The Mash House 10 E. 191st St.

review star

No reviews yet

10 E. 191st St.

Westfield, IN 46202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Mash Burger
Corn Puppies
Fries

Starters & Shareables

Mash House Fries

$11.00

Heaping pile of crispy fries tossed with parmesan cheese, herbs and seasonings.

Corn Puppies

Corn Puppies

$9.00

8 large puppies fresh from the skillet and served with whipped maple butter

Barrel Wood Smoked Nachos

$12.00

A half pound of pulled pork, jalapeños, pickled onions, and queso atop a bed of corn tortilla chips.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Five jumbo shrimp, fried and dressed in sriracha aioli.

Wings 🐣

$12.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Burgers

Double Mash Burger

$15.00

Two 4 ounce Fischer Farms beef patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and fancy sauce on a potato bun, served with fries

Smoke & Fire

$15.00

Two 4-ounce Fischer Farms beef patties topped with Jack cheese, adobo chipotle aioli, hot house pickles, lettuce, tomato, on a potato bun, served with fries.

Apple Bourbon BBQ & Bacon

$16.00

Two 4-ounce Fischer Farms beef patties topped with havarti dill cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, black pepper bacon, and house bbq sauce, served with fries.

Mac & Cheese Burgers (B.O.M.)

$17.00

Two 4-ounce patties, mac & cheese, queso, pimento cheese, crispy onions, bacon bits, served with fries.

Sandwiches

Mash House Signature Tenderloin

$14.00

Indiana'a favorite, done our way, breaded & brined, with lettuce, onion, and dionaise on a potato bun, served with fries.

Westfield Hot Tenderloin

$15.00

Indiana'a favorite, done our way, breaded & brined, smothered in Nashville hot sauce, and topped with lettuce, onion, and dionaise on a potato bun, served with fries.

Skillet Fried Bologna Sandwich

$13.00

Thick cut Fischer Farms bologna, pimento cheese, pickles, white BBQ, served with kettle chips

Grilled Chicken BLT

$14.00

Chicken breast topped with havarti dill cheese, bacon, served with dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, served with kettle chips.

Cod Save the Queen

$16.00

Fresh cod, beer battered and dressed with fancy sauce. Topped with lettuce and pickled, served with fries.

Shaved Steak

$17.00

Four ounces of sirloin steak with caramelized onions, jack cheese, and donkey-kickin horseradish cream, served with fries.

Pulled Pork Sliders 🐷

$12.00

Wraps

Hell Bent Hot Chicken

$14.00

Nashville-style fried chicken, hot house pickles, lettuce, creamy blue cheese, served with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons, tossed in our house caesar dressing, served with fries.

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Smoked paprika chickpea spread, cucumbers, grilled romaine, crispy onions, kalamata olives, tomato, served with fries.

Salads

Mash House Classic

$11.00

Lettuce, crispy onion strings, tomatoes, pickled red onion, croutons topped with cheddar and dressed with our ranch.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, croutons, grated parmesan, tossed in our house caesar dressing.

Double Wedge

$12.00

Half head of romaine lettuce dressed with blue cheese, served with croutons, bacon bits, and pickled red onion.

Sauce Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Poppyseed Vin

$0.50

Side Dijonaise

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side White BBQ

$0.50

Side Fancy Sauce

$0.50

Side Whole Grain Mustard Vin

$0.50

Side Honey Butter

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sides

Local Farm Corn Grits

$7.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Corn Pudding

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Kids Menu

Indiana Gold Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Buttered Pasta

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

🐕 SUGAR Puppies 🐶

$9.00

10 bite size biscuit balls rolled in cinnamon sugar, served with bourbon caramel dippy sauce.

Apparel

Charcoal Black Trucker Hat with Leather Logo

Charcoal Black Trucker Hat with Leather Logo

$27.00

West Fork Navy & Red Trucker Hat

$27.00

Sea Foam Green Hat with Embroidered Logo

$32.00

Khaki Dad Hat with Embroidered Logo

$21.00

Pink Dad Hat with Embroidered Logo

$21.00

West Fork Black Bandana

$6.00

West Fork Tortoise Shell Sunglasses

$11.00

Drinkware

West Fork Shot Glass

West Fork Shot Glass

$3.00

West Fork Glencairn

$10.00

West Fork Leather Flask

$20.00

West Fork Black Tumbler

$27.00
West Fork Black Camp Mug

West Fork Black Camp Mug

$11.00

Items

Penn & Beech West Fork Candle

$32.00

Howl + Hide Keyfob

$20.00

Howl + Hide Coaster (set of 4)

$16.00
West Fork SPF Lip Balm

West Fork SPF Lip Balm

$2.00
West Fork Koozie

West Fork Koozie

$2.00
West Fork Collapsible Dog Bowl

West Fork Collapsible Dog Bowl

$6.00

West Fork Bottled Water

$2.00

Wooden Stave Pumpkins

$16.00Out of stock

Bottle Bar

BTL WFX Honey

$64.99

BTL WFX Double Oak

$64.99

BTL WFX Peach

$64.99

Btl House Bourbon

$34.99

Btl High Corn Bourbon

$39.99

Btl Wheated Bourbon

$39.99

Btl Rye Whiskey

$44.99

Btl High Rye Bourbon

$39.99

Btl White Dog Corn Whiskey

$24.99

Btl Grand Opening Blend

$39.99

Btl Old Hamer WFX - Small Batch

$49.99

Btl Old Hamer 7 Year Cask Strength

$89.99

Btl Old Hamer Straight Bourbon (80 proof)

$29.99

Btl Old Hamer Single Barrel (100 proof)

$39.99

Btl East Spoon Gin

$29.99

Btl For Caroline Vodka

$24.99

Lockdown Cocktail Mixer

$14.99

Btl Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon

$54.99

BTL Cask Strength High Rye Bourbon

$54.99

Btl 3rd Degree

$24.99Out of stock

Retail Cans

West Fork Lager on ICE

$7.00

West Fork Lager (4 Pack)

$13.00

Sun Fork Seltzer on ICE (1 can)

$7.00

Sun Fork Seltzer (4 Pack)

$13.00

Cream Ale on ICE

$8.00

Osiris on ICE

$8.00

Wee Mac on ICE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
GET MASHIN! An Indiana-focused, family-friendly restaurant led by Chef Carlos Salazar, bringing new interpretations of the food you know and love. Visit us in Westfield for a meal, a cocktail, or bourbon tasting! Our restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating and something on the menu for everyone!

10 E. 191st St., Westfield, IN 46202

