Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant 8309 Bell Oaks Dr

8309 Bell Oaks Dr

Newburgh, IN 47630

Popular Items

Italian Salad
16" - The Works
Cheese Burger

Appetizers

Pull-A-Part Cheesy Bread

$4.95

Fresh baked Italian bread loaded with garlic butter and mozzarella.

Mozzarella Filled Breadsticks

$4.95

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese

$5.45

Three fresh baked Bavarian pretzel sticks served with one side of our made in house beer cheese.

Fresh Baked Breadsticks

$3.95

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Breaded Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$6.45

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.95

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Fried Pork Egg Rolls

$6.95

Spicy Breaded Pickle Chips

$5.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Loaded Nachos

$9.95

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, taco beef, lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeno served with a side of sour cream.

Combo Basket

$11.95

Fried mushrooms, cheese cubes, fried pickle chips & onion rings

Basket of Chips

$1.95

Salads

Italian Salad

$6.95+

Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (6.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95), Family - Serves 5+ (17.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, ham, pepperoni, egg, tomato, onion, green & black olives & our house Italian dressing.

Chef Salad

$6.95+

Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (6.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95), Family - Serves 5+ (17.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, ham, bacon, egg & tomato.

Chicken Salad

$8.45+

Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (7.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, egg & tomato with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved Caesar blend cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Vegetable Salad

$8.95+

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, cheese, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, cucumbers, onion, black olives, green olives, & tomato.

Combination Salad

$3.45+

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, & onion

Chili

Chili

$4.95

Chili Combo

$7.95

Chicken

Chicken Strips Basket

$9.95

Boneless Wings

$6.95+

7 Piece - $6.95, 14 Piece - $11.95

Traditional Chicken Wings

$6.95+

6 Piece - $6.95, 12 Piece - $11.95

Pizza

9" - BYO Pizza

$7.45

Create your own pizza!

9" - Cheese Pizza

$7.45

9" - The Works

$11.65

9" - Mountain of Meat

$11.65

9" - One + Four

$10.95

9" - Loaded Potato

$10.95

9" - Chicken BBQ

$11.65

9" - Taco Pizza

$11.65

9"- Fire Bird

$11.65

9" - Piggy Pizza

$11.65

9" - Hawaiian Special

$10.95

9" - Pesto Chicken

$11.65

9" - Classic Veggie

$10.65

9" - Margherita

$9.45

9" - Garden Delight

$10.95

9" - White Pizza

$9.45

9" - Five Cheese

$10.65

12" - Cheese Pizza

$10.95

12" - BYO Pizza

$10.95

Create your own pizza!

12" - 1/2 &1/2 Specialty

$16.95

12" - The Works

$16.95

12" - Mountain of Meat

$16.95

12" - One + Four

$16.25

12" - Loaded Potato

$16.25

12" - Chicken BBQ

$16.95

12" - Taco Pizza

$16.95

12" - Fire Bird

$16.95

12" - Piggy Pizza

$16.95

12" - Hawaiian Pizza

$15.45

12" - Pesto Chicken

$16.95

12" - Classic Veggie

$15.45

12" - Margherita

$13.45

12" - Garden Delight

$15.95

12" - White Pizza

$13.45

12" - Five Cheese

$15.45

16" - Cheese

$14.95

16" - BYO Pizza

$14.95

Create your own pizza!

16" - 1/2/ & 1/2 Specialty

$23.45

16" - The Works

$23.45

16" - Mountain of Meat

$23.45

16" - One+Four

$21.95

16" - Loaded Potato

$21.95

16" - Chicken BBQ

$23.45

16" - Taco Pizza

$23.45

16" - Fire Bird

$23.45

16" - Piggy Pizza

$23.45

16" - Hawaiian Pizza

$20.45

16" - Pesto Chicken

$23.45

16" - Classic Veggie

$20.95

16" - Margherita

$18.95

16" - Garden Delight

$21.95

16" - White Pizza

$18.95

16" - Five Cheese

$20.95

GF - Cheese Pizza

$7.45

GF - BYO Pizza

$10.95

Create your own pizza!

GF - 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$16.95

GF - The Works

$16.95

GF - Mountain of Meat

$16.95

GF - One + Four

$16.25

GF - Loaded Potato

$16.25

GF - Chicken BBQ

$16.95

GF - Taco Pizza

$16.95

GF - Fire Bird

$16.95

GF - Piggy Pizza

$16.95

GF - Hawaiian Special

$16.25

GF - Pesto Chicken

$16.95

GF - Classic Veggie

$15.45

GF - Margherita

$13.45

GF - Garden Delight

$15.95

GF - White Pizza

$13.45

GF - Five Cheese

$15.45

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.45

Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & signature sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.45

Fajita chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, green pepper & chipotle ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.45

Buffalo-style chicken tenders, shredded cheddar blend cheese, lettuce & ranch dressing.

