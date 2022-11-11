Apple Granny
433 Center St
Lewiston, NY 14092
Popular Items
Appetizer
Cup of Soup
soup of the day made in house daily
Bowl of Soup
soup of the day made in house daily
Cup of Chowder
Clam chowder
Bowl of Chowder
Clam chowder
Cup French Onion
tender onions simmered in a rich base baked provolone and baked to perfection
Crock of French Onion
tender onions simmered in a rich base baked provolone and baked to perfection
Shrimp Cocktail
crisp xtra large with lemon and house made cocktail sauce
Stuffed Cherry pepper with anchovy
hot peppers marinated in olive oil, garlic, herbs.
Stuffed Cherry pepper without anchovy
hot peppers marinated in olive oil, garlic, herbs.
Stuffed Mushrooms
chef prepared daily
Awesome Blossom
jumbo onion battered and fried served with house made dipping sauce
Cup French onion w entrée
Bowl French Onion w entrée
Quart soup
Quart Cream Soup
Pint Soup
Pint Cream Soup
Mac Cheese Wraps
Salads
Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, onions,tomatoes,cheese,cucmbers,olives on mixed greens.
Greek Salad
spinach, black olives,feta,onions,tomato,cucumber,egg,grecian dressing
Greek Salad with Chicken
grilled chicken,spinach, black olives,feta,onions,tomato,cucumber,egg,grecian dressing
Julienne Salad
mixed greens,ham, turkey,tomatoe,cukes,olives,onions,shredded cheese, and egg
Chef salad
mixed greens, tomato,carrots,onion,croutons
Soup & Salad
small chef salad and a bowl of soup
Light Lunch
cup of soup and half sandwich
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons,caeser dressing, parmesan
Chicken Caesar
romaine, croutons,caeser dressing, parmesan with grilled chicken
Shrimp Caesar
romaine, croutons,caeser dressing, parmesan, shrimp
Taco Salad
taco beef or chicken served in a tortilla shell, mixed greens, salsa,cheddar cheese,olives,pepppers,cukes,tomatoes,sour cream
Ch. Finger Salad
mixed greens, chicken fingers, cheddar, onion,cukes,olives,tomatoes, tossed in choice of sauce
Small Caeser Salad
Entrees
Chicken Breast
Boneless breast with choice of seasoning.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly bread chicken breast fried, then smothered with sauce and melted provolone
Petite Filet Mignon
Our choice center cut 5 ounce filet is lean and tender, charbroiled to perfection and served on garlic toast
NY Strip Steak
10 ounce strip steak charbroiled and served on garlic toast
Baby Rack Ribs Half Rack
Tender ribs basted in BBQ sauce
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Tender ribs basted in BBQ sauce
8oz. Sirloin
Tender, juicy 8 ounce steak charbroiled over garlic toast
Open Face Steak Sandwich
Tender 8 ounce sirloin served over garlic toast with fries OR salad
Prime Rib
House speciality, Flavorful boneless prime rib approx.10oz
Prime Rib King Cut
House speciality, Flavorful boneless prime rib approx.15oz
Prime Rib for Two
Two regular cuts, bottle of wine or pitcher of beer, small ice cream or pie
Pasta
Seafood
Baked Haddock
Baked in a butter and white wine sauce and a hint of garlic
Breaded Fish Dinner
A large filet of haddock lightly breaded in a bread crumb topping and fried golden brown
Broiled Salmon
An 8 oz broiled salmon filet
Broiled Scallops & Shrimp
Have both served in butter and garlic
Broiled Sea Scallops
Large scallops broiled in butter and garlic
Broiled Shrimp
Large shrimop broiled in butter and garlic
Chef's Haddock
It could be stuffed, smothered, or topped. it changes daily
Fried Clam Strips
Clam strips lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Fried Scallops
Tender and juicy lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Fried Shrimp
Large shrimp lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Fried Shrimp & Clams
The best of both worlds
Scallop Scampi
Sauteed in butter,garlic, wine a scampi delight
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
Sauteed in butter,garlic, wine a scampi delight, best of both worlds
