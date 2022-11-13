Restaurant header imageView gallery

ACOCA Coffee

505 Reviews

$

500 W College Ave

Appleton, WI 54911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Latte
Dirty Blended Chai
Bagel Sandwich

Drink Specials!

Mulled Apple Cider

$3.36+

S'mores Latte

$5.21+

Caramel Butter Pecan Latte

$5.21+

Pumpkin Cookie Butter Latte

$5.21+

Strawberry Banana Cool Coffee Whip

$6.92+

Shots of espresso blended with ice and your choice of white or dark chocolate, topped with whipped cream

Coffee

Daily Brew

$2.50+

Pour Over

$3.93+

Café Au Lait

$4.03+

Infused Pour Over

$5.64+Out of stock

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

House roasted cold brewed coffee. Best in town!

Cold Brew Flight

$6.21

Nitro

$5.07+

Our house-made cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen!

Nitro Float

$6.73+

Our house-made nitrogen infused cold brew coffee serves\d with a floating scoop of Chocolate Shoppe premium ice cream

CBAL

$5.64+

A mix of cold brew liquor and lightly sweetened almond milk

Cold Brew By Ounce

$0.32Out of stock

64oz Growler

$26.50

Espresso Drinks

Affogato

$6.28

Double shot of Espresso serves over your choice of Chocolate Shoppe Ice cream

Americano

$3.41+

Hot water topped with Espresso shots

Cappuccino

$4.12+

Steamed milk poured into espresso, topped with a generous layer of foam

Con Panna

$3.65+

Shots of espresso topped with whipped cream

Cool Coffee Whip

$6.92+

Shots of espresso blended with ice and your choice of white or dark chocolate, topped with whipped cream

Cortado

$3.65+

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$5.36+

Big Train chai tea with steamed milk and shots of espresso

Dirty Blended Chai

$8.39+

Shots of espresso blended with ice and Big Train chai, topped with whipped cream

Espresso Shake

$7.87+

Shots of espresso blended with your choice of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream

Espresso Shots

$2.70+

Latte

$4.12+

Espresso and steamed milk with a touch of foam

Mocha

$5.21+

Dark chocolate mixed with steamed milk, shots of espresso and topped with whipped cream

Red Eye

$3.93+

House brewed coffee topped with espresso

Traditional Macchiato

$3.65+

Espresso shots topped with a dollop of foam

Tea

Blended Chai

$6.92+

Big Train chai blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Matcha Latte

$6.35

Matcha tea mixed with vanilla and your choice of milk

Matcha Chiller

$6.68

Matcha tea blended with vanilla, your choice of milk, and ice

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.80+

London Fog

$4.50+

Earl Gray tea with vanilla steeped with hot water and steamed milk

Apple Harvest Chai

$4.41+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.93+

Tea Lemonade

$3.93+

Non Coffee Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.65+

Mulled Cider

$3.36+

Lemonade

$3.36+

Milk

$2.23+

Shake

$5.64+

Smoothie

$7.58

Steamer

$3.65+

Sweet Ginger

$3.93+Out of stock

Cremosa

$2.80+

Italian Soda

$2.23+

Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

Orange Juice

$4.22

Favorites

Bill: CBAL

$5.64+

Nate: Double Espresso Shots

$2.70

Alison: Iced Americano

$3.66+

Peyton: Mango Smoothie

$7.58Out of stock

Simon: Iced Tibetan Raspberry Lemonade W/ honey

$4.68+

Bryn: vanilla Cold Brew W/ Oat Milk

$5.25+

Marla: Pistachio Matcha

$6.40Out of stock

Sandra: Cool Coffee Whip W/ Chocolate and Caramel

$6.92+

Sage: Iced Dirty Chai W/ Lavender

$6.36+

Angela: Cold Brew W/ White chocolate and Peach

$5.25+

Angel: Cortado

$3.65+

Carson: Caramel Vanilla Latte

$4.87+

Shantina: Iced White Chocolate Caramel Mocha W/Oat Milk Whipped Cream And Caramel Drizzle

$6.46+

Nick: Vanilla Latte

$4.87+

Kendra: White Chocolate, Vanilla, Hazlenut Iced latte With Cinnamon

$6.21+

Victoria: Lemonade

$3.36+

Alexis: Pumpkin Chai

$5.50+

Special of the Week!

