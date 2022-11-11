4 One 2 Distillery 739 S MAIN ST
739 S MAIN ST
Wayland, MI 49348
Popular Items
Pick 3 Tacos
Carne Asada
Carne Asada Steak. Vidalia Onion Cilantro and a Lime on a Corn Tortilla
Tiger Saw #42
Corn Shell, Cabbage with Cilantro Lime, Carne Asada Pico
How to Train Your Taco #48
Corn shell, Cabbage and Kale mixed with Avocado Ranch Carne Assada Pico
Gotham's Call #51
Corn shell, Carne Asada, Black beans, Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro Lime
Arc Reactor #55
Corn shell, Carne Asada, French fries, White American cheese, Cilantro
Seafood
Shrimp #2
quinoa crusted, with kale, cabbage, pineapple cream salsa
Boat Party #4
Corn Shell, Lettuce with Cilantro Lime, Pico, Cod (fried)
Portside #13
Beer battered cod with shaved kale, cabbage, Cilantro lime dressing, corn shell
Fishy Face #15
Corn Shell, Kale Mixed with Cilantro lime, Pico, White American Cheese, Cod (fried)
Captains Wheel #21 (Flour)
Cod, White American, cilantro lime and lettuce, flour shell
Under the Sea #49 (Flour)
Flour shell, Cabbage kale mix, Pineapple Salsa, Shrimp, White American Cheese, Pico
Hamiltons Hymn #61
Corn Shell, Queso, Shrimp, Pico, Lettuce
Pork
Pickled Pork #3
Pork carnitas, BBQ, White American and Pickles on a double corn shell
Rad Porken-Berry #25
Corn Shell, Pulled Pork, Rad Raspberry Salsa, Lettuce, Guacamole
Porky #27
Corn Shell, Pulled pork, Corn, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa
Tropical Paradise #28
Corn Shell, Pulled Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro, Lime
Half Life #38
Corn Shell, Pulled Pork, Onions, Cilantro, Lime wedge
2nd Chance #47
Corn shell, Pork, Cabbage mixed with Honey Mustard, Pineapple Chunks, Onions, Corn
Pig Pen #50
Corn Shell, Pulled Pork, Cabbage kale mixed, Poblano, Avocado Ranch, Pineapple Chunks, BBQ Sauce
Silent Runner #54
Corn, Pulled Pork, Pineapple Salsa, White American Cheese
Lurking Larpers #58 (Flour)
Flour Shell, pulled pork, White American Cheese, and Mango Habanaro sauce.
Veggie
Tripple F #11 (Flour)
Flour Shell, Falafel, Pico, White American Cheese, Franks Red Hot
Fry Knot #20 (Flour)
Flour Shell, French Fries, Poblano Avocado ranch, White American cheese, Cheddar cheese
F-Daddy #24 (Flour)
Falafel, sour cream, lettuce, pineapple salsa on a Flour shell
4 Swords #31
Corn Shell, Falafel, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro Lime
Jumping Joysticks #39 (Flour)
Flour Shell, Cabbage, Pineapple salsa, Lettuce, Pico
Quest for Change #41 (Flour)
Flour shell, Cilantro Lime vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, pineapple salsa
Hulk's Revenge #56
Beef
Stars N Stripes #5 (Flour)
Flour Tortilla, Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar
Plane Jane # 16 (Flour)
Flour Shell, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
Corn Holio #18
Corn Shell, Ground beef, Corn, Cheddar Cheese
Never Ending Pico #30
Corn Shell, Ground Beef, Pico, White American Cheese
Up, Up, Down, Down #32 (Both)
Flour Shell & Corn Shell, Queso, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Baja Salsa
Arthurs Nemesis #52
Corn shell, Ground Beef, French fries, Ranch
Taco Strikes Back #53 (Flour)
Ground Beef, Queso and French Fries, Flour shell
Chicken
Main Street #6
Corn Shell, Shredded Chicken,beans, Corn, Pico, American Cheese
Fricken Chicken #8 (Flour)
Flour tortilla, Fried chicken, French fries, Poblano Avocado Ranch, White American cheese & Cheddar Cheese.
Tomato Tom #17
Just pick one. #17 is "Tomato Tom" Corn shell, Shredded Chicken, Tomatos, Shredded Cheddar.
