Dinner

Appetizers

Chargilled Prawns

$19.00

Basted with cilantro pesto and served over corn bread pudding.

Calamari with Romesco Aioli

$18.00

Tempura Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

Crispy panko crusted slices of portobello mushrooms. Served with almond romesco aioli.

Seared Tenderloin Strips

$18.00

Tenderloin strips seared with red onion and garlic-tamari lime glaze.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$20.00

Served with homemade flatbread.

Soups & Salads

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crab & Corn Chowder

$14.00

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Hearthfire Steak Salad Dinner

$29.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts.

Hearts of Romaine with Chicken

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.

Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.

Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Berry

$12.00

Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad

$28.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Sockeye Salmon Salad Berry

$29.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Sub Caesar Salad

$2.00

Sub Seasonal

$3.00

Uncle Fred Chili Bowl

$14.00

Uncle Fred Chili Cup

$11.00

Rotisserie

Rotisserie Chicken Dinner

$28.00

One-half fresh Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus and garlic. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Chicken & Prosciutto Macaroni 'n Cheese Dinner

$26.00

Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce, rotisserie chicken, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.

St. Louis Style Ribs

$39.00

Spice rubbed, glazed with maple-chipotle barbecue sauce and slow roasted in our rotisserie. Served with savory cornbread pudding and seasonal vegetable.

Steaks & Grill

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.

Double R Ranch Flank Steak

$28.00

Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.

Pork Chop

$36.00

Salmon Creek Farms bone in pork chop finished with fresh ginger sauce and apple-cranberry compote. Served with cornbread pudding.

Top Sirloin - Double R Ranch

$32.00

Applewood grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Top & BBQ Prawns

$41.00

Top & Scampi Prawns

$42.00

Tenderloin Filet - NW

$49.00

A petite filet seared to your liking with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Ribeye - Double R Ranch

$62.00

45-day aged, 14 ounce ribeye grilled to your liking with a basil demi butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$24.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Filet Oscar

$59.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Top Sirloin & Dungeness Crab

$49.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Ribeye Oscar

$75.00

Seafood Dinner

Alaska Sockeye Chargrill

$34.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Barbecued Garlic Prawns

$26.00

Sauteed New Orleans style with garlic butter, spices, red potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Jambalaya

$26.00

A richly flavored Cajun dish with rotisserie chicken, Andouille sausage, prawns, Oregon Coast bay shrimp, tomatoes, file, green pepper and basmati rice.

Lingcod - Wild Alaska

$32.00

Potato crusted wild Lingcod marinated in white wine and baked with a topping of sour cream, red onion and fresh dill. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.

Mahi Mahi Macadamia Nut

$36.00

Chargrilled and finished with macadamia nut butter and mango-pineapple salsa. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Margarita Prawn Fettuccine

$29.00

Jumbo wild prawns butterflied, roasted with margarita butter and sprinkled with cilantro and lime zest. Served over a bed of fettuccine.

Roasted Garlic Dungeness Crab

$46.00

Oven roasted in the shell with garlic, green beans, red potatoes and served with dipping butter.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

White prawns hearth oven roasted with garlic butter and sprinked with gremolata. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$25.00

Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$28.00

Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

Halibut Chargrilled Berry

$46.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Early Bird

ED Caesar Salad

ED Tomato Basil

ED Shrimp Cocktail

Barbecued Garlic Prawns ED

$30.00

New Orleans style sauteed prawns with garlic butter, Cajun spices and red potatoes. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Flank Steak ED

$30.00

Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, applewood grilled to your liking, and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.

True Cod Caddy Ganty ED

$30.00

Marinated in white wine and baked with bread crumbs, sour cream, red onion and fresh dill. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.

Chicken Pot Pie ED

$30.00

Our homemade specialty combining rotisserie chicken with fresh vegetables and herbs under a tender crust.

ED Burnt Cream

ED Jar Pie Chocolate

ED Jar Pie Seasonal

Sides

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side Chicken Cold

$6.00

Side Chicken Hot

$6.00

Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz

$15.00

Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz

$15.00

Side Flat Bread $

$3.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Panko Cod 1 pc

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz

$5.00

Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz

$5.00

Side Silver Salmon 4oz

$14.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Sub Pasta

$4.00

Side Tempura Prawn

$2.50

Side U-15 Prawn

$3.50

Side Veg

$3.00

Side Cornbread Pudding

$3.50

Side Ribs 4-bones

$19.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries 10oz

$9.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$7.00

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Raspberry Lemonade

Refill Rhubarb Lemonade

Berry Lemonade

$6.50

Beer

Boundary Bay Scotch Ale

$8.50Out of stock

Dick's Brewing Danger Ale

$8.00

Everett, WA

Farmstrong Brewing Cold Pilsner

$7.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

Narrows IPA

$7.00

Tacoma, WA

Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Everett, WA

Scuttlebutt Hefeweizen

$8.50

Tieton Wild Mountain Apple Cider Draft

$8.00

Top Rung Amber Ale

$8.50Out of stock

Mt. Vernon, WA

Top Rung IPA

$8.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

Diamond Knot Blonde Ale

$8.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

Pike Brewing Space Needle IPA

$7.50

Tieton Cider Works Apricot Cider

$7.50

Tieton Cider Works Apple Cider

$7.50

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Liquor

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantons

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$11.00

Early Times

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.50

MacNaugton's

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Pendleton

$10.00

R & R

$8.50

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodinville Rye

$11.00

Heritage Brown Sugar Bourbon

$9.00

E & J Brandy

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Martell Cordon Blue

$17.50

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Beefeaters

$10.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Dry Fly Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Oola Gin

