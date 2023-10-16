Aliacci Pizza & Pasta
4336 South St
Lakewood, CA 90712
Pizza Menu
Individual Pizzas
8" Aliacci Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
8" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast
8" Eggplant Delight
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes
8" Margherita
Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil
8" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami
8" Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes
8" Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions
8" Ranch Chicken
Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms
8" Roasted Garlic Chicken
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast
8" Spicy Chicken Pizza
Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes
8" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
8" Veggie Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
8" Very Very Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes
8" Very Very White
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano
Small Pizzas
10" Aliacci Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast
10" Eggplant Delight
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes
10" Margherita
Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil
10" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami
10" Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes
10" Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions
10" Ranch Chicken
Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms
10" Roasted Garlic Chicken
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast
10" Spicy Chicken Pizza
Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes
10" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
10" Veggie Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
10" Very Very Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes
10" Very Very White
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano
Medium Pizzas
12" Aliacci Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast
12" Eggplant Delight
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes
12" Margherita
Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil
12" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami
12" Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes
12" Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions
12" Ranch Chicken
Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms
12" Roasted Garlic Chicken
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast
12" Spicy Chicken Pizza
Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes
12" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
12" Veggie Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
12" Very Very Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes
12" Very Very White
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano
Large Pizzas
14" Aliacci Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast
14" Eggplant Delight
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes
14" Margherita
Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil
14" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami
14" Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes
14" Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions
14" Ranch Chicken
Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms
14" Roasted Garlic Chicken
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast
14" Spicy Chicken Pizza
Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes
14" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
14" Veggie Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
14" Very Very Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes
14" Very Very White
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano
Extra Large Pizzas
16" Aliacci Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast
16" Eggplant Delight
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes
16" Margherita
Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil
16" Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami
16" Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes
16" Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions
16" Ranch Chicken
Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms
16" Roasted Garlic Chicken
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast
16" Spicy Chicken Pizza
Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes
16" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
16" Veggie Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
16" Very Very Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes
16" Very Very White
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano
Calzones
Create Your Own Pizza
Half and Half Pizzas
Full Menu
Appetizers
Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings
7 Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
10 Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
15 Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
20 Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
30 Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
40 Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
50 Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
100 Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders
Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce
6 Chicken Tenders
Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce
9 Chicken Tenders
Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce
12 Chicken Tenders
Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce
24 Chicken Tenders
Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce
Salads
Green Salad
Iceberg, Romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, black olives, and tomatoes
Mixed Antipasto Salad
Iceberg, Romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, giardiniera, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and sweet cherry peppers
Chopped Aliacci Salad
Iceberg, Romaine, red cabbage, shredded carrots, pepperoncini, pepperoni, garbanzo beans, black olives, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese
Chef Salad
Iceberg, romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, ham, turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and black olives.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and drizzle of Caesar dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, bacon bits, Gorgonzola cheese, eggs, tomatoes and red onions
Tuna Salad
Romaine, tuna, tomatoes, red onions, black olives and pepperoncini
10" Submarines
10" Cold Roast Beef
Roast beef, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
10" Hot Meatballs Parmigiana
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
10" Hot Roast Beef
Grilled roast beef with onions and green peppers topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
10" Hot Sausage & Peppers
Cut sausage, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and marinara sauce
10" Hot Sausage Parmigiana
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
10" Italian Cold Cut
Ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing
10" Italian Tuna
Tuna, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
10" Italian Turkey
Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
10" Hot Pastrami
Pastrami, mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Pickles added upon request10"
10" Hot Spicy Combo
Ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Slices of pepperoncini on request"
10" Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese"
10" NY Steak Sub
Grilled, thinly sliced steak with onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese"
10" Philly Steak
Grilled, thinly sliced steak with onions and mozzarella cheese"
10" Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken patty, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese"
10" Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant slices, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese"
10" Chicken Caesar Sub
Chicken breast strips, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese"
7" Submarines
7" Cold Roast Beef
Roast beef, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
7" Hot Meatballs Parmigiana
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
7" Hot Roast Beef
Grilled roast beef with onions and green peppers topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
7" Hot Sausage & Peppers
Cut sausage, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and marinara sauce
7" Hot Sausage Parmigiana
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
7" Italian Cold Cut
Ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing
7" Italian Tuna
Tuna, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
7" Italian Turkey
Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Pasta
Marinara Sauce
Tomato & Basil Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Pink Sauce
Marinara and Alfredo
Creamy Pesto Sauce
Meatballs Marinara
Four meatballs
Sausage Marinara
Two sausage links
Half & Half Marinara
Two meatballs and one sausage
Meat Sauce Marinara
Baked Rigatoni
Meat Lasagna
Layered lasagna noodles with seasoned ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Penne with Artichoke
Penne, marinara sauce, artichoke hearts, olive oil and garlic
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded, sliced eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana
Two breaded chicken patties topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti
Healthy Choice Pasta
Angel hair, spinach, olive oil, artichoke hearts, garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
Cheese Ravioli
6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce
Meat Ravioli
6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce
Family Buckets
Bucket of Green Salad
Bucket of Caesar Salad
Bucket of Antipasto Salad
Bucket of Chopped Aliacci Salad
Bucket of Meatballs
15 pieces
Bucket of Pasta Marinara
Bucket of Pasta Meatballs
Six meatballs
Bucket of Pasta Sausages
Four sausages
Bucket of Pasta Meat Sauce
Bucket of Pasta Alfredo
Bucket of Pink Pesto
Bucket of Creamy Pesto
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We strive in providing the best quality pizza and pasta using fresh ingredients every day. Satisfy your craving at Aliaccis Pizza and Pasta. Fresh homemade pizza, pasta, subs, and Italian classics made fresh for you every day. Take out, delivery and catering available!
4336 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712