ADAS KITCHEN

Popular Items
Antipasti (Small Plates)
Ada's Pickles
Pickled Red Onions, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cauliflower and Broccoli.
Olives
Marinated olives in citrus and herbs
Crostini
Whipped Ricotta, Fig, Prosciutto, Maple Walnuts, Lemon-infused Honey
Meatballs
housemade meatballs, pomodoro sauce, focaccia toast
Roasted Asparagus
olive oil, shaved parmigiano
Ada's Board
Italian charcuterie & cheeses, Ada's pickles, condiments, toasts
Mussels Arrabiata
Mussels Garlic White Wine
Salads
Misticanza Salad
Arugula, shaved pecorino, extra virgin olive oil, lemon vinaigrette
Nuts and Berries Salad
Roasted Romaine Parmigiano Balsamic Glaze
Little Gem Salad
Crisp Romaine Pecorino Croutons Adas Caesar Dressing
Peach Caprese Salad
Arugula Pear Gorgonzola Maple Walnuts Champagne Viniagrette
Apple Salad
Mixed Greens with Apples, Goat Cheese, Pecans, and Dried Cranberries. With Apple Dijon Vinergerette.
Sandwiches
Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone cheese
10" Margherita
House made tomato sauce and mozzarella topped with fresh garden basil
10" Diavola Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami piccante, fresh thyme
10" Ada's Pizza
Mozzarella, daily greens, house made sausage, chili flakes, vincotto
10" Funghi Sausage
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, house made sausage, mushrooms
10" Kale Pesto Pizza
10" Pizza Special
Lobster Veloute Sauce. Lobster Meat, Fontana Cheese, Pizza Cheese. Topped with Tarragon and Pasley
16" Classic Cheese
16" Margherita
House made tomato sauce and mozzarella topped with fresh garden basil
16" Diavola
Margherita Pizza with Vodka Sauce
16" Ada's Pizza
Mozzarella, daily greens, house made sausage, chili flakes, vincotto
16" Funghi Sausage
16" Kale Pesto Pizza
16" Pizza Special
Cinque Formaggi Pizza- smoked guda, fontana, provolone, mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese. Pizza Sauce. topped with Fresh oregano
10" Gluten Free Classic Cheese
10" Gluten Free Margherita
House made tomato sauce and mozzarella topped with fresh garden basil
10"Gluten Free Diavola
10" Gluten Free Ada's Pizza
Mozzarella, greens, house made sausage, chili flakes, vincotto
10" Gluten Free Funghi Sausage
10" Gluten Free Kale Pesto Pie
10" Gluten Free Special
Cinque Formaggi Pizza- smoked guda, fontana, provolone, mozzarella and parmesan Cheeses. Pizza sauce. topped with fresh oregano
Calzone [White]
calzone with mozzarella and ricotta: choose any add-ins
Calzone [Red]
calzone with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese: choose any add-ons
Pizza (Cheese)
Pizza (Diavola)
Handmade Pasta
Campanelle al Pesto
Fresh Campanelle Pasta Spinach and Basil Pesto Artichokes Sun-Dried Tomatoes Roasted Red Pepper
Fettuccine al Ragu
Fresh fettuccine with our four-meat ragu sauce
Linguini & Clams
Linguini Ai Frutti
Fresh Cresti Di Gallo Pasta Baked with Four Cheeses and Citrus-Herb Bread Crumbs
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Fresh spaghetti, ada's meatballs, pomodoro sauce
Spaghetti and Pomo Sacue
Homemade Spaghetti and House Made Pomodoro Sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Fresh spaghetti, guanciale, black pepper, egg and pecorino sauce
Spinach Ravioli
Spinach, Ricotta Ravioli
Secondi (Large Plates)
Eggplant Parmigiano
Eggplant, pomodoro, parmigiano, house made mozzarella and basil served over spaghetti. Half order is single Stack Add Spaghetti to Either for $9
Chicken Parmigiano
Pomodoro, house made mozzarella, basil
Bone-In Roasted Pork Chop
Slow Braised Veal Shank Gremolata Creamy Polenta
Baked Rockland Lobster
Kids Menu
Sides
Balsamic Glaze
Big Side of Pesto
Big Side of Pizza Sauce
Big Side of Pomo
Butter
Extra Garlic
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Side Herb Vin
Side of Blueberry Dressing
Side of Green Goddess Dressing
Side of Ricotta
Small Side of Pesto
Small Side of Pizza Sauce
Small Side of Pomo
Xtra Basil
Toppings
Sauce on the Side
Specials
Lobster Spaghetti
