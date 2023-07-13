Anthony's Hearthfire Grill Olympia HearthFire
1675 Marine Drive Northeast
Olympia, WA 98501
Dinner
Appetizers
Chargilled Prawns
Basted with cilantro pesto and served over corn bread pudding.
Calamari with Romesco Aioli
Tempura Portobello Mushroom
Crispy panko crusted slices of portobello mushrooms. Served with almond romesco aioli.
Seared Tenderloin Strips
Tenderloin strips seared with red onion and garlic-tamari lime glaze.
Shrimp Cocktail
Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip
Served with homemade flatbread.
Soups & Salads
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
Classic Caesar Salad
Crab & Corn Chowder
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
Garden Salad
Hearthfire Steak Salad Dinner
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad
Served with toasted hazelnuts.
Hearts of Romaine with Chicken
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.
Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.
Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Berry
Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Sockeye Salmon Salad Berry
Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.
Sub Caesar Salad
Sub Seasonal
Uncle Fred Chili Bowl
Uncle Fred Chili Cup
Rotisserie
Rotisserie Chicken Dinner
One-half fresh Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus and garlic. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Chicken & Prosciutto Macaroni 'n Cheese Dinner
Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce, rotisserie chicken, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.
St. Louis Style Ribs
Spice rubbed, glazed with maple-chipotle barbecue sauce and slow roasted in our rotisserie. Served with savory cornbread pudding and seasonal vegetable.
Steaks & Grill
Wagyu Burger
One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.
Double R Ranch Flank Steak
Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.
Pork Chop
Salmon Creek Farms bone in pork chop finished with fresh ginger sauce and apple-cranberry compote. Served with cornbread pudding.
Top Sirloin - Double R Ranch
Applewood grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Top & BBQ Prawns
Top & Scampi Prawns
Tenderloin Filet - NW
A petite filet seared to your liking with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Ribeye - Double R Ranch
45-day aged, 14 ounce ribeye grilled to your liking with a basil demi butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Filet Oscar
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Top Sirloin & Dungeness Crab
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Ribeye Oscar
Seafood Dinner
Alaska Sockeye Chargrill
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Barbecued Garlic Prawns
Sauteed New Orleans style with garlic butter, spices, red potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Jambalaya
A richly flavored Cajun dish with rotisserie chicken, Andouille sausage, prawns, Oregon Coast bay shrimp, tomatoes, file, green pepper and basmati rice.
Lingcod - Wild Alaska
Potato crusted wild Lingcod marinated in white wine and baked with a topping of sour cream, red onion and fresh dill. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.
Mahi Mahi Macadamia Nut
Chargrilled and finished with macadamia nut butter and mango-pineapple salsa. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Margarita Prawn Fettuccine
Jumbo wild prawns butterflied, roasted with margarita butter and sprinkled with cilantro and lime zest. Served over a bed of fettuccine.
Roasted Garlic Dungeness Crab
Oven roasted in the shell with garlic, green beans, red potatoes and served with dipping butter.
Roasted Scampi Prawns
White prawns hearth oven roasted with garlic butter and sprinked with gremolata. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
Halibut Chargrilled Berry
Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Early Bird
ED Caesar Salad
ED Tomato Basil
ED Shrimp Cocktail
Barbecued Garlic Prawns ED
New Orleans style sauteed prawns with garlic butter, Cajun spices and red potatoes. Served with seasonal vegetables.
Flank Steak ED
Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, applewood grilled to your liking, and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.
True Cod Caddy Ganty ED
Marinated in white wine and baked with bread crumbs, sour cream, red onion and fresh dill. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.
Chicken Pot Pie ED
Our homemade specialty combining rotisserie chicken with fresh vegetables and herbs under a tender crust.
