Cocktails On Draft

Margarita (CS)

$4.00+

Mojito (CS)

$4.00+

Pink Lemon Drop (CS)

$4.00+

TNTea (CS)

$4.00+

Cocktails Specialty

Admiral

$12.00

Apaloma

$10.00

Berry Mojito

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Coconut Mint Lemonade

$11.00

Halekulani

$12.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Lady Knox

$10.00

Lemon Head

$10.00

Monkey Gland

$11.00

New York Sour

$12.00

Pickletini

$10.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00

Porch Swing

$11.00

Saturn

$12.00

Volunteer

$11.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

Absolut

Absolut Citron

Absolut Watermelon

Absolut Raspberri

Absolut Peppar

Absolut Vanilla

Tito's

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

Ketel One

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Absolut

DBL Absolut Citron

DBL Absolut Watermelon

DBL Absolut Raspberri

DBL Absolut Peppar

DBL Absolut Vanilla

DBL Tito's

DBL Ketel One Cucumber Mint

DBL Ketel One

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Sapphire

Tanqueray

Hendricks

DBL Well Gin

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Sapphire

DBL Tanqueray

DBL Hendricks

Well Rum

Blue Chair Bay Coconut

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Cruzan Black Cherry

Malibu

DBL Well Rum

DBL Blue Chair Bay Coconut

DBL Bacardi

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Gosling'S

DBL Meyers

DBL Cruzan Black Cherry

DBL Malibu

Well Tequila

Don Julio Silver

Don Julio 1942

Jose Cuervo Reposado

Jose Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Cincoro Blanco

Cincoro Reposado

Komos

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Don Julio Silver

DBL Don Julio 1942

DBL Jose Cuervo Reposado

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

DBL Don Julio Anejo

DBL Cincoro Blanco

DBL Cincoro Reposado

DBL Komos

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Rye

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Double Oaked

Elijah Craig

Jameson

Jack Daniels Rye

Four Roses

Four Roses Small Batch

Rittenhouse Rye

Green Brier

Nelson's

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

DBL Bulleit Rye

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Makers 46

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Wild Turkey

DBL Woodford Reserve

DBL Woodford Double Oaked

DBL Elijah Craig

DBL Jameson

DBL Jack Daniels Rye

DBL Four Roses

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

DBL Green Brier

DBL Nelson's

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Rumchata

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Luxardo

Bailey's Irish Cream

Rumpleminze

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Rumchata

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Luxardo

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

DBL Rumpleminze

Wine

Belial Sangiovese

La Motte Merlot

Layer Cake Pinot Noir

$9.50+

Maverick Ranches Cabernet

Albert Bichot Horizon Chardonnay

Diora Chardonnay

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Tiefenbruner Pinot Grigio

Angels & Cowboys Rose

Chandon Garden Spritz

Freixenet Brut Cava

Ruffino Prosecco