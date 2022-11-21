Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Artisan Bakery

Burrata

Burrata is mozzarella that has soaked in cream incased in more mozzarella. Basically cheese on crack - SOOOO good! We have 5 flavors (different toppings to choose from). All are served with a garlic, olive oil flatbread. Agrodolce: Italian term for sweet & salty. The burrata cheese is naturally sweet, the addition of capers adds the salty aspect. Great option for a first time burrata experience. Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Caprese: Topped with tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Roasted Red Pepper & Capocollo: Topped with fried capocollo, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Prosciutto & Fig Jam: On a bed of lemon olive oil arugula, topped with fig jam and prosciutto Burrata Plate: variety of salumi, olives, pickled onion, arugula salad with balsamic glaze.