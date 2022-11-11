Apple Granny

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Crock of French Onion
Grilled Reuben
Beef on Weck

Appetizer

Cup of Soup

$4.75

soup of the day made in house daily

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

soup of the day made in house daily

Cup of Chowder

$5.75

Clam chowder

Bowl of Chowder

$6.25

Clam chowder

Cup French Onion

$7.50

tender onions simmered in a rich base baked provolone and baked to perfection

Crock of French Onion

$8.00

tender onions simmered in a rich base baked provolone and baked to perfection

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

crisp xtra large with lemon and house made cocktail sauce

Stuffed Cherry pepper with anchovy

$2.25

hot peppers marinated in olive oil, garlic, herbs.

Stuffed Cherry pepper without anchovy

$2.00

hot peppers marinated in olive oil, garlic, herbs.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.95

chef prepared daily

Awesome Blossom

$12.95

jumbo onion battered and fried served with house made dipping sauce

Cup French onion w entrée

$3.00

Bowl French Onion w entrée

$4.00

Quart soup

$18.50

Quart Cream Soup

$20.50

Pint Soup

$10.50

Pint Cream Soup

$12.50

Mac Cheese Wraps

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$15.95

grilled chicken, onions,tomatoes,cheese,cucmbers,olives on mixed greens.

Greek Salad

$15.95

spinach, black olives,feta,onions,tomato,cucumber,egg,grecian dressing

Greek Salad with Chicken

$17.95

grilled chicken,spinach, black olives,feta,onions,tomato,cucumber,egg,grecian dressing

Julienne Salad

$17.95

mixed greens,ham, turkey,tomatoe,cukes,olives,onions,shredded cheese, and egg

Chef salad

$5.50

mixed greens, tomato,carrots,onion,croutons

Soup & Salad

$9.50

small chef salad and a bowl of soup

Light Lunch

$9.95

cup of soup and half sandwich

Caesar Salad

$15.95

romaine, croutons,caeser dressing, parmesan

Chicken Caesar

$17.95

romaine, croutons,caeser dressing, parmesan with grilled chicken

Shrimp Caesar

$21.95

romaine, croutons,caeser dressing, parmesan, shrimp

Taco Salad

$19.95

taco beef or chicken served in a tortilla shell, mixed greens, salsa,cheddar cheese,olives,pepppers,cukes,tomatoes,sour cream

Ch. Finger Salad

$18.95

mixed greens, chicken fingers, cheddar, onion,cukes,olives,tomatoes, tossed in choice of sauce

Small Caeser Salad

$6.50

Entrees

Chicken Breast

$17.95

Boneless breast with choice of seasoning.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

Lightly bread chicken breast fried, then smothered with sauce and melted provolone

Petite Filet Mignon

$25.95

Our choice center cut 5 ounce filet is lean and tender, charbroiled to perfection and served on garlic toast

NY Strip Steak

$26.95

10 ounce strip steak charbroiled and served on garlic toast

Baby Rack Ribs Half Rack

$19.50

Tender ribs basted in BBQ sauce

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$29.50

Tender ribs basted in BBQ sauce

8oz. Sirloin

$20.95

Tender, juicy 8 ounce steak charbroiled over garlic toast

Open Face Steak Sandwich

$17.50

Tender 8 ounce sirloin served over garlic toast with fries OR salad

Prime Rib

$29.95

House speciality, Flavorful boneless prime rib approx.10oz

Prime Rib King Cut

$40.95

House speciality, Flavorful boneless prime rib approx.15oz

Prime Rib for Two

$88.95

Two regular cuts, bottle of wine or pitcher of beer, small ice cream or pie

No Side

Open Food Item

$27.75

Prepared Pasta 1 lb.

