Anothai Cuisine - Spring 7828 Louetta Road

No reviews yet

7828 Louetta Road

Spring, TX 77379

Anothai Menu

App

Combination

$15.95

Combination of chicken satay, crab angel, calamari, fried vegetable, fried spring roll and Thai dumpling (kanom jeeb).

Chicken Satay

$6.95

Skewer chicken served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Beef Skewer

$7.95

Skewer beef, served with spicy sauce

Calamari

$9.95

Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce

Crab Angle

$5.95

Fried crab and cream cheese seasoned wontons

Thai Dumpling

$5.95

Chicken, shrimp, mushroom, water chestnuts dumpling served with soy vinegar sauce.

Triangle Tufu

$5.95

Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Curry Puff

$7.95

Pastry filled with chicken, potato, onion and carrot served with cucumber relish

Fish Cake

$8.95

Deep-fried lightly spice ground whitefish served with spicy cucumber sauce

Shrimp Blanket

$10.95

Deep-fried shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin served sweet and sour sauce

Spring Roll

$4.95

Cabbage, carrot, ear mushroom, clear noodle roll in crispy wrapper.

Fresh Roll

$4.95

Boiled chicken, shrimp, green leaves lettuce, bean sprouts, carrot, cilantro, cucumber and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with spicy sauce

Thai Chicken Wings

$7.95

Soup

Tom Yum

$5.95

Spicy lemongrass soup, straw mushroom, tomato and lime juice

Tom Kha

$6.95

Chicken, coconut milk, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom and lime juice

Wonton

$7.95

Chicken and shrimp dumpling in chicken soup with bean sprouts and tofu

Soup & Roll

Soup Veggie & Roll

$ Soup & Roll

$2.50

$ Soup Veggie & Roll

$2.50

Salad

Wonder Salad

$9.95

Mixed green vegetable with sliced chicken topped with peanut dressing.

Papaya Salad

$9.95

Julienned green papaya, roasted peanuts, green bean, tomato and grilled shrimp seasoned with spicy lime dressing

Larb Gai

$10.95

Minced chicken, red onion, green onion, cilantro, roasted rice powder on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing.

Tiger Tear

$11.95

Slices of grilled steak, red onion, green onion, cilantro, roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing.

Yum Woon Seen

$10.95

Ground chicken, glass noodle, green onion, cilantro, carrot seasoned with oil chili paste and spicy lime dressing

Yum Talay

$14.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, scallop, mussel, green onion, cilantro, and carrot seasoned with oil chili paste and spicy lime dressing.

Fried Rice

Pineapple F/R

$8.95

A choice of meat fried rice with pineapple, dried grapes, green onion and egg

Basil F/R

$8.95

A choice of meat fried rice with chili-garlic sauce and basil.

Anothai F/R

$8.95

Fried rice with chicken & shrimp, spicy shrimp powder, green onion and egg.

Java F/R

$8.95

Fried rice with chicken & shrimp, vinegar-tamarind sauce topped with omelet

Fried Rice

$8.95

Fried rice with choice of protien, green onion and egg.

Curry

Pineapple Curry

$9.50

Shrimp, coconut milk, red curry paste, pineapple, bell pepper and basil

Green Curry

$9.50

A choice of meat, coconut milk, green curry paste, green bean, Thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil.

Red Curry

$9.50

A choice of meat, coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil.

Panang Curry

$9.50

A choice of meat, coconut milk, panang curry paste, carrot and bell pepper

Yellow Curry

$9.50

A choice of meat, cocunut milk, yellow curry paste, yellow onion and potato

Roasted Duck Curry

$17.50

Roasted duck in coconut milk, red curry paste, pineapple, tomato, bamboo shoot and basil.

Wild Curry

$9.50

A choice of meat, chili- krachai root (Thai herb) paste, bell pepper, mushroom, baby corn, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot and basil

Beef Musamun Curry

$14.95

Beef simmered in coconut milk, musamun curry paste, yellow onion, carrot and potato

Chicken Musamun Curry

$12.50

Tofu Musamun Curry

$12.50

Entree

Teriyaki

$8.95

Grill with teriyaki sauce, toasted sesame seeds and preserved cabbage and carrot on the side

Peanut Sauce

$8.95

Pan chicken seasoned with peanut sauce and served with steamed broccoli.