Lobster Spaghetti with angry garlic, tomato, and cream sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, Shallots, Basil, and Chardonay White Wine Butter Sauce. Pan Seared Shrimp with Fresh Spaghetti
Chicken Milanese
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken over a bed of Arugula tossed I Lemon Herb Vin. With Baldamic glaze and lemon twist on top
10" Pizza Special
Dessert
Cannoli
Two or three cannoli with pistachio and dark chocolate
Chocolate Truffles
Four Assorted chocolate truffles
Blueberry Panna Cotta
Italian ricotta custard with daily topping
Tiramisu
Classic style tiramisu with layers of Ada's ladyfingers, custard, and espresso
To Go Panna Cotta
Blueberry Crisp
Favorites
Cooked At Home
Bottle Bubbles
Bottle Red
BTL Amarone, Tenuta Sant'Antonio Selezione, Veneto
BTL Barbaresco, Marchesi di Gresy Martinenga, 2017, Piemonte
BTL Barbera D'Alba, Enrico Serafino 2018, Piemonte
BTL Barbera D'Alba, Enrico Serafino, 2018, Piemonte
BTL Barbera Del Monferrato, Iuli Umberta, 2018, Piemonte
BTL Barbera Iuli Umberta 2018, Piemonte
BTL Barolo, Beni di Batasiola 2013, Piemonte
BTL Barolo, Ferdinando Principiano, Piemonte
BTL Brunello di Montalcino
BTL Carusu, Terranze dell'Etna
BTL Chianti Classico Cultusboni 2018, Tuscanny
BTL Dolcetto D'Alba Beni di Batasiola 2019, Piemonte
BTL Dolcetto D'Alba Oddero 2020, Piemonte
BTL House Italian Red
BTL Langhe Rosso, Ferdinando Principiano, 2017, Piemonte
BTL Montepulciano Cantina Valle Tritana 2019
BTL Montepulciano Corte Fiore Appassimento, 2018, D'Abruzzo
BTL Nebbiolo Guidobono Langhe, Piemonte
BTL Nero D'avola, La Calla Vigne Nostrane
BTL Peppucci Petroro4 (Cabernet, Merlot, Sangiovese), Umbria
BTL Pinot Noir Organic Domaine du Meix Rully 2019
BTL Pinot Noir Trevenezie Cabert, 2019, Friuli
BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine du Meix Rully, 2019, Burgundy *Organic*
BTL Sangiovese Blend, Montemelino Malpasso, 1L, 2019, Umbria, Natural
BTL Sangiovese-Merlot, Villa Puccini, Toscana
BTL Valpolicella, Tenuta Santa Maria Classico Superiore, Veneto
Bottle White
BTL Carricante, Buonora Tenuta Tasca, Sicily
BTL Chardonnay Alois Lageder, 2019, Alto Adige
BTL Chardonnay La Miraja, Piemonte
BTL Gavi, Beni di Batasiolo 2020, Piemonte
BTL House White
BTL Moscato, 2019, Veneto
BTL Pinot Grigio Lumo, 2019, Friuli
BTL Pinot Grigio, Trevenezie Cabert 2020
BTL Pouilly-Fuisse Dominique Cornin *Organic*, 2018, Burgundy
BTL Riesling Trocken, Brand
BTL Sangiovese San Gio Bi Toscana Bianco, Capanna
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kellerei St. Paul, Alto-Adige
BTL Verdicchio Le Salse, 2018, Marche
BTL Vermentino I Lecci, 2017, Toscana
Bottled/Can Beer To Go
Banded Veridian IPA 16oz, To Go
Bud Light, To Go
Budweiser, To Go
Bunker Pilsner 16oz
Canteen Vodka Soda - Strawberry, To Go - on special!
Canteen Vodka Soda - Watermelon, To Go - on special!
Citizen Cider 16oz, To Go
Corona Extra Lager, To Go
Downeast Cider, 12oz can, To Go - on special!
Forst, Premium Italian Lager, To Go
Heineken Lager, To Go
Orono Hard Seltzer, Blueberry Lemonade
PBR 16oz, To Go
Sam Adam's Boston Lager, To Go
Cocktails To Go
Ada's 'A' Negroni To Go
Ada's Margarita To Go
Barren's Blackberry Bramble To Go
Blood Orange Spritz To Go
Blueberry Cozmo To Go
Boulevardier To Go
Classic Negroni To Go
Cucumber Lemon Drop To Go
Empress Bees Knees To Go
French 75 To Go
Italian Sun Punch To Go
Jungle Bird To Go
La Rosa Spritz To Go
Last Word To Go
Lemon Drop To Go
Luce Lipz To Go
Manhattan To Go
New Old Fashioned To Go
Paper Plane To Go
Pear Snap Cosmo To Go
Rhubarb Margarita To Go
Shotgun Wedding (Miller High Life & Shot of Fernet) To Go
Smoked Aviator To Go
Spicy Pineapple Margarita To Go
Summer Tonic To Go
The French Negroni To Go
White Sangria (Lady Moscato) To Go
Mocktails To Go
Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Go
Aqua Panna 1L Still Water To Go
Arnold Palmer To Go
Coke To Go
Cranberry Juice To Go
Diet Coke To Go
Ginger Ale To Go
Grapefruit Juice To Go
Iced Tea To Go
Lemonade To Go
Maine Root Beer To Go
Maine Root Ginger Beer To Go
Milk To Go
Moxie To Go
Orange Juice To Go
Pineapple Juice To Go
San Pellegrino 1L Sparkling
Sprite To Go