$10.99

Prepared Salad each

$13.99

Pasta

Linguini

$14.95

A large portion of linguine smothered in marinara and served with 2 meatballs

Lasagna

$14.95

Traditional meat and cheese lasagna smothered in marinara and melted provolone

Ravioli

$14.95

Traditional cheese ravioli topped with marinara

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$18.95

Baked in a butter and white wine sauce and a hint of garlic

Breaded Fish Dinner

$16.95

A large filet of haddock lightly breaded in a bread crumb topping and fried golden brown

Broiled Salmon

$22.95

An 8 oz broiled salmon filet

Broiled Scallops & Shrimp

$25.95

Have both served in butter and garlic

Broiled Sea Scallops

$25.95

Large scallops broiled in butter and garlic

Broiled Shrimp

$23.95

Large shrimop broiled in butter and garlic

Chef's Haddock

$19.95

It could be stuffed, smothered, or topped. it changes daily

Fried Clam Strips

$14.95

Clam strips lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Fried Scallops

$15.95

Tender and juicy lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Large shrimp lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Fried Shrimp & Clams

$14.95

The best of both worlds

Scallop Scampi

$23.95

Sauteed in butter,garlic, wine a scampi delight

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$23.95

Sauteed in butter,garlic, wine a scampi delight, best of both worlds

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Sauteed in butter,garlic, wine a scampi delight

Crab and Cheddar

$19.95

Piece of fried fish

$13.95

Sandwiches

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.50

8 ounce grilled to perfection with blue cheese dressing and bacon

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

8 ounce grilled to perfection and topped with tasty bcaon

Beef on Weck

$16.95

Heaps of thinly sliced roast beef, dipped in au jus and served on toasted kummelweck roll with a side of gravy

Bermuda Grilled Beef

$15.95

Slow roasted lean beef, tomato and bermuda onions with a tasty blend of cheeses on rye bread

Black Bean Garden Burger

$7.95

Black bean burger a veggie delight

BLT

$7.95

The traditional

BLT Club

$15.95

Blue Cheeseburger

$14.75

8 ounce grilled to perfection with cheese and blue cheese dressing

Ch. Finger Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded chicken tenders served on a roll with choice of sauce

Cheeseburger

$14.25

8 ounce grilled to perfection with cheese

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.95

A boneless chicken breast charbroiled and served on a terrific roll

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Fish Sandwich

$16.95

Fresh haddock lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Granny Club

$15.95

Ham turkey and swiss with thousand island on French toast grilled golden brown

Granny Melt

$15.95

Choice of turkey, ham or tuna, choice of bread and grilled with swiss and american cheese, tomato, bacon

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Choice of bread

Grilled Rachel

$15.95

Same as the reuben but with turkey instead

Grilled Reuben

$15.95

Speciality seasoned thinly sliced corn beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressingon house rye

Ham Sandwich

$7.95

Served with L,T,O on choice of bread

Hamburger

$13.75

8 ounce grilled to perfection

Monte Cristo

$15.95

Ham turkey and swiss with thousand island on French toast grilled golden brown

Patty Melt

$16.95

8 ounce burger with sauteed onions 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese on rye

Roast Beef Club

$16.95

Traditional Club with roast beef

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Served with L,T,O on choice of bread

Sahlens Hot Dog

$5.95

Local favorite charbroiled to perfection

Sahlens Hot Dog Only

$3.95

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$7.95

Served with L,T,O on choice of bread

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Seved with L,T,O on choice of bread

Childrens

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

4 ounce grilled to perfection 12 and under only

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

4 ounce grilled to perfection 12 and under only

Kids 3 Raviolis

$8.50

Traditinal cheese ravs with marinara 12 and under

Kids Hotdog

$8.50

Charbroiled with skin 12 and under

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Choice of bread 12 and under

Kids 4 Chicken wings

$8.50

World famous buffalo wings 12 and under

Kids 2 Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Lightly bread chicken tenders 12 and under

