Bars & Lounges
Bakeries
Pizza

Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Artisan Bakery

707 Reviews

$$

404 S 4th St

Laramie, WY 82070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Spicy Pepperoni Pizza
Cream Cheese Bacon Jalapenos

N/A Bev

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Big B's Lemonade

$3.50

Big Bs Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Big Bs Apple Juice

$3.50

A Siciliana Bloodcorange

$3.00

A Siciliana Limonata

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00

San Pellegrino Pomegranate Orange

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Hot Cider

$3.00

Red Beer

$1.00

Draft

Must be 21+ to order!

Pint Odell Sippin Pretty

$6.00

Pint Gruner Blonde

$6.00

Pint Odell IPA

$6.00

Pint Snake River Hazy IPA

$7.00

Pint Prost Dunkel

$7.75

Pint Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Pint Pacifico

$6.00

Pint Family Vacation

$6.00

Avery Electric Sunshine

$6.50

Pint Coors Banquet

$3.25

Pint Guinness

$6.50

Can Beer

Must be 21+ to order!

Dales Pale Ale

$5.00

Oskar Blues Brewing Pale Ale ABV 6.5%

CO Cider Radl'ah

$5.50

Colorado Cider Company Cider ABV 4.25%

CO Cider Glider

$5.50

Colorado Cider Company Cider ABV 6.5%

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Tangerine

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Blackberry

$5.00

White Claw Strawberry

$5.00

White Claw Pineapple

$5.00

Craft Cocktails

Must be 21+ to order!

Dirty Palmer

$7.50

1 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Tea 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Muddle Raspberries Shake & Pour

Italian Sunset

$8.00

1.5 oz Square One Bergamont San Pelgrino Blood Orange Double Rocks Glass Basic Build

Pure Joy

$7.50

1 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Muddle Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries

St. Helena Picnic

$8.00

1 1/2oz Square One Basil 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Muddle Strawberries Shake & Pour

Cucumber Spajito

$8.00

1 1/2oz Square One Cucumber Vodka 1oz Simple Syrup Add Cucumber & Mint Shake & Pour

Botanical Punch

$8.00

1 1/2oz Square One Botanical Vodka 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Add Strawberry, Cucumber, & Mint Shake & Pour

Backyard Mule

$7.50

1 1/2oz Titos 1oz Honey Simple Syrup 1oz Lime Muddle blackberries, raspberries, & blueberry's Top with Ginger beer Stir & Serve

Titos Mule

$6.00

1 1/2oz Tito's 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lime Top with Ginger Beer Stir & Serve

Pumpkin White Russian

$7.00

Beetlejuice

$6.00Out of stock

High West Whiskey Sour

$8.00

1 1/2oz High West Whiskey 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Shake & Pour

Manhattan

$8.50

1 1/2 oz Knob Creek Rye .25 oz Sweet Vermouth .5 oz Cherry SS 3-4 dashes bitters Stir 10-12 times Strain into chilled rocks glass, add ice ball

Maple Bourbon Smash

$8.50

1 1/2oz Elijah Craig Whiskey 1oz Maple Syrup 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Lemon Shake & Pour

Old Fashion

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Caramel Apple

$7.50

Pumpkin Old Fashion

$8.50

Cucumber Margarita

$8.50

1 1/2oz Riena Blanco 1oz Agave Syrup 1oz Lime Add cucumber Salt Rim Shake & Pour

Hot Raspberry Margarita

$8.50

1 1/2oz Reina Blanco 1oz Agave Syrup 1oz lime Raspberries & Jalapenos Jalapeno Salt Shake & Pour

Margarita

$6.00

7220 Margarita

$8.50

Salt Rim 1 1/2oz Patron Top with Soda Water Squeeze 1/2 Lime Stir & Serve

Paloma

$11.00

1 1/2oz Del Maguey Mezcal This is a SMOKY Tequila, has a unique flavor!! 1oz Lime 1oz Grapefruit 1oz Simple Syrup Salt Rim Shake & Pour

Guava

$8.50Out of stock

1.5 oz Santo Blanco 2 oz Pineapple 2 oz Guava Shake and pour over ice ball

High Noon

$11.00

1.5oz Casamigos Mezcal (smoky!!!) .5 oz Campari .5 oz Grand Marnier 1 oz grapefruit Shake & pour over ice ball

