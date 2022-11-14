8Teas 3579 Mather Field Road, Suite B

Sparks Fly Tea Blend

$4.85

Chocolate mint tea on a black whole leaf tea base with fresh peppermint, gives a minty fresh aroma to every sip. This zero-calorie sugar-free dessert tea is one you can truly feel good having over and over again. You'll be reminded of other chocolate mint delights, and free from the guilt, as you cozy up with a cup this season and taste the difference. Features: Gourmet Chocolate Mint Tea. Black Tea. Caffeine: High Ingredients: black tea, peppermint leaves, chocolate flavoring.