Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

ADAS KITCHEN

515 Reviews

$$

449 Main St

Rockland, ME 04841

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Gem Salad
16" Funghi Sausage
16" Margherita

Antipasti (Small Plates)

Ada's Pickles

$6.00

Pickled Red Onions, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cauliflower and Broccoli.

Olives

$6.00

Marinated olives in citrus and herbs

Crostini

$14.00

Whipped Ricotta, Fig, Prosciutto, Maple Walnuts, Lemon-infused Honey

Meatballs

housemade meatballs, pomodoro sauce, focaccia toast

Roasted Asparagus

$11.00

olive oil, shaved parmigiano

Ada's Board

$24.00

Italian charcuterie & cheeses, Ada's pickles, condiments, toasts

Mussels Arrabiata

$20.00Out of stock

Mussels Garlic White Wine

$19.00Out of stock

Salads

Misticanza Salad

$11.00

Arugula, shaved pecorino, extra virgin olive oil, lemon vinaigrette

Nuts and Berries Salad

$14.00

Roasted Romaine Parmigiano Balsamic Glaze

Little Gem Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine Pecorino Croutons Adas Caesar Dressing

Peach Caprese Salad

$15.00

Arugula Pear Gorgonzola Maple Walnuts Champagne Viniagrette

Apple Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens with Apples, Goat Cheese, Pecans, and Dried Cranberries. With Apple Dijon Vinergerette.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Ada's Meatballs, house made mozzarella and pomodoro

Chicken Parmigiano Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken cutlet, pomodoro with house made mozzarella

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Prosciutto Mortadella Salami Mozzarella Tomato Onion Arugula House Italian Dressing

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella and Provolone cheese

10" Margherita

$14.00

House made tomato sauce and mozzarella topped with fresh garden basil

10" Diavola Pizza

$16.00

House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami piccante, fresh thyme

10" Ada's Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, daily greens, house made sausage, chili flakes, vincotto

10" Funghi Sausage

$18.00

House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, house made sausage, mushrooms

10" Kale Pesto Pizza

$17.00

10" Pizza Special

$24.00Out of stock

Lobster Veloute Sauce. Lobster Meat, Fontana Cheese, Pizza Cheese. Topped with Tarragon and Pasley

16" Classic Cheese

$20.00

16" Margherita

$20.00

House made tomato sauce and mozzarella topped with fresh garden basil

16" Diavola

$23.00

Margherita Pizza with Vodka Sauce

16" Ada's Pizza

$26.00

Mozzarella, daily greens, house made sausage, chili flakes, vincotto

16" Funghi Sausage

$27.00

16" Kale Pesto Pizza

$26.00

16" Pizza Special

$27.00Out of stock

Cinque Formaggi Pizza- smoked guda, fontana, provolone, mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese. Pizza Sauce. topped with Fresh oregano

10" Gluten Free Classic Cheese

$16.00

10" Gluten Free Margherita

$16.00

House made tomato sauce and mozzarella topped with fresh garden basil

10"Gluten Free Diavola

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Ada's Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, greens, house made sausage, chili flakes, vincotto

10" Gluten Free Funghi Sausage

$20.00

10" Gluten Free Kale Pesto Pie

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Special

$20.00Out of stock

Cinque Formaggi Pizza- smoked guda, fontana, provolone, mozzarella and parmesan Cheeses. Pizza sauce. topped with fresh oregano

Calzone [White]

$15.00

calzone with mozzarella and ricotta: choose any add-ins

Calzone [Red]

$15.00

calzone with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese: choose any add-ons

Pizza (Cheese)

$3.50

Pizza (Diavola)

$4.00Out of stock

Handmade Pasta

Campanelle al Pesto

$24.00+

Fresh Campanelle Pasta Spinach and Basil Pesto Artichokes Sun-Dried Tomatoes Roasted Red Pepper

Fettuccine al Ragu

$25.00+

Fresh fettuccine with our four-meat ragu sauce

Linguini & Clams

$28.00

Linguini Ai Frutti

$35.00+

Fresh Cresti Di Gallo Pasta Baked with Four Cheeses and Citrus-Herb Bread Crumbs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$25.00+

Fresh spaghetti, ada's meatballs, pomodoro sauce

Spaghetti and Pomo Sacue

$16.00

Homemade Spaghetti and House Made Pomodoro Sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00+

Fresh spaghetti, guanciale, black pepper, egg and pecorino sauce

Spinach Ravioli

$22.00+

Spinach, Ricotta Ravioli

Secondi (Large Plates)

