Ammoora 751 Key Hwy

751 Key Hwy

Baltimore, MD 21230

Order Again

Soups

Spicy Lentil Tomato

$12.00

red lentil, roasted tomato, Ras Al Hanout spices, toasted cumin bread stick

Barley Yogurt

$12.00

barley, vegetable base, yogurt, smoked butter, dry mint

Nayy

Salmon Kebbe Mojarmashe

$20.00

salmon tartar, burghul frakké, herbs remoulade, crispy cumin sticks

Kebbe Orfaliyeh

$18.00

minced raw beef, burghul, onion, bell peppers, marjoram, spicy red chili paste, walnuts

Salads

Tabouleh

$14.00

parsley, mint, tomato, lemon zest, burghul, lemon vinaigrette

Fattoush

$16.00

Syrian garden salad, toasted pita bread, sumac, pomegranate molasses, apple cider vinaigrette

Ammoora

$16.00

shredded romaine lettuce, parsley, mint, spring onion, lemon zest, pomegranates, goat labneh, walnuts, lemon vinaigrette

Sultana

$17.00

seasonal leaves, radicchio, dried apricot, sultana raisin, pomegranates, dried green apple, cashew, apple cider & mustard vinaigrette, nigella seeds

Dips

Hummus

$13.00

chickpea puree, tahini, lemon, olive oil

Awarma Humms

$18.00

hummus, shredded beef neck confit, micro beets, toasted pine nuts

Shrimp Hummus

$18.00

hummus, grilled shrimps, lemon zest, micro cilantro, cayenne

Keshke

$16.00

labneh, yogurt, burghul, spring onions, walnuts, rose petals, olive oil

Eggplant Mutabal

$16.00

chargrilled eggplant, tahini/olive oil, pomegranates, eggplant hair

Goat Khlat

$16.00

roasted beetroot, tahini, olive oil, goat labneh, zaatar granola, dill, nigella seeds

Mouhamara

$16.00

roasted red peppers, red chili paste, walnuts, pomegranate molasses , tahini, olive oil

Baba Ghanouj Carpaccio

$16.00

roasted eggplant puree, capsicums, spring onions, lemon, olive oil, walnuts, pomegranates, pomegranate molasses, micro radish

Cold Mezze

Vine Leaves - Yalangi

$16.00

rolled vine leaves, rice, vegetables, spices, pomegranates, olive oil

Hurrak Isba'o

$15.00

green lentils, bread dumpling, tamarind, garlic, cilantro, crispy onion, crunchy bread pops, pomegranates

Zaatar Honey Burrata

$18.00

burrata cheese, citrus honey, zaatar, pistachio, olive oil

Hot Mezze

Beyti Sujuk Rolls

$22.00

chargrilled spicy meat rolled in lavash bread, thick yogurt, spicy tomato sauce, pistachio

Kebbet Karaz

$26.00

minced lamb meat, burghul, dry mint, sour cherry sauce, cinnamon, gremolata, toasted pine nuts

Mousakhan Chicken Rolls

$18.00

braised sumac chicken, caramelized onions, saj bread rolls, sumac labneh dip

Knafeh Shrimps

$22.00

shrimps, knafeh wrap, tahini tajen, chili oil

Cheese Cigars

$12.00

cheese mix, crispy dough, nigella seeds

Smashed Batata Harra

$14.00

smashed baby potato, spicy dressing, garlic confit, yogurt drizzle, wild thyme, cilantro

Mselwa’at

$16.00

Semolina Vegetarian Kebbeh / Swiss Chard Filling / Walnut / Red Chili Paste / Olive Oil

Flat Bread

Zaatar Zannane Mankoushe

$14.00

flat bread, zaatar mix, garlic confit, pomegranates, fresh thyme

Mfasah Batenjen Mankoushe

$16.00

flat bread, chargrilled eggplant, lemon vinaigrette, purslane, tahini, pomegranate molasses, sesame seeds

Cheese Mankoushe

$16.00

mix of Syrian cheese, sesame & nigella seeds, mixed micro herbs, lemon zest

Lahem B-Ajin Mddalal

$18.00

flat bread, seasoned minced beef, yogurt, pomegranate molasses, tahini, pomegranates, pine nuts, fresh thyme

Mains

Beef Mushroom Freekeh

$55.00

freekeh sauteed with swiss chard & mushrooms/ sultana raisins/ braised cilantro yogurt sauce/ rose petals/ tresh thyme

Cauliflower Shawarma

$36.00

roasted cauliflower/ shawarma spices/ thick yogurt/ tahini/ gremolata/ herbs

Green Shish Tawouk

$42.00

herbs & yogurt marinated grilled chicken skewers, zesty herbs salad, mint & cilantro yogurt sauce

Salmon Tajen

$52.00

zaatar coated salmon fillet/ charred leeks/ tangerine tahini sauce/ rose petals/ leeKs beef shirt ribs/ pomegranates/ pine nuts/ aromatic beet mushroom sauce

Sides

Jeweled Rice

$18.00

seasoned basmati rice, dill, raisins, rose petals, saffron oil, toasted slivered almonds

Baby Potato

$12.00

roasted baby potato, zaatar, sumac

Sesame Mushrooms

$14.00

sauteed mushrooms, spring onions, sesame seeds

Asparagus

$14.00

Grilled Asparagus / Lemon Zest / Olive Oil

Dessert

Laymouniyé

$9.00

lemon curd, orange blossom infused mixed berries, almond crumble, mint

Balouza

$11.00

orange blossom infused milk pudding & orange pudding, pistachio, edible flowers

Cheese Ma'amoul

$9.00

oven baked semolina pie, orange blossom infused cheese filling, sugar dust

Pomegrante Salad

$9.00

pomegranates, orange blossom, pine nuts

Pistachio Delight

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

751 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