ED Burnt Cream
ED Jar Pie Chocolate
ED Jar Pie Seasonal
Sides
Side 1/4 Avocado
Side Chicken Cold
Side Chicken Hot
Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz
Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz
Side Flat Bread $
Side Fries
Side Mashed
Side Onion Rings
Side Panko Cod 1 pc
Side Rice
Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz
Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz
Side Silver Salmon 4oz
Side Slaw
Side Sub Pasta
Side Tempura Prawn
Side U-15 Prawn
Side Veg
Side Cornbread Pudding
Side Ribs 4-bones
Side Chips
Side Fruit
Side Sweet Potato Fries 10oz
Drinks
NA Beverages
Soda
Soda Refill
Arnold Palmer
Refill Arnold Palmer
Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer
Chocolate Milk
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Refill Lemonade
Milk
NOjito
A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger
Sparkling Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Refill Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin Basil Pom
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer
Virgin Carefree Sunset
Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Raspberry Lemonade
Refill Raspberry Lemonade
Refill Rhubarb Lemonade
Berry Lemonade
Beer
Boundary Bay Scotch Ale
Dick's Brewing Danger Ale
Everett, WA
Farmstrong Brewing Cold Pilsner
Mt. Vernon, WA
Narrows IPA
Tacoma, WA
Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale
Everett, WA
Scuttlebutt Hefeweizen
Tieton Wild Mountain Apple Cider Draft
Top Rung Amber Ale
Mt. Vernon, WA
Top Rung IPA
Mt. Vernon, WA
Diamond Knot Blonde Ale
Bud Light
Budweiser
Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)
Pike Brewing Space Needle IPA
Tieton Cider Works Apricot Cider
Tieton Cider Works Apple Cider
Heineken
Corona
Liquor
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Dry Fly Whiskey
Early Times
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
MacNaugton's
Makers Mark
Pendleton
R & R
Seagram's 7
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Rye
Heritage Brown Sugar Bourbon
E & J Brandy
Courvoisier VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Martell Cordon Blue
Seagram's Gin
Beefeaters
Bombay Dry Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Dry Fly Gin
Hendrick's
Oola Gin
Tanqueray
Montego Bay
Appleton 12
Bacardi Light
Capt Morgan
Malibu Rum
Myers Rum
Pyrat XO
Cazadores Resposado
Cuervo Gold
Herradura Anejo
Hornitos - Sauza Resposado
Pancho Villa
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo
Heritage Batch 12 Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Chopin
Dry Fly Vodka
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Le Poire
Ketel One
Oola
Titos
Kahlua
Rumplemintz
Bailey's Irish Cream
Limoncello
Frangelico
Dorda Double Chocolate
Cointreau
St Germain
Drambuie
Tia Maria
Aperol
Godiva Dark
Amaretto Disarrono
Chambord
Tuaca
Grand Marnier
Domain Canton Ginger
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Campari
Dewars
Chivas Regal
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 12
Springbank 10 yr
MaCallan 12 yr.
Laphroiag 10 yr
Oban 14 yr
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Cutty Sark
Balvenie Portwood 21 yr
Highland Park 12 yr
Menu Cocktails
Almond Joy
Appletini
Beautiful
Bitter Bees Knees
Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.
Boulevardier
Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.
Coffee Nudge
Cucumber Cooler
St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.
French 75
A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.
Mojito
A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.
Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
Rhubarb Mojito
Roasted Pear Martini
Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.
Pomegranate Martini
Rosemary Grapefruit Drop
Rye Speakeasy
Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry
Washington Manhattan
Waterside Citrus
Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.
Berry Berry Drop
Berry Cosmo
Berry Hard Seltzer
Berry Lemonade W/Vodka
Berry Mai Tai
Standard Cocktails
Almond Joy
Amaretto Sour
Angel Kiss
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
B 52 Coffee
Bailey's Coffee
Bart Margarita
Beautiful
Berry Berry Drop
Berry Cosmo
Berry Lemonade W/Vodka
Berry Mai Tai
Black Russian
Blackberry Cosmo
Blackberry Hard Seltzer
Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka
Blackberry Lime Mule
Blackberry Mojito
Bloody Caesar
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Tea
Br Champ Kir
BR Champ Magnolia
Brandy Alexander
Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic
Berry Hard Seltzer
Bumbleberry Rita
Cadillac Margarita
Cape Cod
Champ Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Cilantro Paloma
Classic Margarita
Coffee Nudge
Coffee Royale
Cosmopolitan
Cran Lemon Drop
Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka
Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer
Crantini
CremeSicle
Cuba Libre
Daquiri
Derby Iced Tea
Elder Manhattan
Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.
Espresso Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet - Gin
Gimlet - Vodka
Gin Fizz
Grape Nehi
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Apple Cider Toddy
Hot B Brandy
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Caramel Apple
Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss
Hot Oatmeal Cookie
Hot Toddy
Huck Lemonade W/Vodka
Huckleberry Daiquiri
Huckleberry Hard Seltzer
Huckleberry Mojito
Huckleberry Nehi
Huckleberry Rumtini
Huckleberry Sangria
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jamaican Coffee
Key Lime Mart
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.
Limoncello Drop
Long Island
Lynchberg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Mango Daiquiri
Mango Martini
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mexican Coffee
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Negroni
Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.
