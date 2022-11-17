Americana Pizza Co. - Centerville
76 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:50 am - 9:50 pm
|Saturday
|10:50 am - 9:50 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
215 E Main St, Centerville, IN 47330
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Centerville
More near Centerville