Eggplant Parmigiano

$23.00+

Eggplant, pomodoro, parmigiano, house made mozzarella and basil served over spaghetti. Half order is single Stack Add Spaghetti to Either for $9

Chicken Parmigiano

$22.00+

Pomodoro, house made mozzarella, basil

Bone-In Roasted Pork Chop

$32.00

Slow Braised Veal Shank Gremolata Creamy Polenta

Baked Rockland Lobster

$32.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti , Butter and Cheese

$13.00

Kids Spaghetti and Pomodoro Sauce

$13.00

Kids Spaghetti with 1 Meatball

$16.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Sides

Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

Big Side of Pesto

$4.00

Big Side of Pizza Sauce

$3.00

Big Side of Pomo

$4.00

Butter

Extra Garlic

$2.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$12.00

Side Herb Vin

$1.00

Side of Blueberry Dressing

$1.00

Side of Green Goddess Dressing

$2.00

Side of Ricotta

$3.00

Small Side of Pesto

$2.00

Small Side of Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Small Side of Pomo

$2.00

Xtra Basil

$2.00

Toppings

Sauce on the Side

Specials

Marinated Rack of Lamb, with Demi Glaze. Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Parsnip Puree

Lobster Spaghetti

$30.00

Lobster Spaghetti with angry garlic, tomato, and cream sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00Out of stock

Garlic, Shallots, Basil, and Chardonay White Wine Butter Sauce. Pan Seared Shrimp with Fresh Spaghetti

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Parmesan Encrusted Chicken over a bed of Arugula tossed I Lemon Herb Vin. With Baldamic glaze and lemon twist on top

10" Pizza Special

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cannoli

Two or three cannoli with pistachio and dark chocolate

Chocolate Truffles

$6.00

Four Assorted chocolate truffles

Blueberry Panna Cotta

$9.00

Italian ricotta custard with daily topping

Tiramisu

$8.00

Classic style tiramisu with layers of Ada's ladyfingers, custard, and espresso

To Go Panna Cotta

$9.00

Blueberry Crisp

$13.00Out of stock

Favorites

Menu for Two

$42.00

Cooked At Home

Pomodoro Pint

$7.00

Ragu Sauce Pint

$11.00

Fresh Pasta For 2

$7.00

Cheese Pizza Kit

$10.00

Six Meatballs In Sauce

$20.00

Pesto 8oz

$8.00

Bottle Bubbles

Prosecco Brut Btl

$38.00

Lambrusco Btl

$38.00

Rose Prosecco Btl

$40.00

Franciacorta Saten Btl

$52.00

Champagne Thierry Triolet Brut Btl

$69.00

Champagne La Cle de la Femme Btl

$75.00

Champagne Veuve Clicquot Btl

$105.00

Champagne Dom Perignon Champagne

$274.00

Bottle Red

BTL Amarone, Tenuta Sant'Antonio Selezione, Veneto

$85.00

BTL Barbaresco, Marchesi di Gresy Martinenga, 2017, Piemonte

$75.00

BTL Barbera D'Alba, Enrico Serafino 2018, Piemonte

$38.00

BTL Barbera D'Alba, Enrico Serafino, 2018, Piemonte

$38.00

BTL Barbera Del Monferrato, Iuli Umberta, 2018, Piemonte

$42.00

BTL Barbera Iuli Umberta 2018, Piemonte

$42.00

BTL Barolo, Beni di Batasiola 2013, Piemonte

$145.00

BTL Barolo, Ferdinando Principiano, Piemonte

$105.00

BTL Brunello di Montalcino

$88.00

BTL Carusu, Terranze dell'Etna

$48.00

BTL Chianti Classico Cultusboni 2018, Tuscanny

$42.00

BTL Dolcetto D'Alba Beni di Batasiola 2019, Piemonte

$42.00

BTL Dolcetto D'Alba Oddero 2020, Piemonte

$45.00

BTL House Italian Red

$25.00

BTL Langhe Rosso, Ferdinando Principiano, 2017, Piemonte

$46.00

BTL Montepulciano Cantina Valle Tritana 2019

$39.00

BTL Montepulciano Corte Fiore Appassimento, 2018, D'Abruzzo

$40.00

BTL Nebbiolo Guidobono Langhe, Piemonte

$44.00

BTL Nero D'avola, La Calla Vigne Nostrane

$38.00

BTL Peppucci Petroro4 (Cabernet, Merlot, Sangiovese), Umbria

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir Organic Domaine du Meix Rully 2019

$69.00

BTL Pinot Noir Trevenezie Cabert, 2019, Friuli

$36.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine du Meix Rully, 2019, Burgundy *Organic*

