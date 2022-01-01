Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Andy's Fish House 1229 1st St

333 Reviews

$$

1229 1st St

Snohomish, WA 98290

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips
Andy's Famous Chowder Cup
Halibut Taco

Starters

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Prawn Cocktail

$15.00

Crab Cocktail

$25.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Three Crab Cakes

$38.00

two house made crab cakes in lemon cream sauce

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$15.00

Thousand island and cocktail sauce

Calamari

$13.00

Tarter and Cocktail

Calamari Fries

$13.00

Sweet Chili Aioli

Steamed Manilla Clams

$16.00

Butter Wine Garlic

SPICY Manilla Clams

$18.00

Steamed Penn Cove Mussles

$16.00

Wine Butter Garlic

SPICY Penn Cove Mussles

$19.00

Spicy Cioppino Sauce

Oyster Shooters

$3.00

BBQ Oyster

$4.00

Broiled in Sweet Chili Butter Sauce

Half and Half Steamers

$16.00

Half and Half SPICY Steamers

$19.00

Coconut Prawns

$15.00

Halibut Taquitos

$15.00Out of stock

Poutine

$15.00

Fish-n-Chips

3 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips

$15.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries

6 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips

$28.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries

3 Piece Halibut and Chips

$25.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries

3 Piece Salmon and Chips

$18.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries

3 Piece Chicken and Chips

$10.00

Breaded Chicken served with Fries

6 Piece Prawns and Chips

$18.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries

5 Piece Scallops and Chips

$22.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries

Clams and Chips

$13.00

Breaded Clams served with Fries

Popcorn Shrimp and Chips

$14.00

Lightly Floured and Fried Bay Shrimp served with Fries

6 Piece Oysters and Chips

$18.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries

Half Captains Platter

$35.00

Cod, Halibut, Salmon, Oyster, Scallop, Prawn, Clams and Calamari served with Fries. *only cod, halibut, salmon, prawns and scallops can be beer battered*

Full Captains Platter

$60.00

Cod, Halibut, Salmon, Oyster, Scallop, Prawn, Clams and Calamari served with Fries. *only cod, halibut, salmon, prawn and scallop can be beer battered*

2 Piece Halibut-n-Chips

$18.00

2 Piece Cod-n-Chips

$10.50

Calamari And Chips

$15.00

Calamari Fries And Chips

$15.00

Soups/salad

Andy's Famous Chowder Cup

$5.00

White New England Chowder

Andy's Famous Chowder Bowl

$7.00

White New England Chowder

Andy's Famous Chowder Bread Bowl

$10.00

White New England Chowder in Sourdough Bowl

Oyster Stew

$15.00

Pacific Oysters, onions, cream and sherry wine

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

$6.00

Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, carrots, bell peppers,mushrooms and cucumbers

Shrimp Louie Salad

$18.00

Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, cucumbers and hard boiled egg

Half Crab Half Shrimp Louie

$25.00

Crab Louie Salad

$30.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.00

Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and cucumber with locally smoked king salmon

32 oz Family Chowder

$18.00

Large Gumbo

$18.00

Small Gumbo

$10.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Large Garden Salad

$11.00

Poutine

$15.00

Tacos

Alaskan True Cod Taco

$7.00

Tarter and Pico de Gallo

Halibut Taco

$7.00

Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Chipotle Sauce

Prawn Taco

$7.00

Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Pineapple Habanero

Blackened Catfish Taco

$7.00

Tarter, Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Chipotle Sauce

Spicy Clam Taco

$7.00

Sauteed Onion and Mushroom, with Avocado Sauce and Chipotle Sauce

Two Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos

$21.00

Sammiches

Po'Boy Sandwich

$16.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, tarter, cocktail

Fish-Wich

$15.00

Fried cod with cole slaw and thousand island on pub bun. Served with hand cut fries.