Fajita Steak Wrap

$8.95

Fajita steak, provolone cheese, sauteed onion, green pepper & mushroom.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.45

Grilled chicken strips, romaine lettuce, shaved Caesar blend cheese & Caesar dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, carrot, cucumber & ranch dressing.

Burgers

Ground Chuck Burger

$5.45+

1/4 lb $4.95 1/2 lb $6.95

Cheese Burger

$5.95+

1/4 lb $5.45 1/2 lb $7.95 Your choice of cheese.

Texas Cheese Burger

$8.45+

1/4 lb $7.95 1/2 lb $9.95 Topped with bacon, provolone cheese & fried onion ring with a side of sweet heat BBQ sauce.

1/2 lb Sleeper Burger

$10.95

1/2 lb $10.95 Topped with provolone cheese, bacon & a fried egg

Connie Burger

$6.45+

1/4 lb $5.95 1/2 lb $8.45 Topped with sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Paninis

Italian Panini

$8.95

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, black olives, tomato & Italian dressing on fresh baked focaccia

Cuban Panini

$8.95

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & mayo on fresh baked focaccia

Smoked Turkey Panini

$8.95

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato & choice of cheese on fresh baked focaccia.

Reuben

$8.95

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing & sauerkraut served on marbled rye.

Sandwiches

Danny's Deli Famous Gyro

$8.95

A combination of beef & lamb meat, served with onion, tomato & tzatziki sauce on pita bread.

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$7.95

Served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.

Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.45

Served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.

Smoked Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.95

Boneless chop served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Served with lettuce & tomato on a fresh baked bun.

Breaded Cod Sandwich

$7.95

Served with lettuce & tartar sauce on a fresh baked bun.

Breaded Catfish Sandwich

$7.95

Served with lettuce & tartar sauce on a fresh baked bun or marbled rye.

Grilled Cheese

$4.65

Choice of cheese served on deli white or marbled rye

Grilled Bologna

$6.45

Thick sliced grilled bologna served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.

Angus Beef Hot Dog

$5.45

Served with chopped onion & sweet pickle relish on a bun.

Specialty Sandwiches

Stromboli - Half

$5.45

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.

Stromboli - Whole

$9.95

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.

Ham & Cheese - Half

$5.45

Ham & mozzerella cheese on fresh baked Italian bread.

Ham & Cheese - Whole

$9.95

Ham & mozzerella cheese on fresh baked Italian bread.

Meatball - Half

$6.45

Half $6.45 Whole $11.95 Italian meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzerella cheese served on fresh baked Itailian bread.

Meatball - Whole

$11.95

Half $6.45 Whole $11.95 Italian meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzerella cheese served on fresh baked Itailian bread.

Entrees

Breaded Catfish Dinner

$12.95

Two hand-breaded fried catfish fillets served with choice of 2 sides.

Country Fried Steak

$11.95

Country fried steak smothered in white gravy served with choice of 2 sides.

Smoked BBQ Ribs

$14.95+Out of stock

Half slab of ribs slow-smoked & coated in Danny's BBQ sauce. Enjoy a full slab for $5 more.

Pulled Pork BBQ

$11.95

Smoked for 8 hours, pulled & covered in Danny's BBQ sauce served with pickle, onion, & marbled rye.

Smoked Pork Chop

$14.95

14 oz. thick-cut pork chop, smoked & grilled served with choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.95

8 oz. breast grilled or hand-breaded & fried served with choice of 2 sides. Add a second breast for $3.00

Pot Roast

$13.95

Slow-cooked in brown gravy & served with choice of 2 sides.

Ale-Battered Shrimp

$13.95

Ale-battered shrimp fried to a golden brown served with choice of 2 sides.

Five Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Raviolis stuffed with five cheeses and topped with marinara sauce. Served with a combo salad & fresh baked breadsticks.

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$10.95

Spaghetti topped with three large Italian meatballs & marinara sauce. Served with a combo salad and fresh baked breadsticks.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Fettuccine topped with chicken strips & creamy alfredo sauce. Served with a combo salad & fresh baked breadsticks.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

Fried or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & Italian cheese. Served with combo salad & fresh baked breadsticks.

Baked Lasagna

$12.95

Baked lasagna made in house served with fresh baked breadsticks.

Sides

Combo Salad

$3.45

Lettuce topped with cheese, tomato & onion

French Fries

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Baked Beans

$2.95

Creamy Slaw

$2.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95Out of stock

Corn on the Cob

$2.95Out of stock

Steamed Vegetables

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.95

Pepperoncinis

$2.95

Jalapenos

$2.95

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Foccacia Loaf

$2.50

Regular Extra Dressing

$1.00

Family Extra Dressing

$3.95

Salsa

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids 7" Pizza

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$4.25

A dense, rich cheesecake with more cream cheese than traditional cheesecakes.

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.75

A delicious mix of caramel, chocolate, and pecans in a creamy cheesecake.

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh, IN 47630

Directions

