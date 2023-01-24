520 Bar and Grill
10146 Main Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Appetizers
520's Legendary Nachos
Layered with cheddar-jack cheese, olives, jalapeños, and black beans , topped with pico de gallo + sour cream. Add house made guacamole + 3 add chicken + 4 add steak + 6
Calamari
Tender, crispy and flash fried to perfection. Accompanied with spicy thai chili sauce and garlic aioli
Cauliflower Bites
Flash fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, inside a flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with Chipotle Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
Coconut Prawns
Jumbo prawns hand-breaded in coconut, served with tangy plum sauce and spicy thai chili sauce
Cod Tacos
Cajun seasoned cod served with pico de gallo, pickled red onion and avocado, topped with jalapeño aioli and cilantro
Crab Cakes
Fresh Dungeness crab mixed with diced onions and bell peppers, lightly coated with panko. Served with spicy thai chili sauce and garlic aioli
Hot Wings
The biggest wings in Bellevue! Tossed in 520’s secret hot sauce, served with a side of house ranch or gorgonzola dressing
Hummus Plate
Classic, house made hummus served with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers and warm pita. Substitute all veggies + 2 GF
Jumbo Pretzel
Our jumbo, salted Bavarian pretzel served with warm cheddar cheese dip. A 520 favourite!
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
520’s favorite dip with a kick! Spicy, warm and served with grilled pita
Steak Bites
Grilled tenderloin steak marinated in our spicy thai chili sauce
Steak Tacos
Hanger steak, pico de gallo, pickled red onion and avocado, topped with jalapeño aioli and cilantro
Veggie Hummus
Classic, house made hummus served sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and an assortment of fresh bell peppers.
Veggie Tacos
Sautéed corn, red onion, bell peppers, sweet and spicy coleslaw and avocado
Salad & Soup
Bowl of Soup
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast, classic Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house made croutons. Substitute salmon or shrimp + 4
Cobb Salad
A classic presentation with egg, bacon, avocado, chicken, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and gorgonzola dressing on the side. Want it tossed? Just ask!
Cup of Soup
Large Caesar Salad
Large House Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Small House Salad
Spicy Southwest Chicken
Grilled cajun chicken, romaine and spring mix, roasted corn, black beans, cucumber and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo, avocado and tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, goat cheese, fresh strawberries, almonds, craisins, dressed with a light strawberry vinaigrette. add chicken + 5 add salmon + 8 add shrimp + 7
Steak Salad
Romaine and spring mix, hanger steak, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, onions, cherry tomatoes and bacon crumbles, house made bleu cheese dressing. add chicken + 5 add salmon + 8 add shrimp + 7
Sandwiches & Burgers
520 Burger
Our signature, freshly ground prime burger is flame grilled and juicy. Choice of Swiss or Tillamook cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomato, lettuce, onion on a toasted onion bun . Add applewood smoked bacon + 2 add avocado +1.5
Beyond Patty Melt
This Beyond Patty looks and smells like the real thing. Served on Sourdough Bread with Swiss cheese and Caramelized Onions.
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Salmon in a Cajun rub, Chipotle Ranch, Green Mixed Lettuce, on a Toasted Artisan Roll.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and Tillamook cheddar cheese, on a toasted artisan roll. Add avocado +1.5
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and Tillamook cheddar cheese, served on lightly toasted whole grain bread.
French Dip
This French Dip is our newest addition. Served on a Banh Mi Roll with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Prime Rib, and a Horseradish Cream Sauce. Accompanied with Au Jus.
Wednesday Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Entrees
Asian White Fish
Pan seared, served over a bed of basmati rice, sautéed asparagus and a zesty orange sauce
Chicken Marsala
Pan-fried Chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Fish & Chips
Hand-breaded cod served with thick cut fries and our house made tartar sauce
Grilled Salmon
Pan seared with rosemary basil and thyme. Served with asparagus and mashed potatoes
Steak Frites
Prime sliced top sirloin , grilled to perfection, served with our thick seasoned fries.
