- Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Artisan Bakery
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Artisan Bakery
707 Reviews
$$
404 S 4th St
Laramie, WY 82070
N/A Bev
Ginger Ale
Dr Pepper
Big B's Lemonade
Big Bs Lavender Lemonade
Big Bs Apple Juice
A Siciliana Bloodcorange
A Siciliana Limonata
San Pellegrino Orange
San Pellegrino Pomegranate Orange
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
Cream Soda
Root Beer
Ginger Beer
Chocolate Milk
Hot Cider
Red Beer
Draft
Can Beer
Dales Pale Ale
Oskar Blues Brewing Pale Ale ABV 6.5%
CO Cider Radl'ah
Colorado Cider Company Cider ABV 4.25%
CO Cider Glider
Colorado Cider Company Cider ABV 6.5%
White Claw Watermelon
White Claw Lemon
White Claw Tangerine
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Blackberry
White Claw Strawberry
White Claw Pineapple
Craft Cocktails
Dirty Palmer
1 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Tea 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Muddle Raspberries Shake & Pour
Italian Sunset
1.5 oz Square One Bergamont San Pelgrino Blood Orange Double Rocks Glass Basic Build
Pure Joy
1 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Muddle Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries
St. Helena Picnic
1 1/2oz Square One Basil 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Muddle Strawberries Shake & Pour
Cucumber Spajito
1 1/2oz Square One Cucumber Vodka 1oz Simple Syrup Add Cucumber & Mint Shake & Pour
Botanical Punch
1 1/2oz Square One Botanical Vodka 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Add Strawberry, Cucumber, & Mint Shake & Pour
Backyard Mule
1 1/2oz Titos 1oz Honey Simple Syrup 1oz Lime Muddle blackberries, raspberries, & blueberry's Top with Ginger beer Stir & Serve
Titos Mule
1 1/2oz Tito's 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lime Top with Ginger Beer Stir & Serve
Pumpkin White Russian
Beetlejuice
High West Whiskey Sour
1 1/2oz High West Whiskey 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lemon Shake & Pour
Manhattan
1 1/2 oz Knob Creek Rye .25 oz Sweet Vermouth .5 oz Cherry SS 3-4 dashes bitters Stir 10-12 times Strain into chilled rocks glass, add ice ball
Maple Bourbon Smash
1 1/2oz Elijah Craig Whiskey 1oz Maple Syrup 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Lemon Shake & Pour
Old Fashion
Whiskey Sour
Caramel Apple
Pumpkin Old Fashion
Cucumber Margarita
1 1/2oz Riena Blanco 1oz Agave Syrup 1oz Lime Add cucumber Salt Rim Shake & Pour
Hot Raspberry Margarita
1 1/2oz Reina Blanco 1oz Agave Syrup 1oz lime Raspberries & Jalapenos Jalapeno Salt Shake & Pour
Margarita
7220 Margarita
Salt Rim 1 1/2oz Patron Top with Soda Water Squeeze 1/2 Lime Stir & Serve
Paloma
1 1/2oz Del Maguey Mezcal This is a SMOKY Tequila, has a unique flavor!! 1oz Lime 1oz Grapefruit 1oz Simple Syrup Salt Rim Shake & Pour
Guava
1.5 oz Santo Blanco 2 oz Pineapple 2 oz Guava Shake and pour over ice ball
High Noon
1.5oz Casamigos Mezcal (smoky!!!) .5 oz Campari .5 oz Grand Marnier 1 oz grapefruit Shake & pour over ice ball
Coconut Margarita
1.5 oz Santo Reposado 2 oz coconut cream 1 oz lime 1 oz agave Shake pour
Strawberry Margarita
1.5 Santo Blanco 1 oz lime 1 oz strawberry puree 1 oz agave Shake and pour
Peach Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Wild Berry Mojito
1 1/2oz Bacardi 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lime Muddle Blackberries, blueberries, & Raspberries Add Mint Shake & Pour
Mojito
Boozy Shakerato
Painkiller
1 1/2oz Ron Zacapa aged Rum 1oz Pineapple 1oz Orange Juice 1oz Coconut cream Roll & Serve
Spiked Eggnog
Gin Cherry Limeade
1 1/2oz Hedrick's 1oz Lime 1oz Cherry Simple Syrup Shake & Serve
Sippin' on Gin-Ger
1 1/2oz Hendrick's 1oz Lemon 1oz Ginger beer Top with Odell's Sippin Pretty
Bramble
1 1/2oz Great Grey Gin 1oz Lemon Muddle Blackberries Shake & Pour Top with Chateau Monet
Grapefruit Negroni
1 1/2oz Great Grey Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Grapefruit Top with soda Shake & Pour
