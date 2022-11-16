Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alqueria Farmhouse Kitchen

16 Reviews

$$

247 King Ave

Columbus, OH 43201

Order Again

Popular Items

Farm House Burger
Brussels Sprouts
Pork Shank

Disposable flatware

I would like disposable flatware

Cheeses & Cured Meats

Cowbell

$7.00

semi- firm cave aged mountain style goat cheese

Moody Blue

Moody Blue

$7.00

Wisconsin blue cheese smoked with fruit woods

Mahon

Mahon

$7.00

3 month cured Spanish cow's milk cheese

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$7.00

Spanish dry cured ham

Finocchiona

$7.00

Italian style fennel salami

Duck Breast

Duck Breast

$7.00

cured and applewood smoked, served with baguette crackers and chef's accompaniments

All selections

All selections

$27.00

A sampling of all of our meats and cheeses served with baguette crackers and chef's accompaniments

Starters

Arugula Salad

$10.00

corn, pickled blueberries, tomatoes, shaved Manchego cheese, lemon tahini vinaigrette

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Sixteen Bricks bread served with seasonal flavored butter

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

smoky blue cheese, apricot gastrique, corn nuts, Marcona almonds

Duck Leg Confit

$17.00

Duck Leg cooked in duck fat, herbs, and garlic. Roasted hershberger farms green beans and radishes. Topped with a peach honey mustard sauce and pea tendrils

Corn & Leek Bisque

$8.00

crispy bacon, pea tendrils

Gambas

Gambas

$14.00

shrimp poached in olive oil, garlic, chili flakes, Basque peppers and musrooms

Mushrooms

$18.00

saute of lion's mane, trumpet and maitake mushrooms, turnips, garlic, chili flake, lemon juice, chive oil, grilled sourdough bread

Sweet Bravas

$9.00

twice fried sweet potatoes, crispy bacon, maple rosemary pink peppercorn aioli

Beer Battered Endive

$9.00

Shandy beer battered Belgian endive leaves over a bed of sweet dressed frisee, hot honey and roasted piquillo pepper aioli

spaghetti app

$15.00

Roasted local spaghetti squash, saute of turnips and radish, tossed in a chive and sunflower seed pesto, crumbled feta cheese, sunflower sprouts

lamb empanada

$12.00

spiced ground lamb, shallots, lemon zest, golden raisins, sunflower seed butter, arugula oil

Entrees

Impossible beef with layers of mozzarella, lasagna noodles, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$33.00

herb Mascarpone potato puree, saute of sauté of seasonal vegetables, beef jus, crispy shallots

Shrimp

$33.00

asparagus, herb rice pilaf, curry pepper cream sauce

Pan Seared Ribeye

$40.00

12 oz Certified Angus ribeye, asparagus, mushrooms, crispy roasted zaatar spiced red skin potatoes, , chimichurri

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$24.00

herb mascarpone potato purée, crispy Brussels sprouts, local honey hot sauce (served on the side)

Farm House Burger

Farm House Burger

$19.00

pimento cheese, bacon, horseradish pickles, shaved red onion, challah roll, seasoned fries

Pork Shank

$30.00

pan roasted bone in pork chop, Cajun grits, saute of sauté of seasonal vegetables, pickled blue berry harissa BBQ

Quinoa & Lentil Bowl

$23.00

green lentils, quinoa, sauté of seasonal vegetables, aioli verde

Walleye

$32.00

Curried risotto, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, ginger-piquillo pepper coulis

Side

$5.00

Child Entree

$8.00

spaghetti dinner

$30.00

Roasted local spaghetti squash, sautee of turnips and radishes, tossed in chive and sunflower seed pesto, crumbled feta cheese, sunflower sprouts

Pan Seared Duck Breast

$38.00Out of stock

7 oz. pan seared duck breast cooked to medium rare, roasted purple cauliflower and maple sage parsnips, brandy braised pear chutney, micro kale

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon cheesecake, pistachio dust, whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Fall spiced black plum and sliced almonds, salted caramel cream

Cocktails List

Bourbon Cream Martini

$13.00

Housemade wild Turkey Bourbon cream, Marie Brizzard Chocolate Liqueur, Benedictine served up.

Our Old Pal

$13.00

House infused fig Old Forester Bourbon, Lillet Blanc, & Averna Amaro, with a brandied cherry. Will be served without ice for carryout (so as not to water down).

El Oaxaqueño

$13.00

Banhez Joven Mezcal, Mole bitters, Orange bitters, agave simple, over one large cube, orange twist.

Roll In Ze Hay

$13.00

Pistachio infused Wheatly Vodka, Dolin Genepe, fresh squeezed lemon juice, honey simple served up.

Spiced Pear Mule

$12.00

St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Tito’s Vodka, fresh lime juice, and Barritt’s ginger beer served on the rocks in a copper cup

Live Appley

$14.00

Elijah Craig Rye, Benedictine, Amish apple cider, ginger beer, on the rocks, lemon $14

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Beet infused Fords Gin, Lillet Rouge, Grand Marnier, fresh lemon, and black currant puree served up with a house brandied cherry

Maple Apple Sour

$13.00

Watershed Apple Brandy, maple simple syrup, fresh lemon, on the rocks, garnished with an apple slice

Wine

Hopler Pannonica

$14.00

Blend of Gruner Veltliner, Chardonnay, and Pinot Blanc from Burgenland, Austria.

Ponga Sauvingnon Blanc

$14.00

Great, grapefruity varietal from Marlborough, New Zealand.

Gota de Arena Tempranillo

$14.00

Flavors of black fruit, tobacco, cedar, and spice from Bodegas Tridente in Castilla y Leon, Spain.

Campo Viejo Rosé Cava

$14.00

Brut (dry) style sparkling rosé from San Sebastian, Spain.

Tarima Monastrell

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