Steak Gorgonzola
Sliced, prime top sirloin served over mashed potatoes and asparagus and topped with a creamy gorgonzola cream sauce
Desserts
Bread Pudding
House made bread pudding, soaked in rum, drizzled with caramel, topped with vanilla ice cream
Caramel Cheesecake
Topped with caramel
Cookies & Milk Cake
Chocolate chip cookies and milk as a cake! Trust us and try it.
Ice Cream
A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Lemon Cake
Warm Chocolate Turtle
Warm chocolate cake with a caramel and walnut center, topped with vanilla ice cream. A 520 favorite!
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
A kid favorite. Warm cheddar jack cheese melted in a grilled flour tortilla
Kid's Fish & Chips
Two pieces of hand breaded cod served with fries, tartar sauce
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken served with a fruit cup
Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly
The American classic served with fruit cup
Sides & Extras
Side Asparagus
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Chicken
Side Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Hamburger Patty
Side Hummus
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Pita
Side Raw Veggies
Side Rice
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Steak
Side Toasted Bread
Side Tortilla Chips
White Wine Glass
GL-Chardonnay Stimson
Chardonnay, Stimson, Chateau St. Michelle, WA
GL-Chardonnay Mimi
Chardonnay, Mimi, Chateau St. Michelle, WA
GL-Chardonnay Mer Soleil Reserve
Chardonnay, Mer Soleil Reserve, Santa Lucia
GL-Pinot Grigio Canyon Road
Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road, Napa, CA
GL-Pinot Gris Willamette Valley
Pinot Gris, Willamette, Williamette Valley, OR
GL-Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford
Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, NZ
GL-Sauvignon Blanc Kings Estate
Sauvignon Blanc, Kings Estate, OR
BTL Chardonnay Stimson
Chardonnay, Stimson, Chateau St. Michelle, WA
BTL Chardonnay Mimi
Chardonnay, Mimi, Chateau St. Michelle, WA
BTL Chardonnay Mer Soleil Reserve
Chardonnay, Mer Soleil Reserve, Santa Lucia
BTL Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road, Napa, CA
BTL Pinot Gris
Pinot Gris, Willamette, Williamette Valley, OR
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford
Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, NZ
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kings Estate
Sauvignon Blanc, Kings Estate, OR
Red Wine Glass
GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Browne Heritage
Cabernet Sauvignon, Browne Heritage, Columbia Valley, WA
GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Intrinsic Columbia Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic Columbia Valley, WA
GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Oberon
GL-Malbec Alamos
Malbec, Los Alamos, Argentina
GL-Pinot Noir Bella Glos Balade
Pinot Noir, Bella Glos Balade, Santa Barbara
GL-Pinot Noir Elouan
Pinot Noir, Elouan, OR
GL-Pinot Noir Meiomi
Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Sonoma, CA
GL-Red Blend Columbia
Red Blend, Columbia, Woodinville, WA
GL-Red Blend Delille D2
Bordeaux-style Blend, DeLille D2, WA.
GL-Red Blend Stimson
Red Blend, Stimson, Chateau St. Michelle, WA
GL-Syrah 6th Sense
Syrah, 6th Sense, Lodi, CA
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Browne Heritage
Cabernet Sauvignon, Browne Heritage, Columbia Valley, WA
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Intrinsic Columbia Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic Columbia Valley, WA
BTL Bordeaux-style Blend
Bordeaux-style Blend, DeLille D2, WA.
