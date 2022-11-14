Main picView gallery

8Teas 3579 Mather Field Road, Suite B

3579 Mather Field Road, Suite B

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Order Again

Popular Items

Earl Grey Milktea
Thai Tea
Matcha Milktea

Milk Tea

House Milktea

House Milktea

$4.95

Our house blend of Assam and Oolong tea. Non Dairy Milk.

Jasmine Milktea

Jasmine Milktea

$4.95

Non Dairy Milk

Earl Grey Milktea

Earl Grey Milktea

$4.95

Non Dairy Milk

Oolong Milktea

Oolong Milktea

$4.95

Non Dairy Milk

Taro Milktea

$5.25

Non Dairy Milk

Matcha Milktea

Matcha Milktea

$5.25

Non Dairy Milk

Honeydew Milktea

$5.25

Non Dairy Milk

Brown Sugar Milktea

$5.25

Non Dairy Milk

Fruit Tea

Litchi Fruit Tea

$4.85

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Mango Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.85

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.95

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Strawberry Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.85

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$4.95

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$4.75

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.95

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Kumquat & Lemon Fruit Tea

$4.85

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Honeydew Fruit Tea

$4.95

Our fruit fusion with Jasmine Green Tea base.

Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$5.15
Mango Fresh Milk

Mango Fresh Milk

$4.95

Peach Fresh Milk

$4.95
Strawberry Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

$4.95

Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.25

Taro Fresh Milk

$5.25

Honeydew Fresh Milk

$5.25

Slushie

Honey Dew Slushie

Honey Dew Slushie

$5.50

Mango Slushie

$5.50

Strawberry Slushie

$5.50

Peach Slushie

$5.50
Cotton Candy Slushie

Cotton Candy Slushie

$5.35

Pinacolada Slushie

$5.35

Lemonade Slushie

$5.25

Watermelon Slushie

$5.25

Coconut Slushie

$5.25

Blue Raspberry Slushie

$5.35

Milkshake

Mango Milkshake

Mango Milkshake

$5.85
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.85

Peach Milkshake

$5.85

Honeydew Milkshake

$5.95
Taro Milkshake

Taro Milkshake

$5.85

Matcha Milkshake

$5.85

Avocado Milkshake

$5.85

Mocha Milkshake

$5.95

Vanilla Bean Milkshake

$5.95

Coffee Milkshake

$5.95

Java Chips Milkshake

$5.75

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$5.95

Caramel Latte Milkshake

$5.75

Refresher

Kiwi Refresher

$5.15

Mango Refresher

$4.95

Strawberry Refresher

$4.95
Passion Fruit Refresher

Passion Fruit Refresher

$5.15

Peach Refresher

$5.15

Loose Leaf

Black Tea Loose Leaf (Assam+Oolong)

$4.25

Jasmine GT Loose Leaf

$4.25

Oolong Loose Leaf

$4.45

Earl Grey Loose Leaf

$4.45

Herbal Tea

All Well Tea Blend

All Well Tea Blend

$5.15

A bold balance of berries and herbs, reminiscent of mulled wine, this blend is proof that nurturing can be absolutely delicious! Features: Herbal Supplement Tea. Supportive blend of 14 botanicals for daily immune system maintenance. 100% Naturally Caffeine-Free. Ingredients: elderberries, cinnamon, rooibos leaf, rose hips, orange peel, hibiscus, ginger root, siberian ginseng root, cardamom seeds, echinacea root, tulsi holy basil, calendula petals, lemon peel, and valerian root.

Sparks Fly Tea Blend

Sparks Fly Tea Blend

$4.85

Chocolate mint tea on a black whole leaf tea base with fresh peppermint, gives a minty fresh aroma to every sip. This zero-calorie sugar-free dessert tea is one you can truly feel good having over and over again. You'll be reminded of other chocolate mint delights, and free from the guilt, as you cozy up with a cup this season and taste the difference. Features: Gourmet Chocolate Mint Tea. Black Tea. Caffeine: High Ingredients: black tea, peppermint leaves, chocolate flavoring.

Summer Love Tea Blend

Summer Love Tea Blend

$4.85

Hydrating organic hibiscus petals mixed with hints of citrusy lime and cooling cucumber. The tart flavors of hibiscus and lime are masterfully balanced with bits of soothing sage, sweet licorice and fennel. This juicy cleansing tea is refreshing both hot and iced. Features: No sweeteners or preservatives. 100% Naturally Caffeine-Free Ingredients: hibiscus, licorice, lemongrass, sage, rose hips, cucumber flavoring, lime flavoring, fennel.

So Good Tea Blend

So Good Tea Blend

$5.15

Matcha and other green teas team up with yerba mate and citrus to help fuel your metabolic fire. It’s thirst quenching, light and invigorating, with a delightful lemony finish, to arouse the mind and motivate the body. Features: Citrus cleanse green tea. Caffeine: High Ingredients: green tea, yerba mate, rooibos, lemongrass, matcha, natural lemon flavoring.

Specials

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.75
Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$5.95

Strawberry jam, matcha, and fresh milk.

Velvet (Taro+Thai)

Velvet (Taro+Thai)

$5.95
Hulk (Matcha+Thai)

Hulk (Matcha+Thai)

$5.95

Dirty Thai

$5.95

Hot Tea

Ceylon BT

$4.75

Jasmine GT Hot Tea

$4.25

Oolong Hot Tea

$4.45

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$4.45
All Well Hot Tea

All Well Hot Tea

$5.75
Summer Love Hot Tea

Summer Love Hot Tea

$5.50
Sparks Fly Hot Tea

Sparks Fly Hot Tea

$5.25
So Good Hot Tea

So Good Hot Tea

$5.65

Baked

Macarons Set 5pcs

Macarons Set 5pcs

$12.75

A gift box of Savor Patisserie's best-selling French macarons - Salted Caramel, Fruity Pebbles, Red Velvet, S’mores, and Chocolate. Gluten Free.

Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$2.95

CHOCOLATE | chocolate shells, dairy free dark chocolate ganache by Savor Patisserie.

Smores Macaron

Smores Macaron

$2.95

S'MORES | graham cracker shell, marshmallow buttercream, dark chocolate by Savor Patisserie.

Red Velvet Macaron

Red Velvet Macaron

$2.95

RED VELVET | chocolate shells, cream cheese buttercream by Savor Patisserie.

Salted Caramel Macaron

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.95

SALTED CARAMEL | caramel shells, salted caramel buttercream by Savor Patisserie.

Fruity Pebbles Macaron

Fruity Pebbles Macaron

$2.95

FRUITY PEBBLES | fruity pebbles-infused shells, fruity pebbles buttercream by Savor Patisserie.

Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$2.95

VANILLA | vanilla shells, vanilla buttercream by Savor Patisserie.

Snacks

Chips Frito-Lay

Chips Frito-Lay

$1.50

Assorted Frito-Lay and Sabritas Chips. Price each. Lay's Classic Lay's Barbecue Doritos Nacho Cheese Doritos Cool Ranch Cheetos Crunchy Original Fritos Doritos Dinamita Lay's Limon Sabritones Chile & Lime Doritos Flamas *Variety is based on Availability.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3579 Mather Field Road, Suite B, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

