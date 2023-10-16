Aloha Bento 220 South King Street #101
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Quality omakase flavors of Aloha in a Bento
220 South King Street #101, Honolulu, HI 96813