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed in butter,garlic, wine a scampi delight
Crab and Cheddar
Piece of fried fish
Sandwiches
Bacon Blue Burger
8 ounce grilled to perfection with blue cheese dressing and bacon
Bacon Cheeseburger
8 ounce grilled to perfection and topped with tasty bcaon
Beef on Weck
Heaps of thinly sliced roast beef, dipped in au jus and served on toasted kummelweck roll with a side of gravy
Bermuda Grilled Beef
Slow roasted lean beef, tomato and bermuda onions with a tasty blend of cheeses on rye bread
Black Bean Garden Burger
Black bean burger a veggie delight
BLT
The traditional
BLT Club
Blue Cheeseburger
8 ounce grilled to perfection with cheese and blue cheese dressing
Ch. Finger Sandwich
Breaded chicken tenders served on a roll with choice of sauce
Cheeseburger
8 ounce grilled to perfection with cheese
Chicken Breast Sandwich
A boneless chicken breast charbroiled and served on a terrific roll
Corned Beef Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Fresh haddock lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Granny Club
Ham turkey and swiss with thousand island on French toast grilled golden brown
Granny Melt
Choice of turkey, ham or tuna, choice of bread and grilled with swiss and american cheese, tomato, bacon
Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread
Grilled Rachel
Same as the reuben but with turkey instead
Grilled Reuben
Speciality seasoned thinly sliced corn beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressingon house rye
Ham Sandwich
Served with L,T,O on choice of bread
Hamburger
8 ounce grilled to perfection
Monte Cristo
Ham turkey and swiss with thousand island on French toast grilled golden brown
Patty Melt
8 ounce burger with sauteed onions 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese on rye
Roast Beef Club
Traditional Club with roast beef
Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with L,T,O on choice of bread
Sahlens Hot Dog
Local favorite charbroiled to perfection
Sahlens Hot Dog Only
Tuna Fish Sandwich
Served with L,T,O on choice of bread
Turkey Sandwich
Seved with L,T,O on choice of bread
Childrens
Kids Hamburger
4 ounce grilled to perfection 12 and under only
Kids Cheeseburger
4 ounce grilled to perfection 12 and under only
Kids 3 Raviolis
Traditinal cheese ravs with marinara 12 and under
Kids Hotdog
Charbroiled with skin 12 and under
Kids Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread 12 and under
Kids 4 Chicken wings
World famous buffalo wings 12 and under
Kids 2 Chicken Fingers
Lightly bread chicken tenders 12 and under
Kids 3 Cheese Sticks
Breaded provolone
Kids Linguini
Served with marinara 12 and under
Kids 2 Pizza Logs
Served with marinara 12 and under
Grannys Wings and Things
10 Chicken Wings
A Western NY favorite house made sauces
20 Chicken Wings
A Western NY favorite house made sauces
30 Chicken Wings
A Western NY favorite house made sauces
40 Chicken Wings
A Western NY favorite house made sauces
50 Chicken Wings
A Western NY favorite house made sauces
Chicken Fingers
Tender breaded chicken tenderloins battered and fried
Potato Skins
Fresh potato skins fried loaded with bacon, cheese and scallions
Poutine Fries
A Canadian favorite. Large platter of fries with brown gravy and melted cheese curds
Hodge Podge
Battered mushrooms, onion rings combined and fried
Pizza Logs
Hometown favorite, pizza rolled in dough and fried served with marinara
Blue cheese & celery
10 Football Wings
Side Order
Apple Sauce
Bacon
Baked Potato
Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheese Sauce
Chicken Strips
Cole Slaw
House made
Crumbly Blue Cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Fries with cheese sauce
small fries covered in cheese sauce
Fries with gravy
small fries covered in gravy
Garden Burger
Garlic Toast
Italian garlic bread
Garlic Toast with Cheese
Italinan garlic bread with provolone
Gravy
Large French Fries
Large order of fries
Mashed Potatoes
Meatball
House made
Onion Rings
Pasta with Marinara
small linguine
Provolone Sticks
