520 Bar and Grill

10146 Main Street

Bellevue, WA 98004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

520's Legendary Nachos

$18.50

Layered with cheddar-jack cheese, olives, jalapeños, and black beans , topped with pico de gallo + sour cream. Add house made guacamole + 3 add chicken + 4 add steak + 6

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Tender, crispy and flash fried to perfection. Accompanied with spicy thai chili sauce and garlic aioli

Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

Flash fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Chicken, inside a flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with Chipotle Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$18.50

Jumbo prawns hand-breaded in coconut, served with tangy plum sauce and spicy thai chili sauce

Cod Tacos

$17.00

Cajun seasoned cod served with pico de gallo, pickled red onion and avocado, topped with jalapeño aioli and cilantro

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Fresh Dungeness crab mixed with diced onions and bell peppers, lightly coated with panko. Served with spicy thai chili sauce and garlic aioli

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$18.50

The biggest wings in Bellevue! Tossed in 520’s secret hot sauce, served with a side of house ranch or gorgonzola dressing

Hummus Plate

$16.00

Classic, house made hummus served with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers and warm pita. Substitute all veggies + 2 GF

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.50

Our jumbo, salted Bavarian pretzel served with warm cheddar cheese dip. A 520 favourite!

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

520’s favorite dip with a kick! Spicy, warm and served with grilled pita

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$18.00

Grilled tenderloin steak marinated in our spicy thai chili sauce

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Hanger steak, pico de gallo, pickled red onion and avocado, topped with jalapeño aioli and cilantro

Veggie Hummus

$17.00

Classic, house made hummus served sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and an assortment of fresh bell peppers.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Sautéed corn, red onion, bell peppers, sweet and spicy coleslaw and avocado

Salad & Soup

Bowl of Soup

$10.00
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, classic Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house made croutons. Substitute salmon or shrimp + 4

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.50

A classic presentation with egg, bacon, avocado, chicken, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and gorgonzola dressing on the side. Want it tossed? Just ask!

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Large House Salad

$14.00

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Small House Salad

$8.00
Spicy Southwest Chicken

Spicy Southwest Chicken

$19.50

Grilled cajun chicken, romaine and spring mix, roasted corn, black beans, cucumber and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo, avocado and tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

$18.00

Spinach, goat cheese, fresh strawberries, almonds, craisins, dressed with a light strawberry vinaigrette. add chicken + 5 add salmon + 8 add shrimp + 7

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$20.00

Romaine and spring mix, hanger steak, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, onions, cherry tomatoes and bacon crumbles, house made bleu cheese dressing. add chicken + 5 add salmon + 8 add shrimp + 7

Sandwiches & Burgers

SERVED WITH THICK CUT SEASONED FRIES OR A CEASAR SALAD. - HOUSE SALAD OR SOUP 2+
520 Burger

520 Burger

$18.00

Our signature, freshly ground prime burger is flame grilled and juicy. Choice of Swiss or Tillamook cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomato, lettuce, onion on a toasted onion bun . Add applewood smoked bacon + 2 add avocado +1.5

Beyond Patty Melt

$20.00

This Beyond Patty looks and smells like the real thing. Served on Sourdough Bread with Swiss cheese and Caramelized Onions.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Salmon in a Cajun rub, Chipotle Ranch, Green Mixed Lettuce, on a Toasted Artisan Roll.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$19.50

Grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and Tillamook cheddar cheese, on a toasted artisan roll. Add avocado +1.5

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$18.50

Turkey, ham, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and Tillamook cheddar cheese, served on lightly toasted whole grain bread.

French Dip

$21.50

This French Dip is our newest addition. Served on a Banh Mi Roll with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Prime Rib, and a Horseradish Cream Sauce. Accompanied with Au Jus.

Wednesday Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

Asian White Fish

$22.50

Pan seared, served over a bed of basmati rice, sautéed asparagus and a zesty orange sauce

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Pan-fried Chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Hand-breaded cod served with thick cut fries and our house made tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Pan seared with rosemary basil and thyme. Served with asparagus and mashed potatoes

Steak Frites

$23.00

Prime sliced top sirloin , grilled to perfection, served with our thick seasoned fries.

Steak Gorgonzola

Steak Gorgonzola

$26.00

Sliced, prime top sirloin served over mashed potatoes and asparagus and topped with a creamy gorgonzola cream sauce

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$11.00

House made bread pudding, soaked in rum, drizzled with caramel, topped with vanilla ice cream

Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Topped with caramel

Cookies & Milk Cake

$12.00

Chocolate chip cookies and milk as a cake! Trust us and try it.

Ice Cream

$3.00

A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Lemon Cake

$12.00

Warm Chocolate Turtle

$12.00

Warm chocolate cake with a caramel and walnut center, topped with vanilla ice cream. A 520 favorite!