Sunrise Sprouts

$15.00

Soup and Half Sandwich

$10.00

Starters

Fries or Bust

$9.00

Our world famous crunchy herbed fries (well, okay, at least 500 W College Ave famous) with tasty house-made dipping sauces

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

A melange of fresh fruits with our delicious ginger syrup

Granola & Yogurt Parfait

Granola & Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Greek vanilla yogurt, homemade ACOCA granola or Caliente Cacao Granola, and fresh fruit with ginger syrup

Curds

$12.00

Half of a pound of deep fried white cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of sauce

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Salads

Berry patch

$16.00

Spring mix tossed in a light lemon vinaigrette, crumbled fresh goat cheese, candied pecans, sliced strawberries, and pickled blueberries

Smoked Atlantic Salmon

$15.00

Smoked Atlantic salmon, pickled red onions, everything bagel spice and thinly sliced cucumbers stacked on Spring mic with our balsamic dressing

Cobb

$16.00

Baby spinach topped with crispy Neuske’s bacon chunks, garlic brined chicken, marinated tomato wedges, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion and smoked Moody Blue cheese. Served with a side of lively Catalina dressing

Frenchie

Frenchie

$16.00

***Dressed spinach, fried breakfast potatoes, fresh goat cheese crumbles*** and two fried eggs with bacon and a balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

NOLA Bagel

$13.00

Everything bagel sandwich with mozzarella, provolone, salami, mortadella, capicola and olive spread and lightly dressed salad greens

French Onion Grilled Cheese

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Caramelized onions with mozzarella and provolone melted in between two slices of herbed garlic bread

A Little Philly Feel

A Little Philly Feel

$16.00

Organic chicken, caramelized onion, diced peppers and melted provolone with hoagie spread on a bun

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two Scrambled eggs, our house Wisconsin cheese blend salsa, and your choice of protein wrapped in a tortilla, with a side of our herbed home fries and roasted red pepper sauce

All Day Breakfast

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$12.00

Everything bagel toasted with two scrambled eggs, and our house cheese blend. Add Wisconsin’s Neuske’s bacon, local Quinto Sol chorizo or Mother Nature’s roasted vegetables or extra cheese with a side of ginger infused fruit salad. Try it with hot honey!

Sol Bowl

Sol Bowl

$13.00

Local Quinto Sol chorizo ladled over our herbed home fries, black bean corn salsa, a dose of house-made queso, and two fried eggs

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado smeared on Italian toast with pickled red onion and everything bagel seasoning, Side of ginger infused fruit salad

Fresh Belgian Waffle

Fresh Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Powdered sugar and whipped salted butter on a fresh Belgian waffle with fruit salad and ginger infused syrup and Maple Dude’s maple syrup

Red hot waffle Caliente Cacao Granola

Red hot waffle Caliente Cacao Granola

$14.00

Belgian waffle, sliced fresh strawberries, Caliente Cacao Granola, Maple Dude’s java maple syrup,ginger infused fruit salad

Lox and Bagel

Lox and Bagel

$15.00

Toasted Everything bagel, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, smoked Atlantic salmon, and plain cream cheese on greens

Brussels the Veg

Brussels the Veg

$16.00

Roasted red pepper coulis, flash fried brussels, candied pecans, Neuske’s bacon bits, caramelized onion and 2 fried eggs

Sides

Brulee Banana

$3.00Out of stock

Chef's Choice (Small)

$3.00

Fries, Large

$6.00

Fries, Small

$3.00

Fruit Salad (Side Size)

$3.00

Side of Home Fries

$3.00

1 Slice of Toast

$1.00

Tortilla

$2.00

Yogurt (4 ounces)

$2.00

Roasted Coffee

441 Dark Roast Sumatra (FTO)

$18.25+

Seemingly heavy bodied coffee with a rich, smoky aroma, mild earthiness butterscotch and low acidity.