Fire Starter #22
Shredded Chicken, White American, Cheddar, baja salsa on a corn shell
Train Wreck #26
Train Wreck #26 Whats inside, Corn shell, Fried Chicken, Cabbage and Red Salsa, Cheddar, Guacamole
Great Habanero #34 (Flour)
The Great Habanero #34 Whats inside? Flour Shell, Fried Chicken, White American Cheese, Pico, and Mango Habenaro
Breaking the Code #36 (Flour)
Peanut Butter, Shredded Chicken, Pico, White American on a flour shell
Co-Op Creation #37 (Both)
"Co-Op Creation" This taco comes with... Corn Tortilla, Flour Tortilla, Queso, Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa.
Return of the Chicken #44 (Flour)
Fried Chicken, BBQ, Cheddar on a flour shell.
Traffic Jam #43
Fried Chicken, Queso, Pico on a corn shell
LAN Party #57 (Flour)
#57 "LAN Party" Whats inside Flour Shell, Queso, Shredded chicken, Lettuce, Guacamole
Black Lotus #60 (Flour)
Shredded Chicken, Black beans, White American, sour cream on a flour shell
Kales Korner #62
Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Kale mix with ranch on a corn shell
Luigis Mansion #64
#64 "Luigi's Mansion" Whats inside, Corn Shell, Shredded chicken, Corn, White American Cheese, BBQ Sauce
Pick 2 Tacos
Nachos
Farmhouse Nachos
Seasoned Pork rind nachos, Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro and served with Pineapple salsa on the side
Baja Nachos
Shredded chicken & Corn Tortilla Chips, Corn, Black Beans, White American W/Cilantro and Baja Salsa
Union Nachos
Corn chips, Ground Beef, Queso, Black Beans, Tomato, Lettuce, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, and Salsa
Superior Street Nachos
Our Flat French fries, topped with Ground beef, Melted white American cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream and Fresh Red Salsa.
Boneless
Appetizers
Rolled Ice Cream
Dirt And Worms #1
Oreos with vanilla cream base. This is basically a cookies and cream topped with oreo crumbles and a gummy worm. Whip cream to finish this one. ENJOY!
Sweetheart Swirl #2
Strawberry cheesecake topped with Gram Crackers, strawberries and whip topping.
Key Lime Pie #3
Fresh squeezed lime, graham crackers crushed up and folded together. We top it with gramam crackers, whip topping and lime.
Over the Moon #4
Blue Moon & Bubblegum ice cream. Topped with red white and blue sprinkles, whip topping.
Peanut Butter Explosion #5
Reese peanut butter cup crushed up with chocolate sauce. This vanilla cream base is sure to be loved by everyone.
Double Trouble #6
Our house made sweet cream. We use a chocolate syrup and top it with more chocolate, whip topping and mini chocolate chips & an OREO.
Nutella, Banana and chocolate. Its topped with Peanuts, more banana's, chocolate sauce and whip topping.
Berry Peachy #9
Pureed peaches, fresh strawberry and our signature sweet cream base. After its rolled we top it with a peach ring, strawberry and some whip cream.
Nanner Berry
Bananas & Strawberries make this one our top 3 best sellers. Fresh banana, Strawberry and topped with strawberry drizzle and whip tipping.
Luigi's Treasure #11
This one is a sour apple sweet cream base. Not too sour, not to sweet. Topped with Marshmallows, Ribbon candy and sprinkles.
Monster Mash #12
Blue moon sweet cream with Oreos smashed up in this one. Then topped with mini cookies, whip topping.
FairyTale Dream #13
Strawberry's and cream ice cream with unicorn years and a Strawberry waffer.
Bedrock Revenge #14
Fruity pebbles ice cream. This one is topped with bedrock crystals. (Fruity Pebbles) and a soft Rice crispy treat.
Salted Caramel #15
Pretzels and Carmel = AMAZING!
Banana Pudding #16
This is a Vanilla based Cream. banana’s, vanilla wafers, dusted with Cinnamon.
Mocha Smiles #17
Coffee Ice cream, chocolate, caramel and a hazelnut cookie
Sir Mint A Lot #18
Peppermint Ice cream, peppermint cookie, topped with mini chips and chocolate drizzle.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch #19
Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cinnamon Hearts make a perfect pair!
Chocolate Covered Cherry #20
739 S MAIN ST, Wayland, MI 49348