Coconut Margarita

$8.50

1.5 oz Santo Reposado 2 oz coconut cream 1 oz lime 1 oz agave Shake pour

Strawberry Margarita

$8.50

1.5 Santo Blanco 1 oz lime 1 oz strawberry puree 1 oz agave Shake and pour

Peach Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Wild Berry Mojito

$7.00

1 1/2oz Bacardi 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lime Muddle Blackberries, blueberries, & Raspberries Add Mint Shake & Pour

Mojito

$6.00

Boozy Shakerato

$8.50

Painkiller

$11.00

1 1/2oz Ron Zacapa aged Rum 1oz Pineapple 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Coconut cream Roll & Serve

Spiked Eggnog

$8.50

Gin Cherry Limeade

$8.00

1 1/2oz Hedrick's 1oz Lime 1oz Cherry Simple Syrup Shake & Serve

Sippin' on Gin-Ger

$8.00

1 1/2oz Hendrick's 1oz Lemon 1oz Ginger beer Top with Odell's Sippin Pretty

Bramble

$8.00

1 1/2oz Great Grey Gin 1oz Lemon Muddle Blackberries Shake & Pour Top with Chateau Monet

Grapefruit Negroni

$8.00

1 1/2oz Great Grey Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Grapefruit Top with soda Shake & Pour

Pretty Gimlet

$8.00

French 75

$12.00

Negroni

$8.00

Peach Gin & Tonic

Out of stock

Peach Gin & Tonic

$9.00Out of stock

Wine

Must be 21+ to order!

Glass Erath Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Tormaresca Neprica

$9.00

Glass Alta Vista Malbec

$9.00

Glass Clos du Bois Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

Glass Robert Mondavi Cab

$8.00

Glass Chateau Souverain Pinot Noir

$9.00Out of stock

Glass Monferrato Dolcetto

$10.00

Glass Juggernaut Cab

$15.00

Glass Tamarack Cellars Firehouse Red

$15.00

Glass Walla Walla Three Rivers Winery Cab

$15.00

Glass Tenuta Di Nozzole Chiante

$17.00

Glass Louis Jadot Pinot Noir

$8.00

Glass E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone

$8.00Out of stock

Bottle Monferrato Dolcetto

$40.00

Bottle Tormaresca Neprica

$36.00

Bottle Alta Vista Malbec

$36.00

Bottle Clos du Bois Pinot Noir

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Erath Pinot Noir

$50.00

Bottle Robert Mondavi Cab

$32.00

Bottle Justin Cab

$80.00

Bottle Frogs Leap Cab

$80.00

Bottle Chateau Souverain Pinot Noir

$36.00Out of stock

Bottle Juggernaut Cab

$60.00

Bottle Tenuta Di Nozzole Chianti

$70.00

Bottle Tamarack Cellars Firehouse Red

$60.00Out of stock

Bottle Walla Walla Three Rivers Winery Cab

$60.00

Bottle Stags Leap Artemis

$200.00

Bottle Louis Jadot Pinot Noir

$32.00

Bottle E. Guigal Cotes Du Rhone

$32.00Out of stock

Korbel

$15.00

La Marca Prosecco Small

$9.00

La Marca Prosecco Large

$20.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$25.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

$60.00

Dom Perignon

$275.00Out of stock

La Marca Prosecco Mimosa

$11.00

Mimosa Board

$25.00

Aperol Spitzer

$12.00

1.5 oz Aperol La Marca Prosecco topped with soda water white wine glass

Hot Cocktails

Must be 21+ to order!

Bun Warmer

$7.00

Butternut Coffee

$6.00

Chocolate Raspberri

$6.50Out of stock

Honey Cider

$7.00

Hot Apple Pie

$6.00

Hot Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Nutty Irishman

$6.50

Snuggler

$6.00

Velvet Mocha

$6.50

Irish Cream Latte

$7.00

Irish Cream Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Liquor

Must be 21+ to order!