Alison's Blend

$18.25+

Costa Rica and Guatemala blend; Savory and tart with lemongrass, cocoa and citrus fruit with a hazelnut aftertaste.

Classic Espresso

$18.25+

A blend of Sumatra and Costa Rica. A unique blend creating a bold, earthy, chocolate and nuttiness finishing with the perfect amount of creamy brightness.

Colombian

$18.25+

Complex flavors with sugar cane, lemon-lime, perfumed florals, apple and clove flavors with a nutty aftertaste; bright and sweet with tart fruit acidity and a smooth mouthfeel.

Costa Rican

$18.25+

Sweet with lots of tart acidity; lemon, toffee, almond and melon flavor.

Decaf

$17.30+

Ethiopian (FTO)

$18.25+

Balanced, sweet and smooth with toffee, lemon and mellow floral flavors.

Guatemalan (FTO)

$18.25+

Toffee and ameretto flavors with tart citric acidity.

House Blend AKA Roy's Blend

$18.25+

Ethiopia (FTO) and Sumatra (FTO); vegetal with lemon and cedar flavors.

House Cold Brew Blend

$18.25+

Specialty house cold brew blend of fair trade organic Sumatra and Papua New Guinea. A smooth low acid 24 hour cold press with notes of chocolate and hazelnut. Recommended grind for Cold brew prep at home: Course.

Kenya AA

$20.25+

Sweet with tart acidity and smooth mouthfeel; peanut brittle, lemon and chocolate flavors.

Light Roast

$18.25+

Mexican (FTO)

$18.25+

Complex characteristics that delicately balance chocolate tones with bright acidity

Nicaraguan (FTO)

$18.25+

Mellow cocoa and coffee flavors with citric acidity and a savory aftertaste.

Overwatch Blend (APD)

$18.25+

Panama

$18.25+

Complex flavors with sugar cane, lemon-lime, perfumed florals, apple and clove flavors with a nutty aftertaste; bright and sweet with tart fruit acidity and a smooth mouthfeel.

Papua New Guinea (FTO)

$18.25+

Heavy with cedar flavor.

Peruvian (FTO)

$18.25+

Savory and sweet with citric acidity and a smooth mouth feel; almond and citrus fruit flavors with an herbal aftertaste.

Peyton's Blend

$18.25+Out of stock

Sumatra (FTO)

$18.25+

Sweet and tangy acidity and a smooth mouthfeel; grapefruit and sweet cedar flavors.

Tanzanian Peaberry

$18.25+

Sweet and savory with praline and cocoa flavors.

Unroasted Green Bean

Colombian

$10.00

Costa Rican

$9.75

Kenya AA

$13.75

Ethiopian (FTO)

$9.75

Guatemalan (FTO)

$10.25

Sumatra (FTO)

$10.75

Mexican (FTO)

$9.25

Nicaraguan (FTO)

$8.75

Papua New Guinea (FTO)

$10.00

Peruvian (FTO)

$9.75

Classic Espresso

$10.11

Java Anaerobic Natural

$14.75

Tea

Black Dragon

$3.15

Chai

$5.70

Chamomile

$3.15

Darjeeling

$3.15

Earl Grey

$3.15

Genmaicha

$3.15

Himalayan Strawberry

$3.15Out of stock

Manchurian Mango

$3.15

Mandarin Green Sencha

$3.15

Organic Peppermint

$3.15

Gun Powder Green

$3.15

Rhuna Highland Estate OP

$3.15

Rose

$3.15Out of stock

Tibetan Raspberry

$3.15
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Appleton's longest running coffee roastery.

Location

500 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery
ACOCA Coffee image
ACOCA Coffee image
ACOCA Coffee image