$69.00

BTL Sangiovese Blend, Montemelino Malpasso, 1L, 2019, Umbria, Natural

$46.00

BTL Sangiovese-Merlot, Villa Puccini, Toscana

$36.00

BTL Valpolicella, Tenuta Santa Maria Classico Superiore, Veneto

$54.00

Bottle Rose

BTL House Rose, La Planeta, Sicilia

$38.00

BTL Rose Ca de Frati

$45.00

Bottle White

BTL Carricante, Buonora Tenuta Tasca, Sicily

$48.00

BTL Chardonnay Alois Lageder, 2019, Alto Adige

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay La Miraja, Piemonte

$46.00

BTL Gavi, Beni di Batasiolo 2020, Piemonte

$48.00

BTL House White

$25.00

BTL Moscato, 2019, Veneto

$27.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Lumo, 2019, Friuli

$38.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Trevenezie Cabert 2020

$29.00

BTL Pouilly-Fuisse Dominique Cornin *Organic*, 2018, Burgundy

$78.00

BTL Riesling Trocken, Brand

$40.00

BTL Sangiovese San Gio Bi Toscana Bianco, Capanna

$48.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kellerei St. Paul, Alto-Adige

$39.00

BTL Verdicchio Le Salse, 2018, Marche

$37.00

BTL Vermentino I Lecci, 2017, Toscana

$36.00

Bottled/Can Beer To Go

Banded Veridian IPA 16oz, To Go

$8.00

Bud Light, To Go

$4.00

Budweiser, To Go

$4.00

Bunker Pilsner 16oz

$8.00

Canteen Vodka Soda - Strawberry, To Go - on special!

$3.00

Canteen Vodka Soda - Watermelon, To Go - on special!

$3.00

Citizen Cider 16oz, To Go

$7.00

Corona Extra Lager, To Go

$4.00

Downeast Cider, 12oz can, To Go - on special!

$4.00

Forst, Premium Italian Lager, To Go

$5.00

Heineken Lager, To Go

$4.00

Orono Hard Seltzer, Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

PBR 16oz, To Go

$4.00

Sam Adam's Boston Lager, To Go

$5.00

Cocktails To Go

Ada's 'A' Negroni To Go

$12.00

Ada's Margarita To Go

$10.00

Barren's Blackberry Bramble To Go

$13.00

Blood Orange Spritz To Go

$11.00

Blueberry Cozmo To Go

$13.00

Boulevardier To Go

$12.00

Classic Negroni To Go

$12.00

Cucumber Lemon Drop To Go

$12.00

Empress Bees Knees To Go

$14.00

French 75 To Go

$11.00

Italian Sun Punch To Go

$12.00

Jungle Bird To Go

$12.00

La Rosa Spritz To Go

$11.00

Last Word To Go

$14.00

Lemon Drop To Go

$12.00

Luce Lipz To Go

$14.00

Manhattan To Go

$12.00

New Old Fashioned To Go

$13.00

Paper Plane To Go

$13.00

Pear Snap Cosmo To Go

$12.00

Rhubarb Margarita To Go

$12.00

Shotgun Wedding (Miller High Life & Shot of Fernet) To Go

$8.00

Smoked Aviator To Go

$14.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita To Go

$11.00

Summer Tonic To Go

$12.00

The French Negroni To Go

$13.00

White Sangria (Lady Moscato) To Go

$11.00

Mocktails To Go

94 Botanicals (Mocktail) To Go

$9.00

Blood Orange Sunrise (Mocktail) To Go

$6.50

Coconut Mojito (Mocktail) To Go

$8.00

Espresso Martino (Mocktail) To Go

$9.50

Mango Lemonade (Mocktail) To Go

$6.50

Mango-Ginger Mule (Mocktail) To Go

$7.00

Sun Spritz (Mocktail) To Go

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Go

Aqua Panna 1L Still Water To Go

$7.00

Arnold Palmer To Go

$3.00

Coke To Go

$3.00

Cranberry Juice To Go

$3.00

Diet Coke To Go

$3.00

Ginger Ale To Go

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice To Go

$3.00

Iced Tea To Go

$3.00

Lemonade To Go

$3.00

Maine Root Beer To Go

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer To Go

$4.00

Milk To Go

$2.50

Moxie To Go

$3.00

Orange Juice To Go

$3.00

Pineapple Juice To Go

$3.00

San Pellegrino 1L Sparkling

$7.00

Sprite To Go

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

449 Main St, Rockland, ME 04841

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockland