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

A kid favorite. Warm cheddar jack cheese melted in a grilled flour tortilla

Kid's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Two pieces of hand breaded cod served with fries, tartar sauce

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken served with a fruit cup

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$8.00

The American classic served with fruit cup

Sides & Extras

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Hamburger Patty

$8.00

Side Hummus

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Raw Veggies

$2.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Toasted Bread

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

White Wine Glass

GL-Chardonnay Stimson

$12.00

Chardonnay, Stimson, Chateau St. Michelle, WA

GL-Chardonnay Mimi

$14.00

Chardonnay, Mimi, Chateau St. Michelle, WA

GL-Chardonnay Mer Soleil Reserve

$15.00

Chardonnay, Mer Soleil Reserve, Santa Lucia

GL-Pinot Grigio Canyon Road

$12.00

Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road, Napa, CA

GL-Pinot Gris Willamette Valley

$14.00

Pinot Gris, Willamette, Williamette Valley, OR

GL-Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, NZ

GL-Sauvignon Blanc Kings Estate

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Kings Estate, OR

BTL Chardonnay Stimson

$36.00

Chardonnay, Stimson, Chateau St. Michelle, WA

BTL Chardonnay Mimi

$45.00

Chardonnay, Mimi, Chateau St. Michelle, WA

BTL Chardonnay Mer Soleil Reserve

$53.00

Chardonnay, Mer Soleil Reserve, Santa Lucia

BTL Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road, Napa, CA

BTL Pinot Gris

$42.00

Pinot Gris, Willamette, Williamette Valley, OR

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, NZ

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kings Estate

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Kings Estate, OR

Red Wine Glass

GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Browne Heritage

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Browne Heritage, Columbia Valley, WA

GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Intrinsic Columbia Valley

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic Columbia Valley, WA

GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Oberon

$17.00

GL-Malbec Alamos

$13.00

Malbec, Los Alamos, Argentina

GL-Pinot Noir Bella Glos Balade

$18.00

Pinot Noir, Bella Glos Balade, Santa Barbara

GL-Pinot Noir Elouan

$14.00

Pinot Noir, Elouan, OR

GL-Pinot Noir Meiomi

$16.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Sonoma, CA

GL-Red Blend Columbia

$13.00

Red Blend, Columbia, Woodinville, WA

GL-Red Blend Delille D2

$20.00

Bordeaux-style Blend, DeLille D2, WA.

GL-Red Blend Stimson

$12.00

Red Blend, Stimson, Chateau St. Michelle, WA

GL-Syrah 6th Sense

$12.00

Syrah, 6th Sense, Lodi, CA

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Browne Heritage

$49.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Browne Heritage, Columbia Valley, WA

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Intrinsic Columbia Valley

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic Columbia Valley, WA

BTL Bordeaux-style Blend

$70.00

Bordeaux-style Blend, DeLille D2, WA.

BTL Malbec

$42.00

Malbec, Los Alamos, Argentina

BTL Pinot Noir Elouan

$46.00

Pinot Noir, Elouan, OR

BTL Pinot Noir Meiomi

$53.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Sonoma, CA

BTL Pinot Noir Bella Glos Balade

$63.00

Pinot Noir, Bella Glos Balade, Santa Barbara

BTL Red Blend Stimson

$36.00

Red Blend, Stimson, Chateau St. Michelle, WA

BTL Red Blend Columbia

$46.00

Red Blend, Columbia, Woodinville, WA

BTL Syrah

$38.00

Syrah, 6th Sense, Lodi, CA

Sparkling & Rose Glass

BTL Chandon Sparkling Brut Rose

$56.00

Chandon Sparkling Brut Rose, CA

BTL Whispering Angel

$59.50

Whispering Angel

BTL Zonin Prosecco

$42.00

Zonin Prosecco

BTL-Les Sarrins Still Rose

$49.00

Les Sarrins Still Rose, France

GL-Chandon Sparkling Brut Rose

$16.00

Chandon Sparkling Brut Rose, CA

GL-Les Sarrins Still Rose

$14.00

Les Sarrins Still Rose, France

GL-Whispering Angel

$17.00

Whispering Angel

GL-Wycliff Brut

$8.00

GL-Zonin Prosecco

$12.00

Zonin Prosecco

By the Bottle Only

Caymus Select ’18 Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus Select ’18, Napa