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
Side of Veggies
changes daily
Single Shrimp
Sm Onion Ring
Small French Fries
Small order of fries
Sour Cream
Sweet Potato fries
Dessert
Mile High Apple Pie
Coconut Cream
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Carrot Cake
Berry Pie
Chocolate Cream
Toll House Pie
Cheese Cake
Turtle Cheese Cake
Oreo Dirt Pie
Pecan Pie
Key Lime Pie
Vanilla Ice Cream
Sherbet
Chooclate Covered Sundae
Ala Mode
Apple Crisp
Tuxedo Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Apple Strudel Cheese Cake
Strawberry Cheese Cake
Specials
Meatloaf
House made with onion, garlic and spices
Liver & Onions
Suateed with bacon and onions
BBQ Prime Rib
Granny Platter
Potato chip chicken
Mac Chz Rolls
Bronco Burger
Steak Caesar
Blue 8oz Sirloin
Loaded Mac n' Cheese
Panko Salmon
Cajun Shrimp Scampi
Cajun Catfish
Blu Cheese Sirloin
Bourbon Prime Rib
Spinach & Artichoke Suffed Haddock
Mushroom Swiss and Bacon Burger
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Moscow Mule
Fuzzy Naval
Whiskey Sour
Long Island Ice Tea
7 & 7
Mudslide
Strawberry Margarita
Frozen Margarita
Margarita on the Rocks
Mimosa
Virgin Mary
Old Fashioned
Hard Arnold Palmer
Mojito
Sex on the Beach
SoCo Old Fashioned
Rusty Nail
Egg Nog
Martini
Cosmo
Well Manhattan
Paloma
Br Sugar 4 Rose manhattan
4 Roses Lemon Drop
Tom Collins
Call Liquor
Bloody Ceaser
Pineapple Express
Jamo Orange Old Fashioin
Coconut Lemonade
Watermelon Mojito
White Russian
Black Russian
Lemondrop Martini
Strawberry Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Michelada
The Vincent
The Shirley
Well cocktail special
Candy Apple Cosmo
Blood Orange Martini
Spiked Cider
Fresca Paloma ( tequila seltzer )
Beer
Angry Orchard
Black Cherry WC
Blackbird Cider
Blue Light
Blue Moon
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Draft
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Circle The Wagons
Clarksburg Cider
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Seltzer
Dogfish Head
Fat Tire
Genesee Ruby Red
Guiness Draft
Guniess Bottle
Harp
Hayburner
Hazy Little Thing
Heineken
Labatt Blue
Mango WC
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Hard Black Cherry
Mikes Hard Lemon
Miller Lite
Molson
NA Beer
Niagara Lager
NYBP Amber Ale
Pitcher of Bud Light
Pumking
Redbridge GF
Resurgence IPA
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams Bottle
Sams Seasonal
Shock Top
Smithwicks
Southerm Tier IPA
Stella Artois
UFO Main Blueberry
Yuengling
Wine
House Red
Smoking Loon
Merlot
Shiraz
Pinot Noir
Storypoint Cab/Sav
Storypoint Bottle
Lambrusco
Chianti
Sangria
Chardonay
Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Kendall Jackson Chardonay
Wagner Reisling
Moscato
White Zinfandel
Rose
Bottle Reisling
Bottle KJ
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Smoking Loon
Bottle Chianti
Bottle Lambrusco
Prosecco
Josh Cellars Red
Kim Crawford Prosecco glass
Kim Crawford Prosecco Bottle
Chateau Sovrain cab-sav
Josh Cellars Bottle
Aidans Sangria
Bottle House Pinot Grigio
Woodbridge Cab-Sav
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Bulliet
Chivas Regal
Dewers White Label
Evan Williams
Four Roses
Glenfiddich
Jefferson Ocean Cask
Jefferson Small Batch
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Well Bourbon
Well Scotch
Liqueurs
Non Alcohol Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Dr Pepper
Tonic Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Raspberry Tea
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
DeCaf Coffee
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea
Special Tea
Orange Juice
Soda Water
Sparkling Water
Herbal Tea
Ginger Beer
Virgin Daiquiri
Tomato Juice
Hot Chocolate
Moneybags Cola
Cream Soda
Grape Soda
Orange Soda
Cherry Soda
High Noon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Lewistons oldest continuously operated restaurant. We feature a wide selection of affordable menu items and a full service bar. We like to say, "casual dining at its finest.
433 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092