Pretty Gimlet
French 75
Negroni
Peach Gin & Tonic
Peach Gin & Tonic
Wine
Glass Erath Pinot Noir
Glass Tormaresca Neprica
Glass Alta Vista Malbec
Glass Clos du Bois Pinot Noir
Glass Robert Mondavi Cab
Glass Chateau Souverain Pinot Noir
Glass Monferrato Dolcetto
Glass Juggernaut Cab
Glass Tamarack Cellars Firehouse Red
Glass Walla Walla Three Rivers Winery Cab
Glass Tenuta Di Nozzole Chiante
Glass Louis Jadot Pinot Noir
Glass E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone
Bottle Monferrato Dolcetto
Bottle Tormaresca Neprica
Bottle Alta Vista Malbec
Bottle Clos du Bois Pinot Noir
Bottle Erath Pinot Noir
Bottle Robert Mondavi Cab
Bottle Justin Cab
Bottle Frogs Leap Cab
Bottle Chateau Souverain Pinot Noir
Bottle Juggernaut Cab
Bottle Tenuta Di Nozzole Chianti
Bottle Tamarack Cellars Firehouse Red
Bottle Walla Walla Three Rivers Winery Cab
Bottle Stags Leap Artemis
Bottle Louis Jadot Pinot Noir
Bottle E. Guigal Cotes Du Rhone
Korbel
La Marca Prosecco Small
La Marca Prosecco Large
Mionetto Prosecco
Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne
Dom Perignon
La Marca Prosecco Mimosa
Mimosa Board
Aperol Spitzer
1.5 oz Aperol La Marca Prosecco topped with soda water white wine glass
Hot Cocktails
Liquor
Bloody Mary
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmo
Long Island Ice Tea
Mint Julep
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Whiskey Sour
Fuzzy Naval
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Great Grey
Amaretto Di Saronno
Bols Apple
Bols Butterscotch
Bols Melon
Bols Peppermint
Chateau Monet
Chila Orchata
Cream de Cocao
Cream de Menthe
E&J Brandy
Fireball
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Goldschlager
Hot Damn
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Saint Brendans
Campari
Bols Peach
Five Farms Irish Cream
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Paddy's
Bowl of Loops
Caramel Apple
Bloody Shot
Duck Fart
German Chocolate Cake
Honey & Fire
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Nuts n Berries
Oatmeal Cookie
Pickled Tito
Plum Tree
Loopy Lemon
Red Headed Slut
Slippery Nipple
Thin Mint
Washington Apple
Apple Sauce
Candy Cane Shot
Titos
3 Olives Loopy
Absolut
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Ice Tea
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Square One Basil
Square One Beramont
Square One Botanical
Square One Cucumber
Square One Vodka
Svedka Huckleberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Small Plates
Cream Cheese Bacon Jalapenos
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, filled with cream cheese, Maple syrup drizzle. 6 in an order, unless puny then more!
Bruschetta
Toasted baguette with tomato, basil, mozz. Drizzled with Balsamic glaze. 6 in an order
Burrata
Burrata is mozzarella that has soaked in cream incased in more mozzarella. Basically cheese on crack - SOOOO good! We have 5 flavors (different toppings to choose from). All are served with a garlic, olive oil flatbread. Agrodolce: Italian term for sweet & salty. The burrata cheese is naturally sweet, the addition of capers adds the salty aspect. Great option for a first time burrata experience. Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Caprese: Topped with tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Roasted Red Pepper & Capocollo: Topped with fried capocollo, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Prosciutto & Fig Jam: On a bed of lemon olive oil arugula, topped with fig jam and prosciutto Burrata Plate: variety of salumi, olives, pickled onion, arugula salad with balsamic glaze.
Goat Proscuitto Costini
6 slices of toasted baguette, crispy prosciutto, goat cheese, topped with apples and honey.
Charcuterie
Pork Quesadilla
Spin Artichoke Dip
Hot Honey Cheesey Bread
Pizza
Best Ever Pizza
Rustic crush tomato, garlic, spicy pepperoni, caramelized onion, mozz, ricotta
Great White Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil & all the white cheese! Ricotta, mozz, goat cheese, feta & parmesan.
