Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant 8309 Bell Oaks Dr
8309 Bell Oaks Dr
Newburgh, IN 47630
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pull-A-Part Cheesy Bread
Fresh baked Italian bread loaded with garlic butter and mozzarella.
Mozzarella Filled Breadsticks
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese
Three fresh baked Bavarian pretzel sticks served with one side of our made in house beer cheese.
Fresh Baked Breadsticks
Cheese Fries
Breaded Cheddar Cheese Cubes
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Fried Mushrooms
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Pork Egg Rolls
Spicy Breaded Pickle Chips
Chips and Salsa
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, taco beef, lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeno served with a side of sour cream.
Combo Basket
Fried mushrooms, cheese cubes, fried pickle chips & onion rings
Basket of Chips
Salads
Italian Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (6.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95), Family - Serves 5+ (17.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, ham, pepperoni, egg, tomato, onion, green & black olives & our house Italian dressing.
Chef Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (6.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95), Family - Serves 5+ (17.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, ham, bacon, egg & tomato.
Chicken Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (7.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, egg & tomato with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Caesar blend cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing.
Vegetable Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, cheese, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, cucumbers, onion, black olives, green olives, & tomato.
Combination Salad
Lettuce, cheese, tomato, & onion
Chicken
Pizza
9" - BYO Pizza
9" - BYO Pizza
9" - Cheese Pizza
9" - The Works
9" - Mountain of Meat
9" - One + Four
9" - Loaded Potato
9" - Chicken BBQ
9" - Taco Pizza
9"- Fire Bird
9" - Piggy Pizza
9" - Hawaiian Special
9" - Pesto Chicken
9" - Classic Veggie
9" - Margherita
9" - Garden Delight
9" - White Pizza
9" - Five Cheese
12" - Cheese Pizza
12" - BYO Pizza
12" - BYO Pizza
12" - 1/2 &1/2 Specialty
12" - The Works
12" - Mountain of Meat
12" - One + Four
12" - Loaded Potato
12" - Chicken BBQ
12" - Taco Pizza
12" - Fire Bird
12" - Piggy Pizza
12" - Hawaiian Pizza
12" - Pesto Chicken
12" - Classic Veggie
12" - Margherita
12" - Garden Delight
12" - White Pizza
12" - Five Cheese
16" - Cheese
16" - BYO Pizza
16" - BYO Pizza
16" - 1/2/ & 1/2 Specialty
16" - The Works
16" - Mountain of Meat
16" - One+Four
16" - Loaded Potato
16" - Chicken BBQ
16" - Taco Pizza
16" - Fire Bird
16" - Piggy Pizza
16" - Hawaiian Pizza
16" - Pesto Chicken
16" - Classic Veggie
16" - Margherita
16" - Garden Delight
16" - White Pizza
16" - Five Cheese
GF - Cheese Pizza
GF - BYO Pizza
GF - BYO Pizza
GF - 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
GF - The Works
GF - Mountain of Meat
GF - One + Four
GF - Loaded Potato
GF - Chicken BBQ
GF - Taco Pizza
GF - Fire Bird
GF - Piggy Pizza
GF - Hawaiian Special
GF - Pesto Chicken
GF - Classic Veggie
GF - Margherita
GF - Garden Delight
GF - White Pizza
GF - Five Cheese
Wraps
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & signature sauce
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Fajita chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, green pepper & chipotle ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo-style chicken tenders, shredded cheddar blend cheese, lettuce & ranch dressing.
Fajita Steak Wrap
Fajita steak, provolone cheese, sauteed onion, green pepper & mushroom.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken strips, romaine lettuce, shaved Caesar blend cheese & Caesar dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, carrot, cucumber & ranch dressing.
Burgers
Ground Chuck Burger
Ground Chuck Burger
Cheese Burger
Cheese Burger
Your choice of cheese.
Texas Cheese Burger
Texas Cheese Burger
Topped with bacon, provolone cheese & fried onion ring with a side of sweet heat BBQ sauce.
1/2 lb Sleeper Burger
1/2 lb Sleeper Burger
Topped with provolone cheese, bacon & a fried egg
Connie Burger
Connie Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Paninis
Italian Panini
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, black olives, tomato & Italian dressing on fresh baked focaccia
Cuban Panini
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & mayo on fresh baked focaccia
Smoked Turkey Panini
Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato & choice of cheese on fresh baked focaccia.
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing & sauerkraut served on marbled rye.
Sandwiches
Danny's Deli Famous Gyro
A combination of beef & lamb meat, served with onion, tomato & tzatziki sauce on pita bread.
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
Served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.
Tenderloin Sandwich
Served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.
Smoked Pork Chop Sandwich
Boneless chop served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce & tomato on a fresh baked bun.
Breaded Cod Sandwich
Served with lettuce & tartar sauce on a fresh baked bun.
Breaded Catfish Sandwich
Served with lettuce & tartar sauce on a fresh baked bun or marbled rye.
Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese served on deli white or marbled rye
Grilled Bologna
Thick sliced grilled bologna served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.
Angus Beef Hot Dog
Served with chopped onion & sweet pickle relish on a bun.
Specialty Sandwiches
Stromboli - Half
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.
Stromboli - Whole
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.
Ham & Cheese - Half
Ham & mozzerella cheese on fresh baked Italian bread.
Ham & Cheese - Whole
Ham & mozzerella cheese on fresh baked Italian bread.
Meatball - Half
Meatball - Half
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzerella cheese served on fresh baked Itailian bread.
Meatball - Whole
Meatball - Whole
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzerella cheese served on fresh baked Itailian bread.
Entrees
Breaded Catfish Dinner
Two hand-breaded fried catfish fillets served with choice of 2 sides.
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak smothered in white gravy served with choice of 2 sides.
Smoked BBQ Ribs
Half slab of ribs slow-smoked & coated in Danny's BBQ sauce. Enjoy a full slab for $5 more.
Pulled Pork BBQ
Smoked for 8 hours, pulled & covered in Danny's BBQ sauce served with pickle, onion, & marbled rye.
Smoked Pork Chop
14 oz. thick-cut pork chop, smoked & grilled served with choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Breast Dinner
8 oz. breast grilled or hand-breaded & fried served with choice of 2 sides. Add a second breast for $3.00
Pot Roast
Slow-cooked in brown gravy & served with choice of 2 sides.
Ale-Battered Shrimp
Ale-battered shrimp fried to a golden brown served with choice of 2 sides.
Five Cheese Ravioli
Raviolis stuffed with five cheeses and topped with marinara sauce. Served with a combo salad & fresh baked breadsticks.
Spaghetti With Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with three large Italian meatballs & marinara sauce. Served with a combo salad and fresh baked breadsticks.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine topped with chicken strips & creamy alfredo sauce. Served with a combo salad & fresh baked breadsticks.
Chicken Parmesan
Fried or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & Italian cheese. Served with combo salad & fresh baked breadsticks.
Baked Lasagna
Baked lasagna made in house served with fresh baked breadsticks.
Sides
Combo Salad
Lettuce topped with cheese, tomato & onion
French Fries
Green Beans
Baked Beans
Creamy Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Baked Potato
Corn on the Cob
Steamed Vegetables
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Sauteed Mushrooms
Pepperoncinis
Jalapenos
Beer Cheese
Foccacia Loaf
Regular Extra Dressing
Family Extra Dressing
Salsa
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh, IN 47630