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan, Alexander Valley, CA

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Masi Amarone Classico

$195.00

Amarone Classico, Masi ’15, Italy

Penner Ash Pinot Noir

$160.00

Pinot Noir, Pennar Ash, Oregon

Silver Oak '16 Cabernet Sauvignon

$280.00

The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

The Prisoner Red Blend

$90.00

Red Blend, The Prisoner, Napa Valley, CA

Champagne

Piper Heidsieck

$85.00

Champagne, Piper Heidsieck, France

Veuve Clicquot

$100.00

Champagne, Veuve Clicquot, France

Dom Perignon 2006

$350.00

Champagne, Dom Perignon 2006, France

Cristal 2007

$500.00

Champagne, Cristal, 2007, France

White Wine Bottle

BTL-Pinot Grigio Canyon Road

$42.00

BTL-Pinot Gris Willamette Valley

$46.00

BTL-Chardonnay Stimson

$42.00

BTL-Chardonnay Mimi

$49.00

BTL-Chardonnay Mer Soleil

$53.00

BTL-Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$46.00

BTL-Sauvignon Blanc Kings Estate

$46.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon Heritage Browne

$56.00

BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon Intrinsic

$56.00

BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon Oberon

$59.00

BTL-Malbec Alamos

$45.50

BTL-Pinot Noir Belle Glos Balade

$63.00

BTL-Pinot Noir Elouan

$49.00

BTL-Pinot Noir Meiomi

$56.00

BTL-Red Blend Columbia

$45.00

BTL-Red Blend Delille D2

$70.00

BTL-Red Blend Stimson

$42.00

BTL-Syrah 6th Sense

$42.00

Draft Beer

Big Wave Golden Ale

$9.00

Bodhizafa IPA

$9.00

Bud Light Lager

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$9.00

Jonny Utah

$9.00

Lucille IPA

$9.00

Manny’s Pale Ale

$8.00

Mac & Jack’s Amber

$8.00

Pipeline Porter

$9.00

Space Dust IPA

$9.00

Stella Artois Pilsner

$9.00

Trumer Pilsner

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Stella Cider

$7.00

Happy Hour Food

Happy Hour Hot Wings

$10.00

Happy Hour Cheese Curds

$10.00

Happy Hour Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

Happy Hour Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Canyon Road

$7.00

HH Stimson Red Blend

$7.00

HH Stimson Chardonnay

$7.00

HH Zonin Prosecco

$7.00

HH Bodhizafa

$7.00

HH Bud Light

$5.00

HH Lucille IPA

$7.00

HH Space Dust

$7.00

HH Kona Pipeline Porter

$7.00

HH Stella Artois

$6.00

HH Trumer Pilsner

$6.00

HH Manny's

$6.00

HH Mack N Jacks

$6.00

HH Hefeweizen

$7.00

HH Johnny Utah

$7.00

HH Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$7.00

Bourbon and Whiskey

**Well Whiskey** Zackariah Harris

$10.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$23.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$22.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Booker's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$15.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$13.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$15.00

Evan Williams 1783

$16.00

Fireball

$10.00

High West A Midwinter Nights Dram

$80.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$11.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jameson Orange Whiskey

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye

$17.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Makers Mark 46

$15.00

Michter’s Straight Rye

$18.00

Old Fitzgerald

$90.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

$110.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year

$120.00

Redemption Rye Rum Cask

$16.00

Redemption Wheated Bourbon

$18.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$13.00

St. George Baller

$20.00

Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye

$80.00

W.L. Weller 12 Year

$65.00

W.L. Weller Antique 107*

$15.00

W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B.

$65.00

W.L. Weller Full Proof

$65.00

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$18.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$14.00

Brandy and Liqueurs

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna

$12.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Courvoisier

$16.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Domain de Canton

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galliano

$10.00

Gallo Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hartley

$10.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Tía Maria

$11.00

X Rated

$10.00

Gin

**Well Gin** Conciere

$10.00

Bombay Bramble

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Empress

$14.00

Gray Whale

$14.00

Gunpowder

$13.00

Hendrick's

$16.00

Nolet's

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

The Botanist

$15.00

Rum

**Well Rum** Don Q

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Cruzan 137

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$14.00

Kraken Dark

$12.00

Malibu

$11.00

Myers Dark

$11.00

Rumhaven

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Ten to One

$13.00

Scotch

**Well Scotch** J&B

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Dewars White Label

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 15

$18.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

Glenrothes

$23.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$70.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Lagavulin 16

$30.00

Laphroiag

$15.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$60.00

Macallan 25

$300.00

Tequila and Mezcal

**Well Tequila** Pueblo Viejo

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Codigo Reposado

$18.00

Corazon Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$12.00

Dulce Vida Jalapeno Pineapple

$12.00

El Jimador Reposado

$11.00

Ilegal Anejo Mezcal

$26.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$14.00

Ilegal Reposado Mezcal

$18.00

Mezcal Union Uno

$13.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Tequila Campo Bravo Plata

$10.00

Vodka

**Well Vodka** New Amsterdam

$10.00

360 Double Chocolate

$11.00

360 Huckleberry

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Mandarin

$11.00

Absolut Peppar

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$11.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citroen

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$12.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$11.00

Stoli Bluberri

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Wheatley

$13.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

San Pellegrino Large

$7.00

San Pellegrino Medium

$5.00

San Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Bellevue goes for Food, Fun, and Cocktails!

Location

10146 Main Street, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