Kids 3 Cheese Sticks

$8.50

Breaded provolone

Kids Linguini

$8.50

Served with marinara 12 and under

Kids 2 Pizza Logs

$8.50

Served with marinara 12 and under

Grannys Wings and Things

10 Chicken Wings

$12.00

A Western NY favorite house made sauces

20 Chicken Wings

$24.00

A Western NY favorite house made sauces

30 Chicken Wings

$36.00

A Western NY favorite house made sauces

40 Chicken Wings

$48.00

A Western NY favorite house made sauces

50 Chicken Wings

$60.00

A Western NY favorite house made sauces

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Tender breaded chicken tenderloins battered and fried

Potato Skins

$8.95

Fresh potato skins fried loaded with bacon, cheese and scallions

Poutine Fries

$10.95

A Canadian favorite. Large platter of fries with brown gravy and melted cheese curds

Hodge Podge

$10.95

Battered mushrooms, onion rings combined and fried

Pizza Logs

$9.95

Hometown favorite, pizza rolled in dough and fried served with marinara

Blue cheese & celery

$3.00

10 Football Wings

$5.00

Side Order

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Bacon

$2.25

Baked Potato

$2.00

Baseball Hat

$17.95

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Strips

$4.25

Cole Slaw

$2.00

House made

Crumbly Blue Cheese

$2.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Fries with cheese sauce

$3.75

small fries covered in cheese sauce

Fries with gravy

$3.75

small fries covered in gravy

Garden Burger

$5.95

Garlic Toast

$1.75

Italian garlic bread

Garlic Toast with Cheese

$2.50

Italinan garlic bread with provolone

Gravy

$0.75

Large French Fries

$3.00

Large order of fries

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Meatball

$2.25

House made

Onion Rings

$5.95

Pasta with Marinara

$3.25

small linguine

Polo Shirt xl, 2xl

$42.00

Polo Shirt, s,m,L

$35.00

Provolone Sticks

$6.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Side of Veggies

$2.50

changes daily

Single Shrimp

$3.00

Sm Onion Ring

$3.25

Small French Fries

$2.00

Small order of fries

Sour Cream

Sweet Potato fries

$3.25

Dessert

Mile High Apple Pie

$8.00

Coconut Cream

$7.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Berry Pie

$7.50

Chocolate Cream

$7.50

Toll House Pie

$7.50

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Turtle Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo Dirt Pie

$7.50

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Sherbet

$3.00

Chooclate Covered Sundae

$6.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00Out of stock

Tuxedo Cake

$7.50

Pumpkin Pie

$7.50

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$8.50

Apple Strudel Cheese Cake

$8.50

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$8.50

Specials

Meatloaf

$12.95

House made with onion, garlic and spices

Liver & Onions

$17.95

Suateed with bacon and onions

BBQ Prime Rib

$15.95

Granny Platter

$21.95

Potato chip chicken

$15.95

Mac Chz Rolls

$10.95Out of stock

Bronco Burger

$16.95Out of stock

Steak Caesar

$16.95Out of stock

Blue 8oz Sirloin

$22.95

Loaded Mac n' Cheese

$17.95

Panko Salmon

$24.95

Cajun Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

Cajun Catfish

$21.95Out of stock

Blu Cheese Sirloin

$24.95

Bourbon Prime Rib

$15.95

Spinach & Artichoke Suffed Haddock

$18.95

Mushroom Swiss and Bacon Burger

$18.95

Friday Menu

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$15.95

Not to brag, but we win awards. Beer batter on the outside light flaky haddock on the inside fried in our house made beer batter

Breaded Fish Fry

$15.95

Jr. Fish

$10.95

Jr. Breaded

$10.95

Extra Piece of Fish

$12.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Fuzzy Naval

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

7 & 7

$6.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Margarita on the Rocks

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Hard Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

