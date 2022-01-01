Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Asali Desserts & Cafe

405 Reviews

$$

107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A

Cary, NC 27511

Order Again

Popular Items

Azka
Carrot cake
Latte

Coffee and Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00
Iced Sahlab

Iced Sahlab

$5.00

A take on the traditionally hot creamy milk drink made with Sahlab, a flour made from the tubers of orchids. It is served over ice and garnished with cinnamon. 16oz cup

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50
Vimto Soda

Vimto Soda

$2.00Out of stock
Latte

Latte

$4.00
Tea

Tea

$3.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

8 oz cup

Sahlab

Sahlab

$5.00

A Middle Eastern hot creamy milk drink made with Sahlab, a flour made from the tubers of orchids. It is garnished with cinnamon, pistachio and unsweetened coconut flakes. 12 oz cup

Food

Hummus Tub (Pita Chips Available)

Hummus Tub (Pita Chips Available)

$6.00

Use our Hummus as a dip, spread, or savory dish! Made from cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. Hummus is Gluten Free!

Tabouli Salad Tub

Tabouli Salad Tub

$6.00Out of stock

Our middle eastern vegetarian salad made of finely chopped parsley, with tomatoes, mint, onion, quinoa and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Our Tabouli is Gluten Free!

Za'atar Pie

Za'atar Pie

$3.00Out of stock

A soft middle eastern flatbread with a savory cheese, black olives and tomatoes topped with an herb blend and sesame seeds.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$3.00

Bread dough stuffed with baby spinach, onions, sumac and lemon juice baked to a golden brown perfection and brushed with olive oil.

Spinach/Feta/Egg Breakfast Pastry

Spinach/Feta/Egg Breakfast Pastry

$3.50

Puff Pastry dough stuffed with baby spinach, egg and feta cheese baked to a golden finish.

Tomato/Feta/Egg Breakfast Pastry

Tomato/Feta/Egg Breakfast Pastry

$3.50

Puff Pastry dough stuffed with tomato, egg and feta cheese baked to a golden finish with toasted sesame seeds.

Bacon/Green Onion/Egg Breakfast Pastry

Bacon/Green Onion/Egg Breakfast Pastry

$3.50

Puff Pastry dough filled with a mix of beef bacon, eggs, and green onions seasoned to perfection.

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$3.00

Traditional Middle Eastern flatbread with a savory cheese blend and black seed topping.

Desserts

Baklava Cheesecake Slice

Baklava Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Layers of filo dough with our special walnut baklava filling paired with a traditional cream cheese cheesecake. Served with our homemade syrup infused with orange blossom and rose water.

Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice

Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate cake layered with chocolate swiss buttercream and a layer of fresh raspberry puree covered in more Swiss buttercream with a dark ganache drizzle.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cake Slice

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cake Slice

$6.50

Strawberry cake made with actual strawberries and layered with our classic cream cheese frosting.

Almond Cake Slice

Almond Cake Slice

$6.50

White Almond cake layers with almond swiss buttercream and our classic spakle design using choice colors and a splash of our edible gold dust. Decoration can vary by month or season.

Tiramisu Dessert Tub

Tiramisu Dessert Tub

$6.50Out of stock

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert we have adapted using our Turkish coffee with cardamom. Genoise is dipped with coffee and layered with a creamy lightly sweetened mascarpone cream topped with fresh whip cream and cocoa.

Hazelnut Mousse Dessert Tub

Hazelnut Mousse Dessert Tub

$6.50Out of stock

Decadently creamy, light , and indulgently chocolaty hazelnut mousse topped with fresh whip cream and chocolate shavings and a delicious Ferrero Rocher. Note: Our Hazelnut Mousse Dessert Tub is gluten free without the ferrero rocher garnish.

Tres Leches Dessert Tub

Tres Leches Dessert Tub

$6.50Out of stock

A must try take on the Mexican dessert! It’s a deliciously rich and moist, milk-soaked cake layered with fresh whip cream and garnished with seasonal fruits. It’s sweet and refreshing, and even picky eaters love this!

Gluten-Free Rice Pudding Dessert Tub

Gluten-Free Rice Pudding Dessert Tub

$6.50

Creamy Calrose rice pudding infused with orange blossom and topped with cinnamon, crushed pistachios and unsweetened coconuts.

Chocoflan Slice

Chocoflan Slice

$6.00

Moist dark chocolate caked baked with a creamy flan layer and topped with caramel.

Kenafa Cheese

Kenafa Cheese

$6.00

Shredded fillo dough, baked to perfection, with a sweet cheese base and drizzled with our homemade syrup infused with orange blossom and rose garnished with pistachios.

Kenafa Cream

Kenafa Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Shredded fillo dough, baked to perfection, with a sweet cream filling.

Azka

Azka

$6.00

Creamy dark chocolate ganache with layers of biscuits and unsweetened coconut topped with a smooth layer of dark chocolate ganache.

Almond Tart (Gluten Free)

Almond Tart (Gluten Free)

$5.00Out of stock

A soft tart shell made of gluten free flour with hint of orange juice and zest flavored frangipane and topped with toasted almonds.

Chocolate Tahini Tart

Chocolate Tahini Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Creamy and loaded dark chocolate tahini tart topped with a dark ganache and some seasonal fruit garnish.

Kenafa Cheesecake

Kenafa Cheesecake

$6.00

Our take on an American classic cheesecake but with a shredded phyllo dough for the crust and topping! Served with s sprinkle of crushed pistachio and drizzled with our home made sweet syrup infused with orange blossom and rose water.

Baklava

Baklava

$3.00Out of stock

Mix of chopped walnuts, cinnamon and nutmeg sandwiched between filo dough layers and bathed with our delicious homemade sweet syrup.

Lady Fingers

Lady Fingers

$3.00

Chopped almonds rolled into filo dough rolls and bathed with our delicious homemade sweet syrup. Sold individually.

Pecan Birds Nest

Pecan Birds Nest

$3.00

Coarsely chopped pecans lightly drizzled with maple syrup and nesting atop a finely constructed filo dough nest. Drizzled with our homemade sweet syrup.

Harrisa

Harrisa

$3.00

A dazzling Semolina cake baked with shredded coconut and soaked in our delicious homemake sweet syrup.

Large Baklava Variety Box

Large Baklava Variety Box

$35.00Out of stock

24x walnut Baklava 9x Almond Lady Fingers 6x Pecan Bird's Nest 4x Pistachio Lady Bracelet

Carrot cake

$7.00
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our new brick-and-mortar cafe is open in MacGregor Village in Cary, NC, serving desserts, small plates, coffee, and tea. We specialize in Mediterranean treats!

Location

107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A, Cary, NC 27511

Directions

Gallery
Asali Desserts & Cafe image
Asali Desserts & Cafe image
Asali Desserts & Cafe image
Asali Desserts & Cafe image

Map
