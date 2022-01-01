Atlantic Hotel Drummers Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters

MD Crab Soup

$8.50

Classic tomato-based, vegetable

Soup of the Day

$8.50

An ever-changing creation

Baked Brie

$15.50

seasonal fruits with crusty bread

Crab Dip

$16.00

Topped w/ melted cheddar jack, served with crackers, crusty bread, avocado chips, & salsa

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

with house marinara, sweet Thai chilli, & Hawaiian BBQ sauces

Eggplant Tower

$15.00

Parmesan breaded eggplant layered with fresh mozzarella on rose caper cream sauce

Fried Oyster App

$18.00

Grandma's Shrimp

$16.00

Island Fries

$6.00

Mussels for Two

$18.00

J&M andouille sausage, white wine saffron garlic butter, w/ 2 siracha wings, 2 siracha shrimp, & crusty bread

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Siracha Dusted Wings

$15.50

with house bleu cheese dressing and celery

Twin Kabobs

$19.00

on grilled bread w/ crispy russet fries and onions, dusted with steak spices, w/ steak sauce & tiger sauce

Little MD Crab

$6.00

Little SOD

$6.00

Salads

Bistro Steak Salad

$23.00

grilled filet tips on a garden salad w/ carmalized onions & roasted mushrooms

Buddha Bowl

$22.00

Blackened scallops, blend of greens & cabbage, dried fruits, pumpkin seeds, lychee nuts, roasted beets, alfalfa sprouts & shredded carrots, pomegranate vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Hearts of romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, creamy roasted garlic dressing

Garden Salad

$10.00

Field greens with a full complement of vegetables and choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$13.00

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$23.00

Grilled salmon over caesar salad

Grilled Salmon Garden Salad

$23.00

Grilled salmon over garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$13.00

drizzled with basil oil & balsamic reduction, dusted with fresh cracked pepper & sea salt

Wedge Salad

$13.50

Sm. Caesar Salad

$10.00

Sm. Garden Salad

$9.00

Blackened

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Crabmeat

$11.00

Add Crabcake

$15.00

Add Chix

$7.00

Add Chix Salad

$7.00

Add Fried Oysters

$12.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Scallops

$12.00

Add Shrimp Salad

$9.00

Add Steak

$13.00

Add Softshell

$15.00

Sandwiches

Char-Grilled Burger

$16.00

kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Salad Platter

$16.50

on a bed of lettuce, crackers, sweet pickles, tomato wedges, and alfalfa sprouts

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.50

lightly dressed and garnished with dred fruits, pine nuts & capers

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

on a brioche bun w/ lettuce & tomato, cole slaw, kettle chips, caper tartar

Crabby Chicken Pretzel Club

$16.50

chicken breast, topped with crab dip, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, and bacon on a pretzel roll

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Fresh Cod lightly battered and fried, served with island fries and coleslaw

Fish Tacos (2)

$18.50

flaky white fish, guacamole, pico de gallo, cabbage, green onions, melted Havarti cheese, sweet & sour Caribbean sauce

Fish Tacos (3)

$21.00

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$20.00

Fried "Counts" on thick white bread w/ lettuce, tomato, & pickled cucumber & onions; slaw; cocktail sauce

Gyro Sandwich

$18.00

Islander

$16.00

shaved turkey & honey ham, swiss, romaine, and 1000 island dressing, on marble rye

Quiche

$18.00

Salmon BLT

$18.50

ciabatta roll, pesto mayo, bacon, roasted red pepper, lettuce, and tomato

Shrimp Salad Platter

$18.50

on a bed of lettuce, crackers, sweet pickles, tomato wedges, and alfalfa sprouts

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$18.50

drizzled with mango puree & served on a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$18.00

an ever-changing ceation w/ Chef's choice of side

Blackened

Sub Shoestring Fries

$2.00

Sub Island Fries

$2.00

Sub Coleslaw

$2.00

Sub Soup of the Day

$4.00

Sub MD Crap

$4.00

Sub Caesar

$3.00

Sub House Salad

$3.00

Sub Pasta Salad

$2.00

Sub Fruit

$3.00

Sub Cuke Salad

$2.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.95

BLT

$8.95

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$11.00

Bratwurst Sandwich

$18.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

A rich chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, toasted peanuts, and a cherry

Cobbler

$9.00

Seasonal fruit filling with a sugar cookie crust & a scoop of ice cream

Creme Brulee

$8.00

White chocolate & vanilla bean custard with a carmalized sugar topping

Lemon Lust

$8.00

Layers of lemon pudding and cream cheese accented with whipped topping on a pecan crust

Scoop ice cream

$3.00

Flourless Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

3 pieces of bread & two layers of american cheese

Lil' Hamburger & Fries

$8.00

Penne Pasta

$8.00

Ravioli

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar has served the Berlin & Delmarva communities for over a hundred years and still remains a favorite for visitors to the Eastern Shore. Lite Fare is served from 11am to closing. A Fine Dining menu begins at five o’clock with one of the most impressive dinner menus in the area.

Website

Location

2 North Main Street, Berlin, MD 21811

Directions

Gallery
Atlantic Hotel Drummers Cafe image
Atlantic Hotel Drummers Cafe image

