Ayawaska Petaluma Petaluma

Latin American
Ayawaska Petaluma

101 2nd St, Ste 190

Petaluma, CA 94952

Popular Items

Empanadas de lomo
Lomo saltado
Sides

Ayawaska Cocktails

HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS served in BOTTLE
Handcraft Cocktails 8 oz. & 16 oz.

Ceviches

Ceviche clasico

$22.00

catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, red onion, aji limo (hot pepper), Peruvian corn, sweet potato

Ceviche de atun oriental

$26.00

ahi tuna in an oriental leche de tigre, white onion, avocado, sesame seeds.

Ceviche a la crema

$23.00
Ceviche a la huancaina

$22.00

Appetizers

Tequenos de cangrejo

$15.00

fried wonton stuffed with crab meat, shrimp, cream cheese, served with rocoto aioli

Pulpo anticuchero

$26.00

grilled octopus glazed with anticuchera sauce, served with Peruvian corn & rocoto aioli

Croqueta de cangrejo

$16.00 Out of stock

crispy crab & salmon croquettes served with parsley and rocoto aioli

Anticuchos de res

$22.00

flat iron steak skewers marinated in anticuchera sauce, served with Peruvian corn & rocoto aioli.

Pastel choclo con champignones

$14.00

savory corn cake, yellow pepper sauce, mushrooms, parsley, white onions.

Empanadas de pollo

$15.00

crispy pastry filled with shredded chicken in a Peruvian sauce, served with parsley aioli.

Empanadas de lomo

$16.00

crispy pastry filled with beef tenderloin, red onion, tomato, potato, cilantro served with rocoto aioli

Tequenos nikkei

$14.00

Salads

Ensalada de quinoa

$17.00

organic quinoa, cherry tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, white onion, asparagus served with balsamic and olive oil vinaigrette

Ensalada con salmon

$26.00

grilled salmon, tomato, asparagus, corn, lettuce mix with house special balsamic dressing

Ensalada ayawaska

$24.00

grilled chicken breast, oyster mushroom, mint, fried garlic, praline, served with house special honey balsamic dressing

Ensalada con lomo

$26.00

Our traditional Lomo Saltado, mix greens, asparagus with house special balsamic dressing.

Entrees

Adobo de cerdo

$24.00

Pork slowly cooked with aji panca, chicha de jora & red onions, served with a side of rice.

Aji de gallina

$24.00

Shredded chicken in a creamy yellow pepper Peruvian sauce, pecans, parmesan cheese, served with rice.

Arroz con mariscos

$28.00

Fresh seafood in fried rice with aji panca & yellow pepper sauce, green peas, bell peppers, white wine, cilantro, cheese.

Lomo saltado

$28.00

Traditional Peruvian style beef tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy and oyster sauce, french fries & rice.

Pollo a la brasa - Whole chicken (Fries & Salad)

$35.00 Out of stock
Risotto de aji amarillo y medallones

$26.00

Beef tenderloin, arborio rice, yellow pepper sauce, soy & oyster sauce.

Salmon con crema de poro

$26.00

Salmon with homemade potato crisps, onion & parsley with creamy leek sauce.

Seco de carne

$28.00

Traditional Peruvian beans stew, braised short rib with corn cider & cilantro, served with rice and criolla sauce.

Tallarines verdes

$24.00

Linguine with Peruvian style pesto sauce and flat tenderloin steak.

Sandwiches

Pan con chicharron

$19.00

Petaluma spicy chicken

$18.00

Vegan Menu

Veggie lentils

$17.00

Traditional Peruvian style lentils stew with flambé mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers.

Locro de quinoa

$18.00

Kabocha squash and quinoa stew, corn, green beans & yellow pepper.

Sides

Dessert

Arroz con Leche

$14.00

Limoncello Flute

$14.00

Ayawaska's Caramel Custard

$14.00

Guava Mango Flute

$14.00

Beverages; Wines & Beers

White Wine by Bottle

Red Wine by the Bottle

Beer by the Bottle

Sodas & NABeverages

Champagne / Sparkling wines

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ayawaska is home to fresh authentic Peruvian cuisine with a special modern twist. Our mission is to provide a world class dining experience into the rich and vibrant taste of Peru.

101 2nd St, Ste 190, Petaluma, CA 94952

