Americana Pizza Co. - Centerville

76 Reviews

$$

215 E Main St

Centerville, IN 47330

Appetizers

Bone-In Wings

$7.49

Pizza Bread

$4.99

Breadsticks

$3.99

Christy Sticks

$4.75

Pretzel Sticks

$4.99

Nachos & Cheese

$3.99

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$5.75

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$4.99

French Fries

$2.49

9” Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

12" Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.50

16" Garlic Cheese Bread

$15.00

Salads

SM Garden

$4.00

LG Garden

$6.00

SM Chef

$4.50

LG Chef

$7.50

Italian Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.75

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.75

Sandwiches

CBR Sub

$7.99

Fish Sub

$8.29

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Hoagie Steak

$8.29

Italian

$7.99

Italian Steak

$8.29

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Meatlovers

$8.29

Pepperoni Sub

$7.79

Pizza Sub

$8.29

Spicy "Foghorn Leghorn" Sandwich

$7.29

Stromboli

$7.99

Tenderloin

$7.99

Veggie

$7.79

Pizza

7" Cheese Pizza

$5.00

9" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Speciality Pizza

7" Americana Pizza

$8.00

7" Meatlover Pizza

$8.00

7" Hawaiian Pizza

$7.50

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$7.50

7" Chelsie Cheeseburger Pizza

$8.00

7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$7.50

7" Veggie Pizza

$7.00

9" Americana Pizza

$13.00

9" Meatlover Pizza

$13.00

9" Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

9" Chelsie Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.00

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

9" Veggie Pizza

$11.50

12" Americana Pizza

$19.00

12" Meatlover Pizza

$19.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

12" Chelsie Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

12" Veggie Pizza

$16.50

16" Americana Pizza

$24.00

16" Meatlover Pizza

$24.00

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

16" Chelsie Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.00

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$20.50

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti Pasta

$7.50

Baked Lasagna Pasta

$8.75

Dinners

Fish & Chips

$7.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Dipping Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

SBR

$0.50

Side-Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Red pepper flakes

Parmesan

Beverages

Fountain

$2.25

Bottles

$1.75

2 Liters

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

Craft Soda Bottle

$1.75

Powerade

$2.29

Cup of water

$0.25

Afterschool Specials

16" Cheese After-School Special

$13.49

16" 1 Topping After-School Special

$15.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 9:50 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 9:50 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 E Main St, Centerville, IN 47330

Directions