Orange

$8.95

Crispy breaded chicken, bell pepper, sesame seed seasoned with orange-soy sauce.

Sweet And Sour

$8.95

Crispy breaded chicken, bell pepper, yellow onion, green onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber cooked in pineapple and tomato sauce.

Mango

$8.95

Crispy breaded shrimp, bell pepper, yellow onion, green onion, tomato, mango, cucumber cooked in pineapple and tomato sauce

Viggie Delight

$8.95

A choice of meat with pan-fried mixed veggies, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, broccoli and baby corn in house brown sauce.

Ginger Lover

$8.95

A choice of meat with black mushroom, straw mushroom, yellow onion, green onion, bell pepper and ginger strips in house sauce.

Cashew Nut

$8.95

A choice of meat (Breaded) sautéed with yellow onion, green onion, carrots, bell pepper, dried chili and cashew nut in Thai sauce.

Bell Pepper

$8.95

A choice of meat sautéed with yellow onion, green onion and bell pepper with house sauce.

Ka Tiem

$8.95

A choice of meat (breaded) with house special garlic sauce served with cucumber.

Kra Pow

$8.95

A choice of meat stir-fried with chili-garlic sauce, green bean, bell pepper and basil

Prik Khing

$8.95

A choice of meat with prik khing curry paste and green bean and bell pepper.

Eggplant

$8.95

Tofu and Asian eggplant, bell pepper and basil sautéed in chili-garlic sauce

Pad Broccoli

$8.95

Noodle

Pad Thai

$8.95

A choice of meat, stir-fried with rice noodle, egg, bean sprout and green onion in soy-tamarind sauce

Spaghetti

$8.95

A choice of meat, stir-fried with spaghetti, bell pepper, broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom and basil in chili garlic sauce.

Kee Mao

$8.95

A choice of meat, stir-fried with flat rice noodles, bell pepper, broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom and basil in chili garlic sauce

See Eue

$8.95

A choice of meat, stir-fried with flat rice noodle, egg and broccoli in house sauce

Poorman

$8.95

A choice of meat, stir-fried with egg noodle, egg, baby corn, broccoli, carrot and mushroom in house sauce

Udon

$8.95

Kao Soi

$16.95

Pad Woon Sen

$8.95

A choice of meat, stir-fried with egg noodle, egg, baby corn, broccoli, carrot, mushroom and sesame oil in house sauce

Signature

Spicy Catfish

$15.95

Crispy catfish fillet, prik khing curry paste, bell pepper and green bean

Tilapia

$15.95

Red Snapper

$25.95

Volcano Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp, Chinese cabbage, Thai sweet chili paste served on hot plate.

Shrimp Paradise

$17.95

Shrimp coconut milk, bell pepper in panang curry

Seafood Paradise

$21.95

Shrimp, scallop, squid, mussel, coconut milk, panang curry and bell pepper.

Seafood Dot Com

$21.95

Shrimp, scallop, mussel, chinese cabbage, coconut milk, house curry paste served on hot plate

Tilapia (Large)

$19.95

Red Snapper (Large)

$29.95

Kid

Kid Beef Teriyaki

$6.50

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$6.50

Kid Org Ck

$6.50

Side

Jasmine Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$1.95

Plain Fried Rice

$3.50

Steamed Veggie

$4.00

Tempura Veggie

$4.50

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Stir Fried Noodle

$4.00

Desserts

Sticky Mango

$7.95Out of stock

Sticky Custard

$7.95

Sticky Combination

$9.95

Banana And Cocomut Ice Cream

$9.95

Extra

Peanut Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Peanut Sauce 14oz

$7.00

Curry Sauce 14oz

$6.00

Chili Paste

$1.00

Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Drink

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beet

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Ice Tea

$1.95

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.95

Ginger Ice Tea

$2.95

Hot Jasmine Tea

$1.95

Hot Green Tea

$1.95

Hot Chrysanthemum

$1.95

Hot Ginger Tea

$1.95

Thai Hot Coffee

$2.50

Soda (Can)

$1.95

Juice Box

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7828 Louetta Road, Spring, TX 77379

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

