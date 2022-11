Giving Heart

$16.00

A portion of the proceeds from this bread help to combat food insecurity in Addison County in collaboration with The Giving Fridge. Organic garlic oil, Italian grana Padano cheese, salt & pepper, locally made organic Nice Island Everything Spice (black & white sesame seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, celery seed, and black sea salt)A portion of the proceeds from this bread help to combat food insecurity in Addison County in collaboration with The Giving Fridge.