SoCo Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00

Egg Nog

$6.00

Martini

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Well Manhattan

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Br Sugar 4 Rose manhattan

$8.00

4 Roses Lemon Drop

$13.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Call Liquor

$2.00

Bloody Ceaser

$12.00

Pineapple Express

$12.00

Jamo Orange Old Fashioin

$10.00

Coconut Lemonade

$9.00

Watermelon Mojito

$8.50

White Russian

$7.50

Black Russian

$7.50

Lemondrop Martini

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Michelada

$6.00

The Vincent

$13.00

The Shirley

$11.00

Well cocktail special

$4.50

Candy Apple Cosmo

$12.00

Blood Orange Martini

$12.00

Spiked Cider

$7.50

Fresca Paloma ( tequila seltzer )

$6.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Black Cherry WC

$5.00

Blackbird Cider

$5.00

Blue Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bottlesd

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Circle The Wagons

$6.00Out of stock

Clarksburg Cider

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

Dogfish Head

$6.00

Drafts

$4.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Genesee Ruby Red

$3.00

Guiness Draft

$6.00

Guniess Bottle

$5.00

Harp

$5.00

Hayburner

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Mango WC

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$4.50

Mikes Hard Lemon

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Molson

$3.50

NA Beer

$3.50

Niagara Lager

$6.00

NYBP Amber Ale

$6.00

Pitcher of Bud Light

$12.00

Pumking

$9.00

Redbridge GF

$4.50

Resurgence IPA

$6.00

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam Adams Bottle

$5.00

Sams Seasonal

$6.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Smithwicks

$6.00

Southerm Tier IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

UFO Main Blueberry

Yuengling

$4.50

Wine

House Red

$6.50

Smoking Loon

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Shiraz

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Storypoint Cab/Sav

$9.00Out of stock

Storypoint Bottle

$40.00

Lambrusco

$7.00

Chianti

$7.00

Sangria

$6.50

Chardonay

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonay

$9.00

Wagner Reisling

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Bottle Reisling

$25.00

Bottle KJ

$40.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Bottle Smoking Loon

$25.00

Bottle Chianti

$25.00

Bottle Lambrusco

$25.00

Prosecco

$6.50

Josh Cellars Red

$8.00

Kim Crawford Prosecco glass

$10.00

Kim Crawford Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Chateau Sovrain cab-sav

$9.00

Josh Cellars Bottle

$25.00

Aidans Sangria

$10.00

Bottle House Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Woodbridge Cab-Sav

$7.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Titos

$6.50

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Mandarin

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Rasberry

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Three Olives Rose

$6.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Grey Goose Watermelon

$7.00

Gin

Beefeeter

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Malibu

$6.00

Tequila

Teremana Blanco

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Chavo Malo

$7.00

Patron

$8.00

Teremana Resposado

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

Casa Noble Blanco

$8.00

Whiskey

George Dickel

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Well Bourbon

$5.50

Canadian Club

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

VO

$6.00

BV

$6.00

Jefferson Ocean Rye

$16.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewers White Label

$6.00

Evan Williams

$6.50

Four Roses

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean Cask

$16.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Knob Creek

$6.50

Makers Mark

$6.50

Well Bourbon

$5.50

Well Scotch

$5.50

Liqueurs

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Amaretto

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Blue Curcau

$5.00

Contrieu

$6.00

Banana Liquer

$5.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Galiano

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Brandy

$7.00

Non Alcohol Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

DeCaf Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Special Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Moneybags Cola

$3.25

Cream Soda

$3.25

Grape Soda

$3.25

Orange Soda

$3.25

Cherry Soda

$3.25

High Noon

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Guava

$6.00

High Noon Kiwi

$6.00

Pay One Price Top

Top

$50.00

Well

$42.00

Pay one Price Well

Well

$42.00

Food

Beef On Weck

$10.00

Caprese

$8.00

Reuben

$10.00

Fried Egg Roll

$5.00

Drink

Water

$2.00

Draft IPA

$7.00

Draft Beer

$6.00

Canned Beer

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wine

$7.00

Cider

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lewistons oldest continuously operated restaurant. We feature a wide selection of affordable menu items and a full service bar. We like to say, "casual dining at its finest.

Website

Location

433 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092

Directions

