Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Ayawaska Petaluma Petaluma
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ayawaska is home to fresh authentic Peruvian cuisine with a special modern twist. Our mission is to provide a world class dining experience into the rich and vibrant taste of Peru.
Location
101 2nd St, Ste 190, Petaluma, CA 94952
Gallery
