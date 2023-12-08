Restaurant info

Aloy Thai Eatery, a new fast casual restaurant from the acclaimed Aloy Thai Cuisine and Aloy Modern Thai family, offering made-from-scratch Thai fare, will open in late July in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. This will be the third Aloy Thai restaurant since the first location opened in Boulder in 2006. Aloy Thai Eatery differs from its sister restaurants, Aloy Thai Cuisine (Boulder) and Aloy Modern Thai (Denver), with its focus on a fast casual setting, delivery, and take out. The new Eatery’s menu will include the top 20 best sellers from both their Boulder and Denver locations, optional customizable plates made to order, and a lower price point.