NW Warmer
Old Fashioned
Oola Garden Cocktail
Paloma
Peach Bellini
Peach Cosmo
Peach Daiquiri
Peach Hard Seltzer
Peach Lemonade W/Vodka
Peach Margarita
Peach Schnapps
Peachy Drop
Peppermint Patty
Pina Colada
Pomegranate Martini
Rhubarb Hard Seltzer
Rhubarb Mai Tai
Rhubarb Mojito
Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka
Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita
Rhuby Drop
Rusty Nail
Rye Speakeasy
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Smith & Kerns
Smith & Wesson
Sour Apple Pucker
Spanish Coffee
Sparkling Elderberry
Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade
Speakeasy Rye Manhattan
Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
Spritzer
Straw Basil Mojito
Straw Chi Chi
Straw Cosmo
Straw Daquiri
Straw Hard Seltzer
Straw Lime Hard Seltzer
Straw Marg
Straw Pina
Strawberrillini
Strawberry Spiked Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Tia Maria
Tom Collins
Vanilla White Russian Martini
Very Chocolate Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Cadillac
White Russian
White Russiantini
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass
Cabernet Saviah Cellars "The Jack" Glass
Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass
Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass
Merlot Red Diamond Glass
Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass
Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass
Red Blend Sparkman Wilderness Glass
Riesling Ste Michelle Glass
Rose by Seven Hills Glass
Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Pearl Glass
Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass
Syrah Boomtown Glass
Port Whidbey's
Port Taylor Fladgate 20 Year
Port Sandeman Reserve
Port Fonseca LBV
Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Rose Glass
*Corkage Fee*
Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Hands
Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane
Cabernet Sauvignon Canvasback
Cabernet Sauvignon Dunham Cellars IX
Cabernet Sauvignon Dusted Valley Boomtown
Cabernet Sauvignon L'Ecole No 41
Cabernet Sauvignon Leonetti Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"
Cabernet Sauvignon Ste Michelle
Merlot Barnard Griffin
Merlot Chateau Ste. Michelle
Merlot Luke
Merlot Pepper Bridge Winery
Merlot Red Diamond
Merlot Woodward Canyon
Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart
Pinot Noir Cloudline Cellars
Pinot Noir Domaine Drouhin
Pinot Noir King Estate Winery
Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Vineyards
Red Blend DeLille Cellars D-2
Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red
Red Blend Kindred Sparkman Cellars
Red Blend L'Ecole Frenchtown
Red Blend Sparkman Cellars Wilderness
Syrah Betz La Serenne
Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown
Syrah Pomum Cellars
Syrah Saviah
Syrah Tenet Wines The Pundit
*Corkage Fee*
Albarino by Idilico
Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane
Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates
Chardonnay Chateau Ste. Michelle Cold Creek
Chardonnay Chinook Wines
Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41
Chardonnay Milbrant Evergreen
Chardonnay Nine Hats Long Shadows
Chardonnay Woodward Canyon
Pinot Gris A to Z
Pinot Gris Big Fire
Pinot Gris Erath Winery
Pinot Gris Latah Creek
Riesling Sparkman Birdie
Riesling Ste Michelle
Rose L'Ecole 41 Grenache Rose Alder Ridge Vineyard
Rose Seven Hills
Sauvignon Blanc Avennia Winery "Oliane"
Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle
Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate
Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Cellars "Pearl"
Viognier Alexandria Nicole
White Blend Cadaretta "SBS"
White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"
White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"
Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose
Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label
Lunch
L Soups & Salads
Flat Bread
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
Crab & Corn Chowder
Hearthfire Steak Salad
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad
Served with toasted hazelnuts.
Hearts of Romaine with Chicken
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.
Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
HF/WF Classic Caesar
Served with crispy bacon and Parmesan frico.
Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.
Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad Lunch
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Sockeye Salmon Salad w/Berry
Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.
Uncle Fred Chili Bowl
Uncle Fred Chili Cup
L Entrees
Flat Bread
Hearthfire Lunch Trio
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Toast
Open-faced toasted soudough finished with crab, shrimp and artichoke mix. Served with slaw.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
Crispy grilled cheese paired with tomato soup.
Hearthfire Crab Dip
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Impossible Burger
Seafood Mac 'n Cheese
Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy cheese, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.
Steelhead Burger
Chargrilled and topped with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with French fries.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
True Cod Burger
Lightly panko crusted and served open-faced with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
Double R Ranch Prime Top Sirloin
Grilled to your liking and served with French fries.
Wagyu Bacon & Blue Cheeseburger
One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.
Wagyu Burger
One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.
Sockeye Burger
Chargrilled and topped with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with French fries.
Sockeye Lunch
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Desserts
Dessert
Anthony's Burnt Cream
Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.
Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Child's Hot Fudge Sundae
Chocolate Caramel Mousse Jar Pie
Jar Pie Duo
Enjoy both of our jar pie flavors.
Side Fruit
Vanilla Ice Cream
Berry Jar Pie
Berry Shortcake
Berry Sundae
Happy Hour
HH Food
HH Cup Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
HH Bowl Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
HH Classic Caesar
HH Hearts of Romaine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp mixed with avocado and salsa. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
HH Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip
Served with sourdough bread bites.
HH Seared Tenderloin Strips
HH Sweet Potato Fries
Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.
HH Tempura Portobello Mushroom
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
HH Wild Salmon Swimmers
Uncle Fred Chili Cup
Uncle Fred Chili Bowl
HH Liquor
HH Appletini
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
HH BOS Vodka Lemonade
HH Martini Gin
HH Martini Vodka
HH Manhattan
HH Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.