Margherita Pizza
Rustic crush tomato, mozz, fresh basil
Sausage Pizza
Rustic crush tomato, Niman Meats Italian Sausage, caramelized onion, mozz, parmesan
Spicy Pepperoni Pizza
Rustic crush tomato, Zoe meats spicy salumi(pepperoni), mozz, parmesan
The Fun Guy Pizza
Fungi Fun GUY! Garlic Olive Oil, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, goat cheese, mozz
Veggie Pizza
Rustic crush tomato, fresh mushrooms, red onion, bell pepper, mozz, parmesan
Pork Love
All the Good MEATS!!!! Rustic crush tomato, Niman Meats Capocollo, Genoa, Sopressata salumi, prosciutto, mozz, parmesan
Pesto Chicken
House pesto sauce (contains walnuts), roasted red peppers, smoked chicken, mozz, parmesan
Rocket
Garlic Olive Oil, mozz, goat cheese, prosciutto, topped with lemon olive oil arugula
Pulled Pork Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil, smoked mojo pork, pickled onion, cheddar, mozz - topped with a house slaw. Don't skip the slaw, it makes the pizza!!
The Cowboy Beef Brisket Pizza
House smoked Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Brisket atop béchamel, red onion, sautéed mushrooms, mozz & cheddar. Drizzled with horseradish cream.
The Vaquero Beef Briskit Pizza
Spinach Artichoke Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil, spinach artichoke spread, wilty spinach, mozz
Greek Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil, oregano seasoning, olive tapenade, artichokes, feta, mozz
Sandwiches
Mozz n Tomato
Hot Italian
Tuscan
Italian Cubano
Basic Grilled Cheese
Turkey Apple
Swiss n Onion
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mojo'd house smoked pulled pork, piled high on a house brioche bun. Topped with pickled onion, pickled jalapeno and house coleslaw.
Rueben
619 Tuna Melt
Grilled Cheese n Soup Combo
French Dip
Brisket Sandwich
Half Sandwich/Soup Combo
619 Tuna Salad Sandwich
Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Salads
Caprese Salad
Mozz, tomato, basil on a bed of lemon olive oil arugula, basalmic/evoo drizzle.
Cranberry Spinach Salad
Spinach/arugula mix tossed with dried cranberries, feta, candied walnuts and a honey mustard vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Bed of greens and tomatoes. Your choice of dressing.
Italian Salad
On a bed of greens (preferably Shelia Bird Farms, but a substitute may be used, especially early or late in the growing season). Genoa, Sopressta, Capacollo & Prosciutto salumi. Fresh mozz, tomato, red onion, creamy Italian dressing.
Chef Salad
Butter leaf, ham, swiss, cheddar, turkey, bacon, ranch dressing, red onion, cherry tomato, avocado
Strawberry Salad
Bed of greens, preferably Shelia Bird Farms greens, early in the season a substitute may be used. Strawberries, candied walnuts, parm. Side of strawberry vinaigrette.
Bread
Rustic Wheat
Rustic White
Multigrain
Sesame Wheat Gruyere
Cranberry Walnut
Parm Garlic Blk Pepper
Apricot Pecan
Foccacia Loaf
Family Loaf
Jalapeno Cheddar
Deli Rye
Rosemary
Brioche
Cinnamon Babka
Emmer
Pumpkin Sourdough
Ciabatta Loaf
Olive
Spelt Wheat
Einkorn
Day Old Bread
Volkenbrot
Brioche Rolls 6
Pastry
Tiramisu
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Almond
Monte Cristo Croissant
Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin
Cardamon Bun
Baklava Knot
Pain Aux Chocolates
Kouign Amman
Ham Swiss Croissant
Strawberry Danish
Lemon Morning Bun
Morning Bun
Brownie
Lemon Bar
Bacon Egg Cheddar Brioche
Almond Choc Brioche
Key Lime Cruffin
Maritozzi Bun Pumpkin Cream Filled
Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake
Monster Cookie
Pumpkin Walnut Chocolate Cookie
Raspberry Choc Macaron
Carmelia Macaron
Blueberry Cream Brioche
Smore Brownie
Key Lime Bar
Pumkin Tea Cake
Double Choc Cookie
Chocolate Mousse
Cheddar Pecan Scone
Choc Hazelnut Scone
Lemon Olive Oil Cake Slice
Blueberry Lemon Cake
Blueberry Muffin
All Buttah Croissant
Sausage Egg Am Cheese English Muffin
Bacon Egg Basil Aioli
Brisket Breakfast Tacos
Brisket Swiss Egg Brioche Sammy
Coffee
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wood Fire Pizza - Deli Sandwiches - Artisanal Bakery - Backyard - Dogs Welcome!
404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY 82070