Greek's Pizzeria

Westfield's own Greek's Pizzeria!!!
We have a great selection of wines, craft beers, and everyday favorites!
First time? Try our famous garlic butter breadsticks!
Eat Happy! Since 1969

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

231 Park St • $$

Avg 4.3 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Tossed Salad$5.99
Lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, croutons, crackers and your choice of dressing on the side
Breadsticks$5.99
Greek's Original Garlic Breadsticks! Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Extra Side Sauces
6pc Traditional Wings$8.99
6 pieces bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce
12" Pizza$10.99
16" Pizza$14.99
16" Greek's Special$23.99
Greek's Italian sauce, extra select blended cheeses, Italian sausage, Spanish onions, green bell peppers, baked ham, sliced domestic mushrooms and extra sliced pepperoni.
9" Pizza$7.99
Greek Salad$7.99
Lettuce, onion, black olives, tomatoes, freshly grated feta cheese, pepperoncini, croutons, crackers and your choice of dressing on the side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

231 Park St

Westfield IN

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