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Colorado Bulldog

$6.50

Cosmo

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$6.00

Mint Julep

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50Out of stock

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00Out of stock

White Russian

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

Fuzzy Naval

$6.50

Beefeater

$6.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Hendricks

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Great Grey

$7.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Bols Apple

$5.00

Bols Butterscotch

$5.00

Bols Melon

$5.00

Bols Peppermint

$5.00

Chateau Monet

$5.00

Chila Orchata

$5.00

Cream de Cocao

$5.00

Cream de Menthe

$5.00

E&J Brandy

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Galliano

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Goldschlager

$6.00

Hot Damn

$5.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00Out of stock

Lemoncello

$7.00Out of stock

Saint Brendans

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Bols Peach

$5.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$8.50+

Glenlivet

$8.50+

Jameson

$7.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.50+Out of stock

Paddy's

$6.50+

Bowl of Loops

$6.00

Caramel Apple

$6.00

Bloody Shot

$6.00

Duck Fart

$6.00

German Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Honey & Fire

$6.00

Kamakazi

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Nuts n Berries

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Pickled Tito

$6.00

Plum Tree

$6.00

Loopy Lemon

$2.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.00

Thin Mint

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Apple Sauce

$6.00

Candy Cane Shot

$6.00

Titos

$6.00+

3 Olives Loopy

$5.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Ice Tea

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+Out of stock

Square One Basil

$7.50+

Square One Beramont

$7.50+

Square One Botanical

$7.50+

Square One Cucumber

$7.50+

Square One Vodka

$7.00+

Svedka Huckleberry

$5.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Food

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

Philly Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Harvest Pizza

$16.00

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$17.00

Small Plates

Cream Cheese Bacon Jalapenos

Cream Cheese Bacon Jalapenos

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, filled with cream cheese, Maple syrup drizzle. 6 in an order, unless puny then more!

Bruschetta

$11.00

Toasted baguette with tomato, basil, mozz. Drizzled with Balsamic glaze. 6 in an order

Burrata

Burrata

Burrata is mozzarella that has soaked in cream incased in more mozzarella. Basically cheese on crack - SOOOO good! We have 5 flavors (different toppings to choose from). All are served with a garlic, olive oil flatbread. Agrodolce: Italian term for sweet & salty. The burrata cheese is naturally sweet, the addition of capers adds the salty aspect. Great option for a first time burrata experience. Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Caprese: Topped with tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Roasted Red Pepper & Capocollo: Topped with fried capocollo, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Prosciutto & Fig Jam: On a bed of lemon olive oil arugula, topped with fig jam and prosciutto Burrata Plate: variety of salumi, olives, pickled onion, arugula salad with balsamic glaze.

Goat Proscuitto Costini

$12.00

6 slices of toasted baguette, crispy prosciutto, goat cheese, topped with apples and honey.

Charcuterie

$35.00

Pork Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Spin Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Hot Honey Cheesey Bread

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza

Best Ever Pizza

$14.00

Rustic crush tomato, garlic, spicy pepperoni, caramelized onion, mozz, ricotta

Great White Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil & all the white cheese! Ricotta, mozz, goat cheese, feta & parmesan.

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Rustic crush tomato, mozz, fresh basil

Sausage Pizza

$13.00

Rustic crush tomato, Niman Meats Italian Sausage, caramelized onion, mozz, parmesan

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Rustic crush tomato, Zoe meats spicy salumi(pepperoni), mozz, parmesan

The Fun Guy Pizza

$12.00

Fungi Fun GUY! Garlic Olive Oil, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, goat cheese, mozz

Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Rustic crush tomato, fresh mushrooms, red onion, bell pepper, mozz, parmesan

Pork Love

$17.00

All the Good MEATS!!!! Rustic crush tomato, Niman Meats Capocollo, Genoa, Sopressata salumi, prosciutto, mozz, parmesan

Pesto Chicken

$14.00

House pesto sauce (contains walnuts), roasted red peppers, smoked chicken, mozz, parmesan

Rocket

$14.00

Garlic Olive Oil, mozz, goat cheese, prosciutto, topped with lemon olive oil arugula

Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, smoked mojo pork, pickled onion, cheddar, mozz - topped with a house slaw. Don't skip the slaw, it makes the pizza!!

The Cowboy Beef Brisket Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

House smoked Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Brisket atop béchamel, red onion, sautéed mushrooms, mozz & cheddar. Drizzled with horseradish cream.

