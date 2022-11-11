Restaurant header imageView gallery

4 One 2 Distillery

739 S MAIN ST

Wayland, MI 49348

739 S MAIN ST
Wayland, MI 49348

Popular Items

Pick 3 Tacos
Boneless Wings
Chips and Salsa

Pick 3 Tacos

Pick 3 Tacos

$11.00

Carne Asada

412 #1

$4.00+

Carne Asada Steak. Vidalia Onion Cilantro and a Lime on a Corn Tortilla

Tiger Saw #42

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Cabbage with Cilantro Lime, Carne Asada Pico

How to Train Your Taco #48

$4.00+

Corn shell, Cabbage and Kale mixed with Avocado Ranch Carne Assada Pico

Gotham's Call #51

$4.00+

Corn shell, Carne Asada, Black beans, Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro Lime

Arc Reactor #55

$4.00+

Corn shell, Carne Asada, French fries, White American cheese, Cilantro

Seafood

Shrimp #2

$4.00+

quinoa crusted, with kale, cabbage, pineapple cream salsa

Boat Party #4

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Lettuce with Cilantro Lime, Pico, Cod (fried)

Portside #13

$4.00+

Beer battered cod with shaved kale, cabbage, Cilantro lime dressing, corn shell

Fishy Face #15

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Kale Mixed with Cilantro lime, Pico, White American Cheese, Cod (fried)

Captains Wheel #21 (Flour)

$4.00+

Cod, White American, cilantro lime and lettuce, flour shell

Under the Sea #49 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour shell, Cabbage kale mix, Pineapple Salsa, Shrimp, White American Cheese, Pico

Hamiltons Hymn #61

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Queso, Shrimp, Pico, Lettuce

Deep Diver #10

$4.00+

Open World #40

$4.00+

Alien Invasion #59 (Flour)

$4.00+

Pork

Pickled Pork #3

$4.00+

Pork carnitas, BBQ, White American and Pickles on a double corn shell

Rad Porken-Berry #25

$4.00+Out of stock

Corn Shell, Pulled Pork, Rad Raspberry Salsa, Lettuce, Guacamole

Porky #27

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Pulled pork, Corn, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa

Tropical Paradise #28

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Pulled Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro, Lime

Half Life #38

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Pulled Pork, Onions, Cilantro, Lime wedge

2nd Chance #47

$4.00+

Corn shell, Pork, Cabbage mixed with Honey Mustard, Pineapple Chunks, Onions, Corn

Pig Pen #50

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Pulled Pork, Cabbage kale mixed, Poblano, Avocado Ranch, Pineapple Chunks, BBQ Sauce

Silent Runner #54

$4.00+

Corn, Pulled Pork, Pineapple Salsa, White American Cheese

Lurking Larpers #58 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour Shell, pulled pork, White American Cheese, and Mango Habanaro sauce.

Tilt Danger #46

$4.00+

Veggie

Tripple F #11 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour Shell, Falafel, Pico, White American Cheese, Franks Red Hot

Fry Knot #20 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour Shell, French Fries, Poblano Avocado ranch, White American cheese, Cheddar cheese

F-Daddy #24 (Flour)

$4.00+

Falafel, sour cream, lettuce, pineapple salsa on a Flour shell

4 Swords #31

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Falafel, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro Lime

Jumping Joysticks #39 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour Shell, Cabbage, Pineapple salsa, Lettuce, Pico

Quest for Change #41 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour shell, Cilantro Lime vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, pineapple salsa

Guaco Taco #7 (Flour)

$4.00+

Queso Nation #9 (Flour)

$4.00+

Falafel #14 (Flour)

$4.00+

Hippie's Dream #29 (Flour)

$4.00+

Fried Dream Tomato #33 (Flour)

$4.00+

Emerald City #35 (Flour)

$4.00+

Gaucin Goblin #45 (Flour)

$4.00+

Hulk's Revenge #56

$4.00+

Pegasus #63 (Flour)

$4.00+

Beef

Stars N Stripes #5 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour Tortilla, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar

Plane Jane # 16 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour Shell, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese

Corn Holio #18

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Ground beef, Corn, Cheddar Cheese

Never Ending Pico #30

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Ground Beef, Pico, White American Cheese

Up, Up, Down, Down #32 (Both)

$4.00+

Flour Shell & Corn Shell, Queso, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Baja Salsa

Arthurs Nemesis #52

$4.00+

Corn shell, Ground Beef, French fries, Ranch

Taco Strikes Back #53 (Flour)

$4.00+

Ground Beef, Queso and French Fries, Flour shell

T is for Taco #12 (Flour)

$4.00+

Chip Wrecked #23 (Flour)

$4.00+

Chicken

Main Street #6

$4.00+

Corn Shell, Shredded Chicken,beans, Corn, Pico, American Cheese

Fricken Chicken #8 (Flour)

$4.00+

Flour tortilla, Fried chicken, French fries, Poblano Avocado Ranch, White American cheese & Cheddar Cheese.

Tomato Tom #17

$4.00+

Just pick one. #17 is "Tomato Tom" Corn shell, Shredded Chicken, Tomatos, Shredded Cheddar.

Fire Starter #22

$4.00+

Shredded Chicken, White American, Cheddar, baja salsa on a corn shell

Train Wreck #26

$4.00+

Train Wreck #26 Whats inside, Corn shell, Fried Chicken, Cabbage and Red Salsa, Cheddar, Guacamole

Great Habanero #34 (Flour)

$4.00+

The Great Habanero #34 Whats inside? Flour Shell, Fried Chicken, White American Cheese, Pico, and Mango Habenaro

Breaking the Code #36 (Flour)

$4.00+

Peanut Butter, Shredded Chicken, Pico, White American on a flour shell

Co-Op Creation #37 (Both)

$4.00+

"Co-Op Creation" This taco comes with... Corn Tortilla, Flour Tortilla, Queso, Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa.

