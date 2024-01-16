73 & Main
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
73 & Main offers extraordinary food and service in a unique historic location. Whether visiting for a special occasion or a casual evening with friends, you will experience Mt. Pleasant hospitality at its best.
Location
1467 N Main St, Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