BTL Malbec
Malbec, Los Alamos, Argentina
BTL Pinot Noir Elouan
Pinot Noir, Elouan, OR
BTL Pinot Noir Meiomi
Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Sonoma, CA
BTL Pinot Noir Bella Glos Balade
Pinot Noir, Bella Glos Balade, Santa Barbara
BTL Red Blend Stimson
Red Blend, Stimson, Chateau St. Michelle, WA
BTL Red Blend Columbia
Red Blend, Columbia, Woodinville, WA
BTL Syrah
Syrah, 6th Sense, Lodi, CA
Sparkling & Rose Glass
BTL Chandon Sparkling Brut Rose
Chandon Sparkling Brut Rose, CA
BTL Whispering Angel
Whispering Angel
BTL Zonin Prosecco
Zonin Prosecco
BTL-Les Sarrins Still Rose
Les Sarrins Still Rose, France
GL-Chandon Sparkling Brut Rose
Chandon Sparkling Brut Rose, CA
GL-Les Sarrins Still Rose
Les Sarrins Still Rose, France
GL-Whispering Angel
Whispering Angel
GL-Wycliff Brut
GL-Zonin Prosecco
Zonin Prosecco
By the Bottle Only
Caymus Select ’18 Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus Select ’18, Napa
Corkage Fee
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan, Alexander Valley, CA
Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
Masi Amarone Classico
Amarone Classico, Masi ’15, Italy
Penner Ash Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir, Pennar Ash, Oregon
Silver Oak '16 Cabernet Sauvignon
The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
The Prisoner Red Blend
Red Blend, The Prisoner, Napa Valley, CA
Champagne
White Wine Bottle
Red Wine Bottle
BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon Heritage Browne
BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon Intrinsic
BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon Oberon
BTL-Malbec Alamos
BTL-Pinot Noir Belle Glos Balade
BTL-Pinot Noir Elouan
BTL-Pinot Noir Meiomi
BTL-Red Blend Columbia
BTL-Red Blend Delille D2
BTL-Red Blend Stimson
BTL-Syrah 6th Sense
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Happy Hour Food
Happy Hour Drinks
HH Canyon Road
HH Stimson Red Blend
HH Stimson Chardonnay
HH Zonin Prosecco
HH Bodhizafa
HH Bud Light
HH Lucille IPA
HH Space Dust
HH Kona Pipeline Porter
HH Stella Artois
HH Trumer Pilsner
HH Manny's
HH Mack N Jacks
HH Hefeweizen
HH Johnny Utah
HH Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Bourbon and Whiskey
**Well Whiskey** Zackariah Harris
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Rye
Blanton's
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
Elijah Craig Rye
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Evan Williams 1783
Fireball
High West A Midwinter Nights Dram
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Rye
Jameson
Jameson Orange Whiskey
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Michter’s Straight Rye
Old Fitzgerald
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year
Redemption Rye Rum Cask
Redemption Wheated Bourbon
Sazerac Rye
Slane Irish Whiskey
St. George Baller
Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye
W.L. Weller 12 Year
W.L. Weller Antique 107*
W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B.
W.L. Weller Full Proof
W.L. Weller Special Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
Woodinville Bourbon
Brandy and Liqueurs
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Averna
Bailey's Irish Cream
Campari
Courvoisier
Disaronno
Domain de Canton
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Galliano
Gallo Sweet Vermouth
Grand Marnier
Hartley
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Peach Schnapps
Remy Martin VSOP
Rumplemintz
St. Germaine
Tía Maria
X Rated
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Tequila and Mezcal
**Well Tequila** Pueblo Viejo
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Codigo Reposado
Corazon Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Jalapeno Pineapple
El Jimador Reposado
Ilegal Anejo Mezcal
Ilegal Joven Mezcal
Ilegal Reposado Mezcal
Mezcal Union Uno
Patron Silver
Tequila Campo Bravo Plata
Vodka
**Well Vodka** New Amsterdam
360 Double Chocolate
360 Huckleberry
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Peppar
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Smirnoff Vanilla
Stoli Bluberri
Tito's
Wheatley
Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Flavored Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Roy Rogers
San Pellegrino Large
San Pellegrino Medium
San Pellegrino Small
Sugar Free Red Bull
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Cocktail
Virgin Mojito
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Where Bellevue goes for Food, Fun, and Cocktails!
10146 Main Street, Bellevue, WA 98004