Return of the Chicken #44 (Flour)

$4.00+

Fried Chicken, BBQ, Cheddar on a flour shell.

Traffic Jam #43

$4.00+

Fried Chicken, Queso, Pico on a corn shell

LAN Party #57 (Flour)

$4.00+

#57 "LAN Party" Whats inside Flour Shell, Queso, Shredded chicken, Lettuce, Guacamole

Black Lotus #60 (Flour)

$4.00+

Shredded Chicken, Black beans, White American, sour cream on a flour shell

Kales Korner #62

$4.00+

Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Kale mix with ranch on a corn shell

Luigis Mansion #64

$4.00+

#64 "Luigi's Mansion" Whats inside, Corn Shell, Shredded chicken, Corn, White American Cheese, BBQ Sauce

Shell Shocked #19 (Both)

$4.00+

Pick 2 Tacos

Pick 2 Tacos

$8.00

Nachos

Farmhouse Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Seasoned Pork rind nachos, Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro and served with Pineapple salsa on the side

Baja Nachos

$13.00

Shredded chicken & Corn Tortilla Chips, Corn, Black Beans, White American W/Cilantro and Baja Salsa

Union Nachos

$13.00

Corn chips, Ground Beef, Queso, Black Beans, Tomato, Lettuce, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, and Salsa

Superior Street Nachos

$13.00

Our Flat French fries, topped with Ground beef, Melted white American cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream and Fresh Red Salsa.

Boneless

Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Traditional

Traditional Wings

$5.99+Out of stock

Cauliflower

Cauliflower Wings

$5.99+

Shrimp

Shrimp Wings

$5.99+

Kids Meals

Chicken Bites

$6.50

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.50

Taco

$6.50

Nachos

$6.50

Chips and Cheese

$6.50

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Chips and Queso

$6.50

Boom Boom Bytes

$6.75

Flat Fries

$3.50

F-Bombs

$8.50

Flight of the Flocking Flamingos

$5.50+

Guac Tots

$9.50

Mac N Cheese Triangles

$6.99

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.00

Sampler Platter 3

$12.99

Sampler Platter 4

$13.99

Tator Tots

$3.50

Salsa

$1.00+

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Guacamole

$2.00+

Rolled Ice Cream

Dirt And Worms #1

$6.60

Oreos with vanilla cream base. This is basically a cookies and cream topped with oreo crumbles and a gummy worm. Whip cream to finish this one. ENJOY!

Sweetheart Swirl #2

$6.60

Strawberry cheesecake topped with Gram Crackers, strawberries and whip topping.

Key Lime Pie #3

$6.60

Fresh squeezed lime, graham crackers crushed up and folded together. We top it with gramam crackers, whip topping and lime.

Over the Moon #4

$6.60

Blue Moon & Bubblegum ice cream. Topped with red white and blue sprinkles, whip topping.

Peanut Butter Explosion #5

$6.60

Reese peanut butter cup crushed up with chocolate sauce. This vanilla cream base is sure to be loved by everyone.

Double Trouble #6

$6.60

Our house made sweet cream. We use a chocolate syrup and top it with more chocolate, whip topping and mini chocolate chips & an OREO.

Turtle Sundae #7

$6.60

Funky Monkey #8

$6.60

Nutella, Banana and chocolate. Its topped with Peanuts, more banana's, chocolate sauce and whip topping.

Berry Peachy #9

$6.60

Pureed peaches, fresh strawberry and our signature sweet cream base. After its rolled we top it with a peach ring, strawberry and some whip cream.

Nanner Berry

$6.60

Bananas & Strawberries make this one our top 3 best sellers. Fresh banana, Strawberry and topped with strawberry drizzle and whip tipping.

Luigi's Treasure #11

$6.60

This one is a sour apple sweet cream base. Not too sour, not to sweet. Topped with Marshmallows, Ribbon candy and sprinkles.

Monster Mash #12

$6.60

Blue moon sweet cream with Oreos smashed up in this one. Then topped with mini cookies, whip topping.

FairyTale Dream #13

$6.60

Strawberry's and cream ice cream with unicorn years and a Strawberry waffer.

Bedrock Revenge #14

$6.60

Fruity pebbles ice cream. This one is topped with bedrock crystals. (Fruity Pebbles) and a soft Rice crispy treat.

Salted Caramel #15

$6.60

Pretzels and Carmel = AMAZING!

Banana Pudding #16

$6.60

This is a Vanilla based Cream. banana’s, vanilla wafers, dusted with Cinnamon.

Mocha Smiles #17

$6.60

Coffee Ice cream, chocolate, caramel and a hazelnut cookie

Sir Mint A Lot #18

$6.60

Peppermint Ice cream, peppermint cookie, topped with mini chips and chocolate drizzle.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch #19

$6.60

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cinnamon Hearts make a perfect pair!

Chocolate Covered Cherry #20

$6.60

Dreamsicle #21

$6.60

Caramel Delight #22

$6.60

Joy to the World #23

$6.60

Salads

Chick Norris Salads

$9.50

Karb Kutter Salad

$8.75

Taco Salad

$9.50

Oddish Side Up Salad

$9.75

Soda

Soda

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

739 S MAIN ST, Wayland, MI 49348

Directions