The Vaquero Beef Briskit Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, spinach artichoke spread, wilty spinach, mozz

Greek Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, oregano seasoning, olive tapenade, artichokes, feta, mozz

Sandwiches

Mozz n Tomato

$12.00

Hot Italian

$16.00

Tuscan

$16.00

Italian Cubano

$15.00

Basic Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Turkey Apple

$12.00

Swiss n Onion

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Mojo'd house smoked pulled pork, piled high on a house brioche bun. Topped with pickled onion, pickled jalapeno and house coleslaw.

Rueben

$14.00

619 Tuna Melt

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese n Soup Combo

$13.00Out of stock

French Dip

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Half Sandwich/Soup Combo

$13.00Out of stock

619 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Salads

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Mozz, tomato, basil on a bed of lemon olive oil arugula, basalmic/evoo drizzle.

Cranberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach/arugula mix tossed with dried cranberries, feta, candied walnuts and a honey mustard vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.00

Bed of greens and tomatoes. Your choice of dressing.

Italian Salad

$16.00

On a bed of greens (preferably Shelia Bird Farms, but a substitute may be used, especially early or late in the growing season). Genoa, Sopressta, Capacollo & Prosciutto salumi. Fresh mozz, tomato, red onion, creamy Italian dressing.

Chef Salad

$16.00

Butter leaf, ham, swiss, cheddar, turkey, bacon, ranch dressing, red onion, cherry tomato, avocado

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Bed of greens, preferably Shelia Bird Farms greens, early in the season a substitute may be used. Strawberries, candied walnuts, parm. Side of strawberry vinaigrette.

Sides

Chips

$2.75

Coleslaw

$3.00

Pork Quesadilla Cup of Soup

$13.00

Bread

Rustic Wheat

$8.00

Rustic White

$8.00

Multigrain

$10.00

Sesame Wheat Gruyere

$10.00Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut

$10.00

Parm Garlic Blk Pepper

$10.00

Apricot Pecan

$10.00

Foccacia Loaf

$10.00

Family Loaf

$8.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$10.00Out of stock

Deli Rye

$10.00

Rosemary

$10.00Out of stock

Brioche

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Babka

$12.00Out of stock

Emmer

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Sourdough

$10.00Out of stock

Ciabatta Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

Olive

$10.00Out of stock

Spelt Wheat

$10.00Out of stock

Einkorn

$10.00Out of stock

Day Old Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Volkenbrot

$12.00Out of stock

Brioche Rolls 6

$9.00Out of stock

Pastry

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Almond

$4.50Out of stock

Monte Cristo Croissant

$4.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Cardamon Bun

$4.50

Baklava Knot

$4.00

Pain Aux Chocolates

$4.50

Kouign Amman

$4.50

Ham Swiss Croissant

$4.50

Strawberry Danish

$4.50

Lemon Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Morning Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon Egg Cheddar Brioche

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Choc Brioche

$4.50Out of stock

Key Lime Cruffin

$5.00Out of stock

Maritozzi Bun Pumpkin Cream Filled

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Monster Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Walnut Chocolate Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Choc Macaron

$4.50Out of stock

Carmelia Macaron

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Brioche

$4.50Out of stock

Smore Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Pumkin Tea Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Double Choc Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Cheddar Pecan Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Choc Hazelnut Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Olive Oil Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

All Buttah Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Sausage Egg Am Cheese English Muffin

$7.50Out of stock

Bacon Egg Basil Aioli

$7.50Out of stock

Brisket Breakfast Tacos

$9.50Out of stock

Brisket Swiss Egg Brioche Sammy

$8.50Out of stock

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.50

Mocha

$4.00+

Latte

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Americano

$2.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.50+

Breve

$3.00+

Hot Tea Citrus Spice Herbal Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Hot Tea Tropical Green Tea

$3.00+

Hot Tea Earl Grey Lavender

$3.00+

Hollander Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea English Breakfast Black Tea

$3.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood Fire Pizza - Deli Sandwiches - Artisanal Bakery - Backyard - Dogs Welcome!

Website

Location

404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY 82070

Directions

Gallery
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery image
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery image
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery image
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Artisan Bakery image