$10.50

Tanqueray

$10.00

Montego Bay

$8.50

Appleton 12

$12.50

Bacardi Light

$9.50

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Myers Rum

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$10.00

Cazadores Resposado

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$10.00

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo

$13.00

Heritage Batch 12 Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Dry Fly Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Le Poire

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Oola

$10.00

Titos

$9.50

Kahlua

$9.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Dorda Double Chocolate

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

St Germain

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Tia Maria

$9.50

Aperol

$10.00

Godiva Dark

$10.00

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Domain Canton Ginger

$11.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Vermouth Sweet

$8.50

Campari

$11.00

Dewars

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.50

Glenlivet 12

$12.50

Springbank 10 yr

$14.00

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.50

Laphroiag 10 yr

$16.50

Oban 14 yr

$16.50

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Balvenie Portwood 21 yr

$27.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$14.00

Menu Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Appletini

$12.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Bitter Bees Knees

$12.50

Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.

Boulevardier

$14.00

Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Cucumber Cooler

$11.50

St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.

French 75

$10.00

A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Mojito

$10.50

A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.

Moscow Mule

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

Rhubarb Mojito

$11.00

Roasted Pear Martini

$14.00

Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rosemary Grapefruit Drop

$12.00

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry

Washington Manhattan

$14.00

Waterside Citrus

$11.50

Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Mai Tai

$9.50

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Angel Kiss

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Mai Tai

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Blackberry Cosmo

$10.50

Blackberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka

$9.00

Blackberry Lime Mule

$9.50

Blackberry Mojito

$11.00

Bloody Caesar

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Br Champ Kir

$8.50

BR Champ Magnolia

$9.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cilantro Paloma

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Coffee Royale

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cran Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka

$8.50

Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Crantini

$12.00

CremeSicle

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Derby Iced Tea

$9.50

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gimlet - Gin

$8.50

Gimlet - Vodka

$8.50

Gin Fizz

$9.50

Grape Nehi

$12.50

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Hot Apple Cider Toddy

$8.50

Hot B Brandy

$10.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.50

Hot Caramel Apple

$10.50

Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss

$9.50

Hot Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Huck Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Huckleberry Daiquiri

$11.50

Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Huckleberry Mojito

$10.50

Huckleberry Nehi

$10.00

Huckleberry Rumtini

$9.00

Huckleberry Sangria

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jamaican Coffee

$9.50

Key Lime Mart

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.50

Mango Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.50

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.

NW Warmer

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oola Garden Cocktail

$10.50

Paloma

$9.50

Peach Bellini

$9.50

Peach Cosmo

$10.50

Peach Daiquiri

$10.50

Peach Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Peach Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$10.50

Peach Schnapps

$8.50

Peachy Drop

$10.50

Peppermint Patty

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Rhubarb Mai Tai

$12.00

Rhubarb Mojito

$11.00

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Rhuby Drop

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Side Car

$11.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.50

Smith & Wesson

$9.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$9.50

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Elderberry

$10.50

Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade

$9.00

Speakeasy Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Spritzer

$8.50

Straw Basil Mojito

$11.00

Straw Chi Chi

$8.50

Straw Cosmo

$10.50

Straw Daquiri

$9.50

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Marg

$11.00

Straw Pina

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberrillini

$11.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Vanilla White Russian Martini

$10.00

Very Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Cadillac

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

White Russiantini

$12.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

Cabernet Saviah Cellars "The Jack" Glass

$12.50

Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$7.50

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$8.50

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$8.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass

$11.00

Red Blend Sparkman Wilderness Glass

$12.50

Riesling Ste Michelle Glass

$8.00

Rose by Seven Hills Glass

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Pearl Glass

$11.00

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass

$8.50

Syrah Boomtown Glass

$10.00

Port Whidbey's

$8.50

Port Taylor Fladgate 20 Year

$12.50

Port Sandeman Reserve

$11.00

Port Fonseca LBV

$21.00

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Rose Glass

$8.50

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Hands

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars

$78.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Canvasback

$90.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Dunham Cellars IX

$80.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Dusted Valley Boomtown

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon L'Ecole No 41

$78.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Leonetti Cellars

$175.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Ste Michelle

$42.00

Merlot Barnard Griffin

$46.00

Merlot Chateau Ste. Michelle

$46.00

Merlot Luke

$46.00

Merlot Pepper Bridge Winery

$105.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$32.00

Merlot Woodward Canyon

$95.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart

$44.00

Pinot Noir Cloudline Cellars

$52.00

Pinot Noir Domaine Drouhin

$95.00

Pinot Noir King Estate Winery

$72.00

Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Vineyards

$63.00

Red Blend DeLille Cellars D-2

$95.00

Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red

$52.00

Red Blend Kindred Sparkman Cellars

$52.00

Red Blend L'Ecole Frenchtown

$65.00

Red Blend Sparkman Cellars Wilderness

$52.00

Syrah Betz La Serenne

$105.00

Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown

$44.00

Syrah Pomum Cellars

$58.00

Syrah Saviah

$80.00

Syrah Tenet Wines The Pundit

$52.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Albarino by Idilico

$42.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$38.00

Chardonnay Chateau Ste. Michelle Cold Creek

$60.00

Chardonnay Chinook Wines

$48.00

Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41

$65.00

Chardonnay Milbrant Evergreen

$44.00

Chardonnay Nine Hats Long Shadows

$60.00

Chardonnay Woodward Canyon

$95.00

Pinot Gris A to Z

$44.00

Pinot Gris Big Fire

$37.00

Pinot Gris Erath Winery

$40.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$34.00

Riesling Sparkman Birdie

$38.00

Riesling Ste Michelle

$32.00

Rose L'Ecole 41 Grenache Rose Alder Ridge Vineyard

$52.00

Rose Seven Hills

$40.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Avennia Winery "Oliane"

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Cellars "Pearl"

$42.00

Viognier Alexandria Nicole

$42.00

White Blend Cadaretta "SBS"

$40.00Out of stock

White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"

$52.00

White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin

$42.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$36.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose

$36.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label

$115.00

Lunch

L Soups & Salads

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Crab & Corn Chowder

$14.00

Hearthfire Steak Salad

$24.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts.

Hearts of Romaine with Chicken

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.

Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

HF/WF Classic Caesar

$9.00

Served with crispy bacon and Parmesan frico.

Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.

Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad Lunch

$21.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Sockeye Salmon Salad w/Berry

$24.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Uncle Fred Chili Bowl

$14.00

Uncle Fred Chili Cup

$11.00

L Entrees

Hearthfire Lunch Trio

$18.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Toast

$21.00

Open-faced toasted soudough finished with crab, shrimp and artichoke mix. Served with slaw.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$16.00

Crispy grilled cheese paired with tomato soup.

Hearthfire Crab Dip

$16.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Impossible Burger

$21.00

Seafood Mac 'n Cheese

$21.00

Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy cheese, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.

Steelhead Burger

$24.00

Chargrilled and topped with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$24.00

Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$27.00

Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

True Cod Burger

$19.00

Lightly panko crusted and served open-faced with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

Double R Ranch Prime Top Sirloin

$29.00

Grilled to your liking and served with French fries.

Wagyu Bacon & Blue Cheeseburger

$20.00

One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.

Sockeye Burger

$24.00

Chargrilled and topped with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with French fries.

Sockeye Lunch

$28.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Desserts

Dessert

Anthony's Burnt Cream

$9.00

Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.

Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Child's Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Chocolate Caramel Mousse Jar Pie

$6.50

Jar Pie Duo

$11.00

Enjoy both of our jar pie flavors.

Side Fruit

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Berry Jar Pie

$7.00

Berry Shortcake

$12.00

Berry Sundae

$10.00

Childrens' Menu

Kids Menu

Child's Beverage

$2.00

Child's Burger

$9.00

Child's Fish & Chips

$12.00

Child's Salmon

$16.00

Child's Top

$15.00

Childs Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Child's Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Refill Lemonade

Happy Hour

HH Food

HH Cup Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

HH Bowl Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

HH Classic Caesar

$9.00

HH Hearts of Romaine

$7.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp mixed with avocado and salsa. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

HH Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$20.00

Served with sourdough bread bites.

HH Seared Tenderloin Strips

$18.00

HH Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.

HH Tempura Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

HH Wild Salmon Swimmers

$16.00

Uncle Fred Chili Cup

$9.00

Uncle Fred Chili Bowl

$12.00

HH Liquor

HH Appletini

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

HH BOS Vodka Lemonade

$7.00

HH Martini Gin

$12.00

HH Martini Vodka

$12.00

HH Manhattan

$12.00

HH Moscow Mule

$7.00

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

HH Ballantines

$6.00

HH Early Times

$6.00

HH Heritage Vodka

$6.50

HH Montego Bay

$6.00

HH Pancho Villa

$6.00

HH Seagram's Gin

$6.00

HH Strawberry Hard Seltzer

$7.00

HH Wine

HH Anthony's Chardonnay by Buried Cane Glass

$6.00

HH Cabernet Sauvignon by Buried Cane Glass

$6.00

HH Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Glass

$6.00

HH Pinot G