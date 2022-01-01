Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account TEMPORARY ACCOUNT - NOT ACTIVE

  • Home
  Adobo at First Draft
Adobo at First Draft

No reviews yet

1309 26th Street

Denver, CO 80205

Order Again

Popular Items

Lumpia - Filipino Eggroll (3)
Filipino Chicken Adobo
Chips & Queso

Bites, Salads & Sides

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Beet Poke

$8.00

Mango Avo Salad

$10.00

Color & Shape Salad

$10.00

Lumpia - Filipino Eggroll (3)

$8.00

Green Chile Cheese Wontons (5)

$8.00

Carnitas Devil Eggs (4)

$6.00

Green Chile Plate

$8.00

Green Chile Plate with Carnitas

$11.00

Green Chile Plate with Carnitas and Fried Egg

$12.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side Sauces

Adobo Specials

Veggie Avocado Rice Bowl

$13.00

Bacon Fried Rice Bowl

$13.00

Red Chile Burrito

$10.00

Filipino BBQ Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Adovada Plate

$15.00

Taco Tuesday - Smoked Carnitas

$2.00

Taco Tuesday - OG Carnitas

$2.00

Rice Bowls, Tacos, Burritos

Filipino Chicken Adobo

$12.00

Smoked Carnitas

$12.00

Carne Asada

$13.00

Sweet Potato & Leek

$12.00

Mix & Match Tacos

$1.00

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.00

Red Chile Cheeseburger

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Rodeo Cheeseburger

$13.00

Foie Gras Cheeseburger

$18.00

Chile Cheese Fries

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$9.00

Red Chile Cheese Fries

$9.00

Carnitas Green Chile Cheese Fries

$12.00

Carnitas Red Chile Cheese Fries

$12.00

Asada Green Chile Cheese Fries

$13.00

Asada Red Chile Cheese Fries

$13.00

Xmas Chile Cheese Fries

$9.00

Xmas Carnitas Chile Cheese Fries

$12.00

Xmas Asada Chile Cheese Fries

$13.00

Smoked Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$18.00

24 Wings

$32.00

Desserts

sopapillas with ube ice cream

$7.00

churros with dulce de leche

$7.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Denver's latin-asian restaurant serving your favorite tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy over 40 different beers, wine and cider available from First Draft along with our delicious food under one roof! We're open daily and have many vegetarian, vegan & gluten free options.

1309 26th Street, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Adobo at First Draft image
Adobo at First Draft image
Adobo at First Draft image