Wrappers

Shrimp Wrapper

$16.00

Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around

Scallop Wrapper

$19.00

Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around

Prawn Wrapper

$19.00

Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around

Fish Wrapper

$17.00

Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around

Combo Wrapper

$21.00

Sauteed in Butter and Garlic with Bell Peppers, Onion and Mushroom, Topped with Pico and Tarter with Tortilla folded around

Halibut Wrapper

$20.00

Vegetarian Wrapper

$13.50

Kids Menu

1 Piece Fish-n-Chips

$6.50

1 Piece Chicken-n-Chips

$6.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp-n-Chips

$6.50

Mini Corndogs

$6.00

Kids Clams-n-Chips

$6.50

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Crabbies

Dungeness Crab Melt

$28.00

Served on an Open Faced English Muffin with Tillamook Cheese

Whole Dungeness Crab in the Shell

$40.00

Served with Melted Butter

Half Dungeness Crab in the Shell

$24.00

Crab Cakes Three

$38.00

Entrees

Half Dozen Pan Fried Oysters

$18.00

Lightly Deep Fried and Finished in a Pan with Garlic and Butter

Whole Dozen Pan Fried Oysters

$25.00

Lightly Deep Fried and Finished in a Pan with Garlic and Butter

Seafood Medley

$60.00

A Medley of Fresh Seafood Steamed in Wine Butter and Garlic. Served with Sliced Baguette

Cioppino

$35.00

Seasonal Fish, Dungeness Crab, Clams, Scallops, Mussles, and Prawns Cooked in Rich Mediterranean Tomato sauce Served with Sliced Baguette

Fettuccine

Sausage and Prawn Fettuccini

$25.00

White Tiger Prawns and Uli Sausage Tossed Together with Fresh Basil and Tomato

Prawn Fettuccini Alfredo

$24.00

White Tiger Prawns Tossed with Garlic Cream

Seafood Fettuccini

$30.00

Clams, Mussels, Prawns and Scallops Tossed in Garlic Cream

Grilled Chicken Fettuccini

$16.00

Tossed with Garlic Cream Sauce

Sausage only Fettuccini

$20.00

Uli Sausage Tossed Together with Fresh Basil and Tomato

Plain Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Extra Pieces

Extra Piece Cod

$4.50

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs

Extra Piece Halibut

$7.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs

Extra Piece Clams

$5.00

Breaded and Fried Clams

Extra Pieces Prawns (2)

$7.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs

Extra Pieces Salmon

$7.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs

Extra Piece Scallop

$5.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs

Extra Piece Oyster

$3.00

Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs

Extra Pieces Chicken

$3.00

Breaded and Fried Chicken Strips

Extra Pieces Popcorn Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Salad Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Piece Catfish

$4.00

Extra Pieces Calamari

$6.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Bread and Butter

$3.00

Half an Avocado

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Sauteed Veggis

$7.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Stubborn Cream Soda

$3.25

Tapped Root Beer

$4.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Cider

$2.50

Strawberry Ice Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Bottle Soda

$4.00

Adult Juice

$2.50

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

PBR

$3.75

Rainier

$3.75

Clausthaler N/A

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Add Red

$1.00

N/A IPA

$5.00

Mlk Stout

$6.00

Black Raven

$6.00

Georgetown

$5.50

Ciders and Seltzers

Locust

$6.00

Yonder Dry

$7.50

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Apple

$6.00

San Juan

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Cup Of Tarter

$5.00

Bowl Of Tarter

$8.00

Tarter

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Avocado Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sweet Chili Aioli

$0.50

Firecracker Sauce

$0.50

Pineapple Habanero

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Dessert

Tiramissu

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00Out of stock

Flan

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1229 1st St, Snohomish, WA 98290

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Andy's Fish House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,164
511 Maple Ave Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
LJ's Bistro and Bar - Lake Stevens
orange star4.4 • 1,961
430 91st Ave NE Lake Stevens, WA 98258
View restaurantnext
Ram - Lake Stevens
orange starNo Reviews
9020 Market Place Lake Stevens, WA 98258
View restaurantnext
La Palmera Everett
orange starNo Reviews
11731 Airport Road Everett, WA 98204
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mukilteo
orange star4.2 • 1,332
7928 Mukilteo Speedway Mukilteo, WA 98275
View restaurantnext
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Alderwood Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840, Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Snohomish

Hops n Drops - Snohomish
orange star4.6 • 4,249
2529 Bickford B Ave Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,164
511 Maple Ave Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Snohomish
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston